Parnassus Investments Increased By $25.94 Million Its Sysco Corp. (SYY) Stake; Ameriprise Financial Has Lowered Servicenow (NOW) Position

Parnassus Investments increased Sysco Corp. (SYY) stake by 4.7% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Parnassus Investments acquired 393,096 shares as Sysco Corp. (SYY)’s stock declined 2.00%. The Parnassus Investments holds 8.75M shares with $584.32M value, up from 8.36M last quarter. Sysco Corp. now has $38.10 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $74.33. About 2.12M shares traded. Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) has risen 2.85% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.85% the S&P500. Some Historical SYY News: 10/05/2018 – Sysco Establishes Scholarship in Honor of Former CEO William J. Delaney; 16/05/2018 – Sysco “Delivering in a Big Way” Upon Return to the National Restaurant Association Show 2018; 25/05/2018 – Hartford Income Adds Nestle, Exits VF Corp, Buys More Sysco; 11/04/2018 – Sysco Teamsters Ratify Two First Contracts, Expand Bargaining Power In Florida; 22/03/2018 – SYSCO REPORTS EARLY TENDER RESULTS & UPSIZING OF PENDING CASH; 12/04/2018 – Sysco Announces Election of New Director; 08/03/2018 S&PGR Rts Sysco Corp. Prpsd Sr Unscd Nts ‘BBB+’; 07/05/2018 – SYSCO CORP – QTRLY SHR $0.63; 15/05/2018 – Trian Cuts Mondelez, Buys More Sysco: 13F; 07/05/2018 – Sysco 3Q Tax Rate 9.5%

Ameriprise Financial Inc decreased Servicenow Inc (NOW) stake by 18.1% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Ameriprise Financial Inc sold 555,902 shares as Servicenow Inc (NOW)’s stock rose 2.59%. The Ameriprise Financial Inc holds 2.52 million shares with $619.77M value, down from 3.07 million last quarter. Servicenow Inc now has $48.27 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.11% or $2.95 during the last trading session, reaching $261.84. About 1.50M shares traded. ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) has risen 55.13% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.13% the S&P500. Some Historical NOW News: 10/04/2018 – 3CLogic to Showcase its ServiceNow Certified Integration at Knowledge18; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW INC QTRLY SHR $0.06; 03/05/2018 – Jade Global to Sponsor the Biggest ServiceNow Conference of the Year: Knowledge18; 08/05/2018 – 3CLogic Native Integration with ServiceNow Combines the Power of Two Platforms for Holistic Customer Care; 25/05/2018 – Nuvolo Receives Biggest Deal ServiceNow Store Award; 24/04/2018 – AMAZON.COM – AMAZON KEY SERVICE NOW GIVES CUSTOMERS OPTION TO RECEIVE DELIVERIES INSIDE THEIR VEHICLE; 01/05/2018 – Biomedical Depot and Imaging Repair Service Now Available from Parts; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW INC – FRED LUDDY WILL BECOME NEW BOARD CHAIR, SUCCEEDING FORMER COMPANY PRESIDENT AND CEO FRANK SLOOTMAN; 08/05/2018 – KPMG attains ‘Winner’s Circle’ status in HfS Blueprint report: ServiceNow Services 2018; 26/04/2018 – SERVICENOW INC SAYS CEO JOHN DONAHOE’S 2017 TOTAL COMPENSATION WAS $41.5 MLN – SEC FILING

Parnassus Investments decreased Synopsys Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) stake by 71,497 shares to 6.72 million valued at $774.23M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Mattel Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) stake by 555,104 shares and now owns 20.93M shares. Waste Management Inc. (NYSE:WM) was reduced too.

Among 5 analysts covering Sysco (NYSE:SYY), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Sysco has $8400 highest and $7100 lowest target. $77.20’s average target is 3.86% above currents $74.33 stock price. Sysco had 12 analyst reports since March 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Tuesday, May 7 the stock rating was maintained by Buckingham Research with “Buy”. Credit Suisse maintained Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) on Tuesday, August 13 with “Outperform” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Equal-Weight” rating and $7200 target in Tuesday, May 7 report. The rating was maintained by JP Morgan with “Overweight” on Tuesday, June 4. Barclays Capital maintained Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) on Tuesday, August 13 with “Equal-Weight” rating. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Tuesday, August 13 by JP Morgan.

More notable recent Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Should We Expect From Sysco Corporation’s (NYSE:SYY) Earnings In The Next Couple Of Years? – Yahoo Finance” on August 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Are Sysco Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:SYY) High Returns Really That Great? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 12, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Sysco acquires small broadline distributor – Seeking Alpha” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Sysco +3% after profit beat – Seeking Alpha” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Sysco Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Results – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold SYY shares while 347 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 280 raised stakes. 388.50 million shares or 4.61% less from 407.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Whittier Tru Co Of Nevada has 6,427 shares. Smithfield invested in 0.08% or 11,245 shares. Estabrook Cap reported 0% stake. Paloma Mngmt reported 217,867 shares. First Bancorporation invested in 0.06% or 5,350 shares. Td Asset invested 0.14% in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Oregon Employees Retirement Fund owns 107,572 shares. Moreover, Swiss Fincl Bank has 0.14% invested in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Ellington Grp Inc Limited Com invested in 0.06% or 5,000 shares. Barrett Asset Limited Liability owns 13,881 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Royal London Asset Mngmt holds 0% or 189,830 shares. Ingalls Snyder Ltd Co accumulated 4,395 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Meristem Family Wealth Limited Liability Company, a Minnesota-based fund reported 3,347 shares. Colony Grp Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 52,687 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan reported 0.07% stake.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold NOW shares while 157 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 186 raised stakes. 185.90 million shares or 7.95% more from 172.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Teacher Retirement System Of Texas reported 77,320 shares stake. Goldman Sachs Gru stated it has 2.44M shares or 0.18% of all its holdings. Dana Investment Advsr accumulated 2,188 shares. Segall Bryant And Hamill Ltd Liability Com holds 1,338 shares. Pointstate Limited Partnership reported 183,900 shares stake. Coatue holds 7.42% or 2.72M shares in its portfolio. Fiera Cap Corp owns 7,920 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. The Minnesota-based Next Century Growth Investors Llc has invested 0.31% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Ithaka Grp Limited Liability, a Maryland-based fund reported 122,999 shares. Kornitzer Inc Ks holds 0.53% or 119,580 shares. Apg Asset Nv has invested 0.04% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Pitcairn Co has 10,668 shares. Savings Bank Of Mellon holds 0.08% or 1.20M shares. Hitchwood Capital Lp invested in 350,000 shares or 1.24% of the stock. Lone Pine Limited Liability holds 2.46% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) or 1.71M shares.

More notable recent ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “ServiceNow: Now Is The Time To Buy – Seeking Alpha” on August 12, 2019, also Thestreet.com with their article: “Don’t Panic: NYSE Trader Breaks Down Why Investors Should Be Patient – TheStreet.com” published on August 14, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should You Think About Buying HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Now? – Yahoo Finance” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) were released by: Cnbc.com and their article: “Dow surges more than 300 points after China hints it won’t retaliate for now in trade war – CNBC” published on August 29, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “ServiceNow Believes Strength Lies In Tie-Ups – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

Analysts await ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.23 earnings per share, up 109.09% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.11 per share. NOW’s profit will be $42.40M for 284.61 P/E if the $0.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.01 actual earnings per share reported by ServiceNow, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2,400.00% EPS growth.

Ameriprise Financial Inc increased Ishares Mbs Etf (MBB) stake by 84,127 shares to 3.17M valued at $339.06 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Qep Resources Inc (NYSE:QEP) stake by 75,129 shares and now owns 693,879 shares. Greif Inc (NYSE:GEF) was raised too.

Among 5 analysts covering ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. ServiceNow has $32000 highest and $242 lowest target. $275.33’s average target is 5.15% above currents $261.84 stock price. ServiceNow had 10 analyst reports since March 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded the shares of NOW in report on Wednesday, August 21 to “Buy” rating. Deutsche Bank maintained ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) rating on Wednesday, March 20. Deutsche Bank has “Buy” rating and $270 target. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Friday, April 12. Jefferies maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, March 5 report.