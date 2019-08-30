Parnassus Investments Maintains Stake in Digital Realty Trust (DLR); As Mastercard (MA) Market Value Rose, Shareholder Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management Llp Has Decreased Its Stake

Parnassus Investments increased its stake in Digital Realty Trust Inc. (DLR) by 0.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parnassus Investments bought 28,360 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.79% . The institutional investor held 3.10M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $369.03M, up from 3.07M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parnassus Investments who had been investing in Digital Realty Trust Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $25.37B market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $124.11. About 85,981 shares traded. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) has declined 5.29% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.29% the S&P500.

Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management Llp decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc (MA) by 57.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management Llp sold 1,283 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 962 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $226,000, down from 2,245 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management Llp who had been investing in Mastercard Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $285.57 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $281.47. About 428,371 shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 17/04/2018 – Mastercard Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – Are cryptocurrencies to blame for Mastercard’s lower first quarter results?; 05/04/2018 – Mastercard Names Gilberto Caldart President, International; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard’s Revenue Boosted by Increased Consumer Spending–3rd Update; 19/04/2018 – Mastercard Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 27/04/2018 – MASTERCARD INC – RICHARD DAVIS PROPOSED TO BE ADDED TO BOARD; 29/03/2018 – Mastercard Incorporated to Host Conference Call on First-Quarter 2018 Financial Results; 24/05/2018 – Retailers Met With FTC, Fed Over Concerns About Visa, Mastercard Plans

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 42 investors sold MA shares while 538 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 403 raised stakes. 726.70 million shares or 9.85% less from 806.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 61,656 are held by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. 726,782 are held by Pnc Service Group. Texas Permanent School Fund reported 175,608 shares. The Maryland-based Fort LP has invested 0.52% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Mariner Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 110,821 shares or 0.37% of the stock. Picton Mahoney Asset Mgmt stated it has 2.57% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Virginia Retirement System Et Al reported 416,200 shares. Sky Investment Group Ltd Liability stated it has 25,111 shares or 2.17% of all its holdings. Victory Management accumulated 0.03% or 59,713 shares. Boston Ptnrs holds 0% or 1,674 shares. The California-based Advisor Partners Limited Com has invested 0.73% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Moreover, M&R Management has 0.19% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Oakmont Corp invested in 246,595 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt Sa holds 419,314 shares. Tiger Global Limited Liability Corp reported 0.71% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA).

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 8 insider sales for $42.91 million activity. DAVIS RICHARD K had bought 1,735 shares worth $468,603 on Monday, August 12. Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon bought 1,500 shares worth $413,560.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 38 investors sold DLR shares while 172 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 186 raised stakes. 208.27 million shares or 0.64% more from 206.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Advisory Services Limited Liability Company reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR). Tiaa Cref Investment Limited Liability Com accumulated 433,395 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Perella Weinberg Cap Management Limited Partnership holds 0.18% or 31,235 shares in its portfolio. Keybank Association Oh owns 35,042 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. 2,732 are held by National Asset Mngmt Incorporated. Legal And General Grp Public Limited reported 1.79M shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Moreover, Boston Common Asset Mgmt Lc has 0.34% invested in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt invested in 0.03% or 12,150 shares. Loudon Inv Mngmt Ltd has invested 0.61% in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR). Winch Advisory Ltd reported 0% of its portfolio in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR). Public Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio stated it has 0.2% in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR). Whittier Tru Co Of Nevada Inc invested 0% in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR). Moreover, Principal Financial Group has 0.18% invested in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) for 1.59M shares. Fil accumulated 0.04% or 201,516 shares. Signaturefd Limited Liability Company owns 491 shares.

Parnassus Investments, which manages about $10.39B and $25.36 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 6.21M shares to 6.26M shares, valued at $465.05M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Celgene Corp. (NASDAQ:CELG) by 1.90M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 900,000 shares, and cut its stake in Danaher Corp. (NYSE:DHR).