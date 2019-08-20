Parnassus Investments Maintains Stake in International Business Machine (IBM); Waddell & Reed Financial Has Raised Stake in Pros Holdings (PRO) as Market Value Rose

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc increased its stake in Pros Holdings Inc (PRO) by 5.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc bought 29,645 shares as the company’s stock rose 42.41% . The institutional investor held 592,850 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.04M, up from 563,205 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc who had been investing in Pros Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.92B market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $72.61. About 256,023 shares traded. PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) has risen 92.45% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 92.45% the S&P500. Some Historical PRO News: 03/05/2018 – Pros Holdings Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – PROS Holdings 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 19c; 10/04/2018 – Pros Holdings Short-Interest Ratio Rises 45% to 26 Days; 16/05/2018 – PROS Extends Solutions to Fully Support eCommerce Channels; 01/05/2018 – Pros Holdings Presenting at Conference May 4; 15/05/2018 – Pros Holdings Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 27/04/2018 – PROS HOLDINGS INC PRO.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $38 FROM $34; 26/04/2018 – PROS Holdings Sees 2Q Loss/Shr 21c-Loss 19c; 26/04/2018 – PROS HOLDINGS INC – QTRLY NET LOSS PER SHARE $0.58; 26/04/2018 – PROS Holdings 1Q Rev $47.9M

Parnassus Investments increased its stake in International Business Machine (IBM) by 5.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parnassus Investments bought 50,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 1.00M shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $141.10M, up from 950,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parnassus Investments who had been investing in International Business Machine for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $119.63 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.96% or $1.28 during the last trading session, reaching $135.04. About 3.08 million shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 11/04/2018 – NGINX Brings Advanced Load Balancing for Kubernetes to IBM Cloud Private; 30/03/2018 – IBM sees quantum computing going mainstream within five years; 03/04/2018 – REG-lntnl Bus. Mach: Doc re 8-K; 19/03/2018 – WlSeKey and IBM To Showcase Their integrated Solution to Secure IoT at THINK2018 Conference; 23/05/2018 – ‘There is no free lunch’, Macron tells tech giant CEOs; 10/04/2018 – Kristina Webb: BREAKING: Crocker Partners pays $170 million for former IBM campus in Boca Raton; 21/03/2018 – IBM launches a cheaper platform for start-ups to build blockchain projects; 17/04/2018 – IBM 1Q OPERATING EPS $2.45, EST. $2.42; AFFIRMS YEAR VIEWS; 02/04/2018 – Flashpoint Accelerates Channel and Strategic Partner Initiatives; Appoints Former IBM Executive Jeff Seifert as Global Channel Chief; 16/04/2018 – UNISYS’S NEWFIELD FORMERLY DIRECTOR OF MSS FOR IBM

More notable recent International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Can We Make Of International Business Machines Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:IBM) High Return On Capital? – Yahoo Finance” on June 14, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) Is About To Go Ex-Dividend, And It Pays A 1.1% Yield – Yahoo Finance” published on August 03, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “AT&T, Verizon Earnings On Tap With The 5G Era In Sight – Benzinga” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “IBM: Why I See Upside – Seeking Alpha” published on June 19, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “3 Big Stock Charts for Monday: Arconic, IBM and Westrock – Investorplace.com” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Parnassus Investments, which manages about $10.39 billion and $25.36 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc. Class A by 10,133 shares to 492,920 shares, valued at $580.11 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Allergan Plc by 497,182 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 200,000 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.59 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 67 investors sold IBM shares while 524 reduced holdings. 142 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 473.01 million shares or 9.66% less from 523.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Missouri-based Stifel Financial has invested 0.47% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Westover Cap Ltd Liability has invested 0.13% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Eaton Vance Management invested in 751,013 shares. Douglass Winthrop Advsr Limited Liability Company owns 35,461 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv owns 675,454 shares or 0.35% of their US portfolio. Kanawha Capital Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0.83% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Moreover, Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mngmt Ltd has 0.29% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 123,709 shares. Connors Investor Ser reported 1,742 shares. 10,059 were accumulated by Inv Counselors Of Maryland Ltd Liability. Verus invested in 0.08% or 1,586 shares. First Personal Financial Serv holds 3,603 shares. 60.31 million were reported by Blackrock. Canandaigua Retail Bank And Com invested 1.04% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Raymond James Tru Na reported 40,067 shares. Lafayette Investments holds 31,734 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.68 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 4 investors sold PRO shares while 40 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 36.17 million shares or 4.72% more from 34.54 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Michigan-based Comerica State Bank has invested 0.02% in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO). Next Century Growth Invsts Limited Liability Company holds 0.88% or 156,223 shares in its portfolio. Waddell & Reed holds 0.06% or 592,850 shares. Moreover, Incorporated has 0% invested in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO). The Pennsylvania-based Conestoga Cap Advsr Limited has invested 2.79% in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO). Parametric Assocs Limited Liability Corp has 0% invested in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) for 70,869 shares. Moreover, Da Davidson & has 0.01% invested in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO). Ftb owns 413 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Deutsche Comml Bank Ag owns 401,599 shares. Blair William Il reported 0.01% of its portfolio in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO). Great West Life Assurance Can has invested 0% in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO). Stifel Financial invested in 22,874 shares or 0% of the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management holds 0.08% of its portfolio in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) for 80,047 shares. Hightower Advsr Limited Liability reported 0% stake. Hbk Investments Limited Partnership reported 8,200 shares.