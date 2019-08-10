Parnassus Investments Increased Qualcomm (QCOM) Holding by $11.40 Million; As Tri Continental (TY) Share Value Were Volatile, Shareholder Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Has Trimmed Its Stake

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Tri Continental Corp (TY) by 3.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Llc sold 18,628 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 561,309 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.76M, down from 579,937 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Tri Continental Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.44B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.52% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $26.67. About 41,781 shares traded. Tri-Continental Corporation (NYSE:TY) has 0.00% since August 10, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Parnassus Investments increased its stake in Qualcomm Inc. (QCOM) by 9.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parnassus Investments bought 200,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The institutional investor held 2.30M shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $131.17M, up from 2.10M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parnassus Investments who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $86.92B market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $71.5. About 7.11 million shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 16/03/2018 – QUALCOMM – PAUL JACOBS WILL NOT BE RE-NOMINATED TO QUALCOMM BOARD OF DIRECTORS AT QUALCOMM’S ANNUAL MEETING OF STOCKHOLDERS ON MARCH 23, 2018; 13/03/2018 – BROADCOM IS EXPECTED TO ANNOUNCE WEDNESDAY IT WILL DROP ITS CHALLENGE TO QUALCOMM’S BOARD AND WILL CONTINUE WITH ITS REDOMICILIATION PROCESS; 15/03/2018 – Qualcomm Investors Urged to Vote for Broadcom Board Picks in Protest; 16/03/2018 – Qualcomm Growth Depends on NXP Acquisition, Says Synovus Trust’s Morgan (Video); 11/04/2018 – Qualcomm Unveils the Vision Intelligence Platform Purpose-built for IoT Devices Powered by Latest Advances in Camera, Al and Computer Vision; 08/03/2018 – QUALCOMM BOOSTS QTRLY DIV BY 9%; 17/05/2018 – China approves Toshiba’s sale of $18 bln chip unit to Bain consortium; 12/03/2018 – Recode Daily: Intel may join the Broadcom-Qualcomm fight Plus, inside Facebook’s massive bet on an AR future, inside Reddit and the conservative Meredith Corporation, and the Museum of Failure is a hit; 09/03/2018 – RPT-EXCLUSIVE-U.S. has ordered Broadcom to give notice of steps to redomicile; 12/03/2018 – Trump blocks Broadcom’s $142bn bid for Qualcomm

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $245.45M and $214.03M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in General American Investors (NYSE:GAM) by 15,124 shares to 711,838 shares, valued at $23.71M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.25, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 10 investors sold TY shares while 13 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 21 raised stakes. 3.95 million shares or 9.71% less from 4.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Johnson Investment Counsel, a Ohio-based fund reported 11,395 shares. The Colorado-based Cetera Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.02% in Tri-Continental Corporation (NYSE:TY). St James Investment Communication Ltd Liability Company, a Texas-based fund reported 11,205 shares. Susquehanna Interest Grp Llp holds 11,434 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Thomas J Herzfeld Advsr owns 3,650 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. First Republic Investment Incorporated has 8,283 shares. American Asset Mngmt accumulated 13,743 shares or 0.27% of the stock. Tru Department Mb Finance Bancorporation N A has 0% invested in Tri-Continental Corporation (NYSE:TY). Koshinski Asset Management Incorporated owns 14,180 shares for 0% of their portfolio. The Florida-based Raymond James And Associate has invested 0.01% in Tri-Continental Corporation (NYSE:TY). Cls Investments Ltd reported 78 shares. Cetera Advisor Netwr Ltd Liability has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Tri-Continental Corporation (NYSE:TY). 1607 Cap Prns Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.29% in Tri-Continental Corporation (NYSE:TY). Landscape Capital Management Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.19% of its portfolio in Tri-Continental Corporation (NYSE:TY). Bancorp Of America De invested 0% in Tri-Continental Corporation (NYSE:TY).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.77 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 102 investors sold QCOM shares while 442 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 324 raised stakes. 901.11 million shares or 10.19% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hussman Strategic Advsrs Inc stated it has 26,200 shares or 0.37% of all its holdings. Gotham Asset Mngmt Lc accumulated 23,705 shares. Rnc Capital Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 2.77% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 697,486 shares. The Illinois-based Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas Inc has invested 0% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Finemark Savings Bank And reported 6,129 shares. Roanoke Asset Mngmt Corporation owns 47,855 shares for 1.27% of their portfolio. Cls Invs Limited Liability Com accumulated 1,061 shares or 0% of the stock. The Wisconsin-based State Of Wisconsin Invest Board has invested 0.22% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Pillar Pacific Cap Limited has invested 0.22% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Shufro Rose And Ltd holds 1.65% or 288,282 shares. Moreover, Jnba Fincl has 0.18% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Atlantic Union Bancorp accumulated 81,098 shares. 21,120 are held by Natl Asset Inc. Cincinnati Fincl Corporation owns 912,500 shares for 2.1% of their portfolio. Inv Mngmt Of Virginia Limited Company reported 26,264 shares.

Parnassus Investments, which manages about $10.39B and $25.36B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lam Research Corp. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 400,000 shares to 1.10M shares, valued at $196.91M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wd (NASDAQ:WDFC) by 560,588 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 770,761 shares, and cut its stake in Synopsys Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS).

