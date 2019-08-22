Parnassus Investments Holding in International Business Machine (IBM) Upped as Valuation Rose; Whittier Trust Co Position In Cisco Sys Com (CSCO) Was Increased

Parnassus Investments increased its stake in International Business Machine (IBM) by 5.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parnassus Investments bought 50,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 1.00 million shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $141.10 million, up from 950,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parnassus Investments who had been investing in International Business Machine for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $118.93 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.94% or $1.25 during the last trading session, reaching $134.25. About 2.80 million shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 17/04/2018 – U.S. Supreme Court rules that Microsoft email privacy dispute is moot; 18/04/2018 – Slowing Cloud Growth Casts Shadow Over IBM’s Turnaround (Video); 23/05/2018 – Global Human Resource Outsourcing Market Outlook to 2022 – Accenture, ADP, IBM, lnfosys, and Randstad are Leading the Market – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 22/03/2018 – Accenture has spent more than $3 billion over the last three, years nearly half of it in fiscal 2017 on some 70 acquisitions, to boost its digital and cloud services in order to compete better with Cognizant and IBM; 24/04/2018 – IBM BOOSTS QTR DIV TO $1.57/SHR, FROM $1.50, EST. $1.60; 16/03/2018 – IBM – UNVEILED A NEW DATA SCIENCE AND MACHINE LEARNING PLATFORM; 15/05/2018 – Thycotic Announces IBM Security to OEM Privileged Identity Management Technology; 17/04/2018 – IBM – IN THE FIRST QUARTER, CURRENCY DROVE 5 OF THE 9 POINTS OF EXPENSE GROWTH- CONF CALL; 22/03/2018 – MOVES-Ernst & Young hires three executive directors, principal; 19/03/2018 – IBM GERMANY IS SAID TO PLAN SELLING ASSETS TO BECHTLE: WIWO

Whittier Trust Co increased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc Com (CSCO) by 1.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whittier Trust Co bought 6,326 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 607,502 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.80 million, up from 601,176 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whittier Trust Co who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $212.43B market cap company. The stock increased 1.75% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $48.77. About 18.37M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 01/05/2018 – Permira to Buy Cisco’s Service-Provider Video Software Unit; 03/04/2018 – Vology Achieves Cisco Gold Partner Status; 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Cisco warns of major potential hack in Ukraine; 21/03/2018 – Slack Technologies builds engineering team to combat outages; 23/05/2018 – The U.S. government announced the takedown effort after Cisco Systems early on Wednesday released a report on the hacking campaign that it said targeted devices from Linksys, MikroTik, Netgear, TP-Link and QNAP; 26/04/2018 – Cisco CEO meets IT minister, discusses electronics mfg, digital health; 10/05/2018 – CISCO COMPLETES PURCHASE OF ACCOMPANY; 17/04/2018 – SecurView Unveils IDA 2.3 with Improved User Experience and New Features for Accelerating Cisco ISE Deployments; 10/04/2018 – New SevOne Solution Automates the Operational Insight of Cisco ACI-Based Infrastructure; 14/05/2018 – Nordea Adds NCI Building, Exits Broadcom, Cuts Cisco: 13F

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.59 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 67 investors sold IBM shares while 524 reduced holdings. 142 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 473.01 million shares or 9.66% less from 523.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bath Savings Communication has invested 0.1% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Zevin Asset Ltd Llc holds 4,781 shares. 5,369 are owned by Wg Shaheen And Assoc Dba Whitney And. Waters Parkerson & Co Limited Co holds 0.6% or 50,811 shares. Missouri-based Stifel Corporation has invested 0.47% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Schroder Invest Management Group, a Maine-based fund reported 2.74M shares. Maple holds 0.13% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 3,990 shares. First Heartland Consultants has invested 0.11% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Texas-based Adams Asset Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.84% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). 25,348 are owned by Evercore Wealth Limited Liability Corporation. Hennessy Advsrs Incorporated has invested 0.67% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Agf Invests has invested 0.5% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Mckinley Carter Wealth holds 3,711 shares. Bkd Wealth Advsrs Ltd Liability has invested 0.06% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Pinnacle Advisory Grp holds 0.02% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) or 2,102 shares.

More notable recent International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “Why Jefferies US Dividend Watch Stocks May Be the Best 2019 Buys Now – 24/7 Wall St.” on August 19, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “IBM Stops Buybacks to Pay for Red Hat – Investorplace.com” published on August 09, 2019, Fool.com published: “Better Buy: Apple vs. IBM – The Motley Fool” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “IHL Group Names IBM Order Management as a Leader in Order Management Systems Market for Enabling Unified Commerce in Retail – Yahoo Finance” published on August 20, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “IBM (IBM) Stock Looks to Have Reached a Good Entry Point – Investorplace.com” with publication date: August 19, 2019.

Parnassus Investments, which manages about $10.39B and $25.36 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cvs Health Corp. (NYSE:CVS) by 2.15M shares to 11.64M shares, valued at $627.72 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lam Research Corp. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 400,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.10 million shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Whittier Trust Co, which manages about $3.27 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Consumer Stap (XLP) by 144,423 shares to 42,147 shares, valued at $2.36 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Energy Select Sector Spdr (XLE) by 5,691 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,144 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr Russell 1000 (IWB).

More notable recent Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Tech Stocks’ Earnings to Watch Out For: CSCO, NTAP, HPQ – Nasdaq” on August 12, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Here’s Why Cisco Systems (CSCO) is a Great Momentum Stock to Buy – Nasdaq” published on June 12, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Notable Friday Option Activity: VLO, AVGO, CSCO – Nasdaq” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Technology Sector Update for 08/09/2019: UBER, TTD, ATVI, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Technology Sector Update for 08/15/2019: PRSP,NTAP,PVTL,CSCO – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 15, 2019.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $557,404 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Letko Brosseau & reported 1.13% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Proshare Advsr Ltd Liability Company stated it has 3.64M shares or 1.17% of all its holdings. Hartline Inv Corporation stated it has 0.47% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Psagot House Ltd holds 429,605 shares. Orleans Cap Management Corporation La owns 40,365 shares. Century has 0.6% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Grandfield Dodd has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Axa holds 4.58 million shares. Dsc Advisors LP owns 0.05% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 5,113 shares. 51,075 are held by Longer Invests. Lvm Capital Mgmt Mi holds 381,921 shares. Beese Fulmer Mngmt holds 125,544 shares. Gilman Hill Asset Mgmt Limited Company reported 37,892 shares stake. First Long Island Invsts Limited Co reported 0.04% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Greenwich Wealth Management Limited Liability Company owns 97,910 shares for 0.93% of their portfolio.