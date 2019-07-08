Parnassus Investments Holding In Digital Realty Trust (DLR) Was Has Lifted; As Acadia Healthcare Company In (ACHC) Share Price Rose, P2 Capital Partners Raised Its Position

Parnassus Investments increased its stake in Digital Realty Trust Inc. (DLR) by 0.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parnassus Investments bought 28,360 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 3.10M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $369.03M, up from 3.07M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parnassus Investments who had been investing in Digital Realty Trust Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $25.08B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $120.43. About 604,082 shares traded. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) has risen 8.69% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.26% the S&P500.

P2 Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Acadia Healthcare Company In (ACHC) by 35.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. P2 Capital Partners Llc bought 1.12 million shares as the company’s stock rose 22.04% with the market. The hedge fund held 4.28 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $125.41M, up from 3.16M at the end of the previous reported quarter. P2 Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Acadia Healthcare Company In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.03 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.30% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $34.17. About 687,041 shares traded. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) has declined 20.33% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.76% the S&P500. Some Historical ACHC News: 08/03/2018 – PRICE TALK: Acadia Healthcare $477.3m TLB-1, $921.1m TLB-2; 01/05/2018 – ACADIA HEALTH 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 52C, EST. 48C; 01/05/2018 – ACADIA HEALTH 1Q REV. $742.2M, EST. $730.4M; 15/05/2018 – Shanda Adds Alarm.com, Exits Acadia Health, Cuts KKR: 13F; 01/05/2018 – Acadia Healthcare Adjusts 2018 Fincl Guidance for Additional Expected Benefit From Tax Reform; 15/05/2018 – Pennant Capital Management LLC Exits Position in Acadia Health; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Health Care Services Adds Acadia Health; 14/03/2018 – Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Files Class Action Suit against Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc; 13/03/2018 – Rep. Bruce Poliq: Acadia Harvesting and Boundary Disputes Bill Passes House, Led by Poliquin and Cosponsored by Pingree; 12/04/2018 – Interior-Parks: Mud Season Closure of Acadia Carriage Roads

Parnassus Investments, which manages about $10.39 billion and $25.36 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cadence Design Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 6,746 shares to 14.39 million shares, valued at $913.62 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sempra Energy Pfd 6.00 Percent Due 01/15/2021 by 15,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 35,000 shares, and cut its stake in Mdu Resources Group Inc. (NYSE:MDU).

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $44,052 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 38 investors sold DLR shares while 172 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 186 raised stakes. 208.27 million shares or 0.64% more from 206.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mirae Asset Investments Company Limited has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR). 10,896 were accumulated by Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc Oh. Kentucky Retirement Insurance Tru Fund stated it has 0.11% of its portfolio in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR). Ing Groep Nv has 0.02% invested in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) for 6,053 shares. Cornerstone stated it has 207 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Raymond James Trust Na stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR). Sheets Smith Wealth Management reported 5,211 shares. Cadence Capital Limited Com reported 3,786 shares. California Employees Retirement Sys stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR). M&R Cap Mgmt owns 775 shares. Forward Mgmt Limited Liability Co holds 0.14% or 7,800 shares. Smith Salley invested in 0.53% or 27,748 shares. Metropolitan Life Ins Ny has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR). Rafferty Asset Mngmt Lc invested in 47,714 shares or 0.09% of the stock. 82,349 are held by Amer Grp Inc Inc.

P2 Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $1.22B and $1.20B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Aci Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:ACIW) by 224,573 shares to 1.57M shares, valued at $51.74 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.58 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.64, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 23 investors sold ACHC shares while 53 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 85 raised stakes. 102.09 million shares or 3.11% more from 99.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Regions Financial reported 3,475 shares. Qci Asset Management Incorporated reported 0% in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC). Omers Administration holds 0.02% or 46,900 shares. Mutual Of America Cap Mngmt Ltd invested 0.03% in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC). New Jersey Better Educational Savings has invested 0.27% of its portfolio in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC). Vanguard has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC). Mason Street Limited Liability Corporation has 0.03% invested in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC). P2 Cap Prtn owns 4.28M shares. Moreover, Northern Tru Corporation has 0.01% invested in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC). Utd Services Automobile Association stated it has 102,629 shares. Tekla Ltd Liability owns 173,155 shares. Voya Investment Management Ltd Company has invested 0% in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC). Sg Americas Secs Ltd Llc accumulated 8,983 shares. 99 were reported by Pathstone Family Office Llc. 217 were reported by Glenmede Company Na.

