Parnassus Investments Lifted Its Position in Aci Worldwide (ACIW) by $11.37 Million; As United Technologies (UTX) Stock Price Declined, Crossvault Capital Management Has Lifted Stake

Parnassus Investments increased its stake in Aci Worldwide Inc. (ACIW) by 21.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parnassus Investments bought 334,511 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.70% . The institutional investor held 1.86 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $64.01 million, up from 1.53 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parnassus Investments who had been investing in Aci Worldwide Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.75B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.80% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $32.11. About 334,415 shares traded. ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) has risen 30.23% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.23% the S&P500. Some Historical ACIW News: 11/03/2018 – AGSTTL and ACI Highlight Key Megatrends Shaping India’s Digital Payments Revolution – By 2025, Digital Transactions Could Be; 30/04/2018 – Voya Small Company Adds ACI Worldwide, Exits MB Financial; 09/04/2018 – One in Five Organizations has Experienced Payments Data Theft Over the Past 12 Months; 20/03/2018 – ACI Worldwide to Lower Debit Card Costs for Avid Acceptance; 24/05/2018 – ACI Worldwide Announces 2018 Innovation Award Winners, Recognizing Global Payments Innovation; 25/04/2018 – ACI Worldwide Spotlights Real-Time Payments and Open Banking at NACHA PAYMENTS 2018; 05/05/2018 – Drug&DeviceLaw: Shameless Plug: ACI’s and HP’s Legal, Regulatory, and Business Conference on 3D Printing + Discount Code for; 28/03/2018 – ACI Worldwide Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – ACI Worldwide Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 08/03/2018 – AGSTTL and ACI Worldwide Launch Suite of Processing Solutions with Fraud Monitoring Capabilities for Unified Payments Interface (UPI) in India

Crossvault Capital Management Llc increased its stake in United Technologies (UTX) by 34.17% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crossvault Capital Management Llc bought 11,814 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The institutional investor held 46,391 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.04M, up from 34,577 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crossvault Capital Management Llc who had been investing in United Technologies for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $117.80B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $136.53. About 978,311 shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 17/05/2018 – IT — NASDAQ EXPANDS PTP SERVICES IN EUROPE, ADDS UTC TRACEABILITY REPORTING AND PTP SERVICES IN LONDON; 20/03/2018 – UTX: Breaking: Pratt & Whitney will start supplying spare engines for Airbus A320neos to IndiGo from tomorrow. Pratt tells IndiGo grounded planes will fly again in 40 days. Meanwhile, IndiGo has lost more than $600 million in market value this month; 24/04/2018 – United Technologies Raises 2018 Forecast as Aerospace Expands; 04/05/2018 – Loeb and United Technologies spar over break-up; 18/05/2018 – UTC Climate, Controls & Security Signs Definitive Agreement to Sell Taylor Co; 02/05/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – EU set to clear $23 billion UTC, Rockwell Collins deal; 08/03/2018 – United Technologies Doesn’t Need to Lose Weight — Heard on the Street; 15/05/2018 – PERSHING ADDED UTX IN 1Q: 13F; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORP UTX.N SEES FY 2018 SALES $63 BLN TO $64.5 BLN; 04/05/2018 – THIRD POINTS SAYS UNITED TECHNOLOGIES UTX.N SHOULD BE SPLIT INTO THREE, INTENDS TO WORK “CONSTRUCTIVELY” WITH COMPANY ON PORTFOLIO REVIEW-LETTER

More notable recent ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Is ACI Worldwide, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:ACIW) Share Price Doing? – Yahoo Finance” on May 15, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “ACI Empowers Everlink to Launch New Machine Learning Fraud Management Solution – Business Wire” published on September 09, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s why ACI Worldwide, Inc.â€™s (NASDAQ:ACIW) Returns On Capital Matters So Much – Yahoo Finance” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For September 12, 2019 – Benzinga” published on September 12, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “ACI Worldwide to Highlight Real-Time Payments, Open Banking and Cloud Capabilities at SIBOS 2019 – Business Wire” with publication date: September 10, 2019.

Parnassus Investments, which manages about $10.39B and $26.42 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in The Walt Disney Co. (NYSE:DIS) by 175,138 shares to 6.93 million shares, valued at $968.27M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Express Co. (NYSE:AXP) by 721,013 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6.11 million shares, and cut its stake in Mdu Resources Group Inc. (NYSE:MDU).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.85 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.91, from 1.76 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 34 investors sold ACIW shares while 89 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 112.09 million shares or 1.06% less from 113.29 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ameriprise Fincl has invested 0.01% in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW). Ny State Common Retirement Fund accumulated 2.08 million shares. Texas Permanent School Fund stated it has 0.04% in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW). Meeder Asset accumulated 381 shares. Hanson Mcclain owns 81 shares. Hrt Limited Liability Company owns 18,792 shares. Legal & General Public Limited Company invested in 129,119 shares or 0% of the stock. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo And Ltd Liability Com stated it has 63,000 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Northern Tru Corp holds 0.02% or 1.90M shares. Hightower Advsr Limited Liability Corporation invested in 9,123 shares or 0% of the stock. Mutual Of America Capital Mngmt Limited Liability holds 0.05% or 97,708 shares. Fred Alger Mngmt Inc holds 1.36 million shares or 0.18% of its portfolio. Alpha Windward Lc invested in 390 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Timessquare Cap Mngmt holds 2.06 million shares or 0.54% of its portfolio. Price T Rowe Associate Md holds 0.01% or 1.53 million shares.

More notable recent United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Battle looms over next B-52 engine contract, worth up to $7B – Seeking Alpha” on September 17, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “United Technologies’ (UTX) Otis Appoints Rahul Ghai Chief Financial Officer – StreetInsider.com” published on September 16, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “UTC technology chief Paul Eremenko steps down – StreetInsider.com” on September 18, 2019. More interesting news about United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Why United Technologies Stock Slumped 11% in May – Motley Fool” published on June 07, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s Why United Technologies Shares Gained 10.6% in April – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 02, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 45 investors sold UTX shares while 537 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 463 raised stakes. 667.41 million shares or 0.19% less from 668.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Advent Ma invested in 1.08% or 188,000 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Bv reported 49,699 shares. Wheatland holds 1.39% or 14,100 shares. Moreover, Utd Asset Strategies Inc has 0.53% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Chatham Capital Grp Incorporated Inc invested in 2,110 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Bowen Hanes And Company Incorporated invested in 0.04% or 8,021 shares. Amarillo National Bank & Trust holds 0.11% or 2,042 shares. Capital Inv Counsel stated it has 3,761 shares. Rodgers Brothers holds 7,020 shares or 0.25% of its portfolio. Homrich Berg invested in 0.05% or 7,586 shares. Bragg Advsr owns 62,894 shares for 1.01% of their portfolio. Barclays Plc invested 0.14% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Summit Fincl Wealth Limited Com owns 3,575 shares. Fiduciary Fincl Service Of The Southwest Inc Tx has 0.32% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Aperio Grp Lc accumulated 0.23% or 436,084 shares.