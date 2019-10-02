Parnassus Investments Has Upped Its Xylem (XYL) Holding by $11.06 Million; Cnh Indl N V (CNHI) Position Has Upped by Bank Of Italy

Parnassus Investments increased its stake in Xylem Inc. (XYL) by 2.12% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parnassus Investments bought 133,286 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.60% . The institutional investor held 6.41M shares of the fluid controls company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $535.92 million, up from 6.27 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parnassus Investments who had been investing in Xylem Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.83 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.50% or $2.79 during the last trading session, reaching $76.83. About 824,612 shares traded or 12.30% up from the average. Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) has risen 14.65% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.65% the S&P500. Some Historical XYL News: 01/05/2018 – Xylem 1Q Adj EPS 51c; 23/05/2018 – S&PGR Revises Xylem Otlk To Stbl Frm Neg; ‘BBB’ Rtg Affmd; 30/04/2018 – Californians remain concerned about future droughts; Support recycled water as a long-term solution for water security; 04/04/2018 – Xylem technology to be used in PureWater Colorado direct potable reuse demonstration project; 22/03/2018 – Xylem calls for improved water resource data collection and sharing on World Water Day 2018; 01/05/2018 – Xylem 1Q Net $79M; 01/05/2018 – XYLEM 1Q ADJ EPS 51C, EST. 51C; 06/03/2018 NY Warn Notices: 3 / 6 / 2018 – Xylem Inc. (Global Financial Shared Services Department) – Finger Lakes Region; 01/05/2018 – XYLEM SEES FY ADJ EPS $2.82 TO $2.97, EST. $2.92; 01/05/2018 – Xylem 1Q Rev $1.2B

Bank Of Italy increased its stake in Cnh Indl N V (CNHI) by 19.52% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of Italy bought 1.48 million shares as the company’s stock declined 6.30% . The institutional investor held 9.05 million shares of the construction and ag equipment and trucks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $92.87M, up from 7.57M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of Italy who had been investing in Cnh Indl N V for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.37 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.46% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $9.9. About 2.43M shares traded or 29.49% up from the average. CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE:CNHI) has declined 12.69% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CNHI News: 16/04/2018 – CNH INDUSTRIAL CNHI.Ml – BENEFITS MODIFICATIONS ARE ESTIMATED TO RESULT IN A REDUCTION OF PLAN LIABILITY BY APPROXIMATELY $500 MLN TO $550 MLN; 27/04/2018 – CNH INDUSTRIAL CNHI.Ml SAYS PROGRAM IS INTENDED TO OPTIMIZE CAPITAL STRUCTURE AND TO MEET OBLIGATIONS ARISING FROM EQUITY INCENTIVE PLANS; 16/04/2018 – CNH INDUSTRIAL CNHI.Ml – CNH INDUSTRIAL ANNOUNCES RETIREE BENEFITS ALIGNMENT FOLLOWING FAVORABLE U.S. SUPREME COURT RULING; 20/03/2018 – TOBIN RESIGNED MONDAY FROM EUROPE TRUCKMAKER CNH INDUSTRIAL; 19/03/2018 – CNH INDUSTRIAL: DEREK NEILSON APPOINTED INTERIM CEO; 27/04/2018 – CNH INDUSTRIAL CNHI.Ml – SHARE BUYBACK WILL BE FOR UP TO $700 MILLION; 04/04/2018 – US SOYBEAN: US FARMERS WILL FEEL EFFECT IMMEDIATELY AS THEY TEND TO SELL THEIR 2017 HARVEST GRADUALLY THROUGHOUT 2018 MARKETING YEAR – BERENBERG; 04/04/2018 – US SOYBEAN: CHINESE IMPORT TARIFF WILL HURT WITH SCALE OF TARIFF (25%) RENDERING US SOYBEAN UNCOMPETITIVE IN THE GLOBAL MARKET IN SHORT TERM; 04/04/2018 – US SOYBEAN: AGCO COULD BENEFIT AS IT HAS A HIGHER RELIANCE ON LATIN AMERICA, WHICH WILL BE THE BENEFICIARY OF THE US-CHINA TRADE WAR – BERENBERG; 16/04/2018 – CNH Industrial: Presentation on adoption of new accounting standards published on corporate website

Parnassus Investments, which manages about $10.39B and $26.42 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Linde Plc by 1.10 million shares to 3.90M shares, valued at $782.84 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) by 83,610 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 225,975 shares, and cut its stake in Mastercard Inc. Class A (NYSE:MA).

