Parnassus Investments Has Upped Nvidia Corp. (NVDA) Holding By $22.36 Million; TIX CORPORATION (TIXC) SI Increased By 5.56%

TIX CORPORATION (OTCMKTS:TIXC) had an increase of 5.56% in short interest. TIXC’s SI was 3,800 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 5.56% from 3,600 shares previously. With 3,700 avg volume, 1 days are for TIX CORPORATION (OTCMKTS:TIXC)’s short sellers to cover TIXC’s short positions. The stock decreased 5.66% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $0.5. About 300 shares traded. Tix Corporation (OTCMKTS:TIXC) has 0.00% since August 28, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Parnassus Investments increased Nvidia Corp. (NVDA) stake by 4.23% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Parnassus Investments acquired 124,922 shares as Nvidia Corp. (NVDA)’s stock declined 6.51%. The Parnassus Investments holds 3.08 million shares with $553.27 million value, up from 2.96 million last quarter. Nvidia Corp. now has $98.54B valuation. The stock decreased 2.21% or $3.65 during the last trading session, reaching $161.8. About 7.29M shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 30.89% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA Expands Its Deep Learning lnference Capabilities for Hyperscale Datacenters; 18/04/2018 – Hard OCP: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1180 Rumor Mill; 10/05/2018 – NVIDIA EXECUTIVES SPEAK ON 1Q EARNINGS CALL; 10/05/2018 – Nvidia’s Cloud Bill Comes Due — Heard on the Street; 27/03/2018 – US News: Nvidia Suspends Self-Driving Tests Globally; 27/03/2018 – Supermicro’s New Scale-Up Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning Systems with 8 NVIDIA Tesla V100 with NVLink GPUs Deliver Superior Performance and System Density; 08/03/2018 LIVE MARKETS-Rising rates: Tech won this battle, but can it win the war?; 10/05/2018 – Nvidia 1Q Net $1.24B; 29/05/2018 – NVIDIA Introduces HGX-2, Fusing HPC and Al Computing into Unified Architecture; 16/04/2018 – TECH-HEAVY NASDAQ TRIMS SOME GAINS, NOW UP 0.16 PCT, WITH TESLA, NVIDIA AMONG TOP DRAGS

Tix Corporation, through its subsidiary, Tix4Tonight, LLC, operates as an entertainment firm in the United States. The company has market cap of $8.67 million. The firm provides discount ticketing and discount dinner reservations services. It currently has negative earnings. It offers discount tickets under short-term, exclusive, and nonexclusive agreements in Las Vegas at a discount of up to 50 percent for same-day shows, concerts, attractions, and tours, as well as discount dining and shopping offers.

Parnassus Investments decreased Wd (NASDAQ:WDFC) stake by 560,588 shares to 770,761 valued at $130.60M in 2019Q1. It also reduced The Walt Disney Co. (NYSE:DIS) stake by 4,960 shares and now owns 7.11M shares. Sempra Energy Pfd 6.00 Percent Due 01/15/2021 was reduced too.

