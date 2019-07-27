Parnassus Investments Has Upped Its Sysco Corp. (SYY) Holding; Daqo New Energy American Depositary Shares (DQ) Shorts Up By 10.34%

Parnassus Investments increased Sysco Corp. (SYY) stake by 4.7% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Parnassus Investments acquired 393,096 shares as Sysco Corp. (SYY)’s stock rose 11.08%. The Parnassus Investments holds 8.75M shares with $584.32 million value, up from 8.36M last quarter. Sysco Corp. now has $36.44B valuation. The stock increased 1.08% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $70.89. About 1.42 million shares traded. Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) has risen 17.49% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.06% the S&P500. Some Historical SYY News: 12/04/2018 – Sysco Announces Election of New Director; 07/05/2018 – SYSCO 3Q ADJ EPS 67C; 12/04/2018 – SYSCO CORP – JOHN HINSHAW HAS BEEN ELECTED TO JOIN BOARD OF DIRECTORS, EXPANDING SIZE OF BOARD TO 14 MEMBERS; 07/05/2018 – Sysco 3Q Adjusted Operating Income $536M; 07/05/2018 – Sysco: On Target to Deliver on Current Three-Year Plan; 22/03/2018 – Sysco Raises Previously Announced Tender Cap From $200M to $230.5M; 07/05/2018 – Sysco 3Q EPS 63c; 25/05/2018 – Hartford Income Adds Nestle, Exits VF Corp, Buys More Sysco; 16/03/2018 – CMA NOT TO REFER SYSCO, KENT FROZEN FOODS DEAL TO PHASE 2; 06/04/2018 – SYSCO INDUSTRIES LTD SYSC.BO – STORAGE AREA, PRINTING DEPARTMENT, COATING DEPARTMENT AT FACTORY PREMISES ARE HUGELY AFFECTED DUE TO FIRE

Daqo New Energy Corp American Depositary Shares (NYSE:DQ) had an increase of 10.34% in short interest. DQ’s SI was 413,000 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 10.34% from 374,300 shares previously. With 291,100 avg volume, 1 days are for Daqo New Energy Corp American Depositary Shares (NYSE:DQ)’s short sellers to cover DQ’s short positions. The SI to Daqo New Energy Corp American Depositary Shares’s float is 4.34%. The stock increased 0.94% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $43.1. About 81,774 shares traded. Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ) has declined 42.12% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 46.55% the S&P500. Some Historical DQ News: 08/05/2018 – DAQO NEW ENERGY CORP – DESIGN, CONSTRUCTION AND INSTALLATION OF NEW FACILITY IS SCHEDULED TO COMMENCE IN MAY 2018; 11/04/2018 – DAQO NEW ENERGY REPORTS PROPOSED FOLLOW-ON OFFERING OF AMERICAN; 24/05/2018 – DAQO NEW ENERGY – RECEIVED GOVT APPROVAL OF PHASE 4 CAPACITY EXPANSION PLAN IN ENTIRETY & SIGNED INVESTMENT DEAL WITH LOCAL GOVT; 12/03/2018 Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within DAQO New Energy, Mercer International, KNOT Offshore Partners LP, Presidio, Industrias; 08/05/2018 – DAQO NEW ENERGY – PHASE 4A EXPANSION PLAN CALLS FOR CONSTRUCTION OF NEW MANUFACTURING FACILITY ADJACENT TO EXISTING FACILITIES IN SHIHEZI; 08/05/2018 – DAQO NEW ENERGY CORP – QTRLY ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER DILUTED ADS $2.90; 16/03/2018 – Daqo New Energy Filed Its 2017 Annual Report on Form 20-F; 11/04/2018 – Daqo New Energy Corp. Announces Proposed Follow-on Public Offering of Amer Depositary Shrs; 24/05/2018 – Daqo New Energy Receives Government Approval for Entire Phase 4 Capacity Expansion; 08/05/2018 – DAQO NEW ENERGY CORP – CONSTRUCTION OF PHASE 3B NOW EXPECTED TO BE COMPLETED AND BEGIN PILOT PRODUCTION BY END OF 2018

More notable recent Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ) Have A Particularly Volatile Share Price? – Yahoo Finance” on July 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Introducing Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ), The Stock That Zoomed 112% In The Last Three Years – Yahoo Finance” published on June 11, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “40 Biggest Movers From Friday – Benzinga” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ) were released by: Gurufocus.com and their article: “Walgreens and Gap Are on My Casualty List – GuruFocus.com” published on July 02, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Daqo New Energy Q1 Earnings Preview – Benzinga” with publication date: May 20, 2019.

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, makes and sells polysilicon and wafers in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. The company has market cap of $572.42 million. It operates through two divisions, Polysilicon and Wafers. It has a 42.97 P/E ratio. The firm offers polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufacturers who further process its polysilicon into ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions.

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 selling transactions for $5.28 million activity. On Monday, February 4 CHARLTON ROBERT S sold $1.47M worth of Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) or 22,321 shares. Libby Russell T. had sold 60,156 shares worth $3.81M.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold SYY shares while 347 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 280 raised stakes. 388.50 million shares or 4.61% less from 407.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. D E Shaw And holds 446,724 shares. Invesco stated it has 0.16% of its portfolio in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Moreover, Uss Inv Management Limited has 0.11% invested in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) for 151,800 shares. Parkside Comml Bank & invested in 0.04% or 1,749 shares. First Interstate Savings Bank reported 0.01% in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Moreover, Ancora has 0.02% invested in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Ingalls And Snyder Limited Liability Corporation invested 0.01% in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Hartford Management Incorporated holds 0.41% or 18,000 shares in its portfolio. Element Mgmt Lc, a New York-based fund reported 40,904 shares. Cypress Capital Mgmt Ltd Company (Wy) holds 2,750 shares. Cleararc Capital has invested 0.14% in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Chevy Chase Trust Holdg owns 396,375 shares or 0.12% of their US portfolio. Garrison Bradford And invested in 6,000 shares. Carret Asset Management Llc holds 0.26% or 23,755 shares. Lincoln Natl accumulated 3,837 shares.

Parnassus Investments decreased Motorola Solutions Inc. (NYSE:MSI) stake by 145,380 shares to 4.12M valued at $578.50 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Cvs Health Corp. (NYSE:CVS) stake by 2.15 million shares and now owns 11.64 million shares. Ppg Industries Inc. (NYSE:PPG) was reduced too.