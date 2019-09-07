Parnassus Investments Position in Alliance Data Systems Corp. (ADS) Has Raised as Market Valuation Rose; As Five9 (FIVN) Valuation Declined, Coe Capital Management Decreased Stake by $840,060

Parnassus Investments increased its stake in Alliance Data Systems Corp. (ADS) by 0.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parnassus Investments bought 8,193 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.22% . The institutional investor held 1.26 million shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $220.50M, up from 1.25M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parnassus Investments who had been investing in Alliance Data Systems Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.23 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.81% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $125.96. About 622,366 shares traded. Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) has declined 30.28% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.28% the S&P500. Some Historical ADS News: 15/05/2018 – VIKING BOOSTED FB, ANTM, ADS, WFC, MSFT IN 1Q: 13F; 19/03/2018 – Acxiom divest draws sponsor attention –; 14/05/2018 – Alliance Data Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – Alliance Data Systems April Net Charge-Offs as Percentage of Avg Receivables 6.3%; 15/05/2018 – Alliance Data Provides Card Services Performance Update for April 2018; 19/04/2018 – Alliance Data Systems Sees 2018 Rev $8.35B; 19/04/2018 – DJ Alliance Data Systems Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ADS); 19/04/2018 – Alliance Data Systems 1Q Adj EPS $4.44; 15/03/2018 – Alliance Data Systems February Delinquency Rate 5.6; 13/03/2018 – Alliance Data Ranks Among BenchmarkPortal’s Top Contact Centers And Receives The “Center of Excellence” Certification For An Industry-leading 13th Time

Coe Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Five9 Inc (FIVN) by 41.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Coe Capital Management Llc sold 16,155 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.80% . The hedge fund held 22,410 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.18M, down from 38,565 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Coe Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Five9 Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.86B market cap company. The stock increased 0.65% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $61.65. About 469,276 shares traded. Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) has risen 53.42% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.42% the S&P500. Some Historical FIVN News: 01/05/2018 – Five9 Sees 2018 Rev $235.8M-$238.8M; 01/05/2018 – Five9 1Q Rev $58.9M; 08/05/2018 – Five9 Named as One of the Highest-Rated Public Cloud Computing Companies to Work For; 01/05/2018 – Five9 Had Seen 2018 Adj EPS 20c-25c; 01/05/2018 – Five9 Had Seen 2018 Rev $231M-$234M; 08/03/2018 Five9 Joins Industry Leaders at Enterprise Connect 2018; 15/05/2018 – Five9 Spring Release 2018: Practical Al for the Contact Center and Portfolio Wide Enhancements; 01/05/2018 – Five9 Had Seen 2018 Loss/Share 23 Cents to 18 Cents; 04/05/2018 – Five9, Inc. Announces Pricing of $225 Million Convertible Notes Offering; 01/05/2018 – Five9 1Q Loss/Shr 1c

More notable recent Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “FIVN Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average – Nasdaq” on June 03, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Capital Market Laboratories (CMLviz) Interviews Five9 (FIVN) CEO â€“ Making Progress to Change a Quarter-Trillion Dollar Call Center Industry – Nasdaq” published on August 29, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For September 4, 2019 – Benzinga” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Five9: Impressive Quarter Confirms Long-Term Opportunity – Seeking Alpha” published on August 28, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Five9 -9% on another reported exec departure – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

Analysts await Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $-0.04 EPS, down 200.00% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.04 per share. After $0.03 actual EPS reported by Five9, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -233.33% negative EPS growth.

Coe Capital Management Llc, which manages about $649.91 million and $86.08 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr by 16,210 shares to 24,010 shares, valued at $632,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) by 2,582 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4,254 shares, and has risen its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

More notable recent Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “ADS loyalty program exec departs as part of simplification drive – Seeking Alpha” on August 09, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “JPMorgan mulling sale of $1 billion AARP credit card portfolio – New York Business Journal” published on August 27, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Verizon unveils new Media Platform features at IBC 2019 – GlobeNewswire” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” published on August 11, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “26 Stocks Moving in Friday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” with publication date: August 16, 2019.