Parnassus Investments Has Trimmed Its Belmond LTD (BEL) Holding; 4 Bullish Analysts Covering FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (FLT)

Among 4 analysts covering Fleetcor Technologies (NYSE:FLT), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Fleetcor Technologies has $305 highest and $24000 lowest target. $273.40’s average target is -9.00% below currents $300.45 stock price. Fleetcor Technologies had 12 analyst reports since March 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Deutsche Bank maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, June 21 report. The firm has “Buy” rating by Barclays Capital given on Monday, March 25. The firm has “Buy” rating by Oppenheimer given on Wednesday, March 13. The firm has “Buy” rating by Citigroup given on Tuesday, March 19. See FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) latest ratings:

Parnassus Investments decreased Belmond Ltd. (BEL) stake by 22.07% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Parnassus Investments sold 216,665 shares as Belmond Ltd. (BEL)’s stock 0.00%. The Parnassus Investments holds 765,147 shares with $19.08M value, down from 981,812 last quarter. Belmond Ltd. now has $ valuation. It closed at $24.99 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 23, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical BEL News: 08/05/2018 – Belmond 1Q Loss/Shr 15c; 09/04/2018 – Belmond Senior VP of Organizational Transformation Philippe Cassis Resigns Effective June 30; 08/05/2018 – Belmond 1Q Rev $89.7M; 07/03/2018 Belmond Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – BELMOND LTD – FULL YEAR 2018 SAME STORE WORLDWIDE OWNED HOTEL REVPAR GROWTH GUIDANCE ON A CONSTANT CURRENCY BASIS OF 2% – 6%

The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $300.45. About 434,511 shares traded. FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) has risen 31.10% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.10% the S&P500. Some Historical FLT News: 08/05/2018 – Comdata Announces Partnership Renewal with lnfintech to Support ePayables Vendor Enrollment; 10/05/2018 – FLEETCOR -CO INCURRED & EXPECTS TO CONTINUE TO INCUR LEGAL & OTHER PROFESSIONAL EXPENSES RELATED TO UNAUTHORIZED ACCESS INCIDENT IN FUTURE PERIODS; 27/04/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES INC SAYS CEO RONALD F. CLARKE’S 2017 TOTAL COMPENSATION WAS $52.6 MLN — SEC FILING; 03/05/2018 – Fleetcor reports unauthorized access to some of its systems; 23/05/2018 – ADVISORY-Please ignore alert on Fleetcor from law firm; 16/04/2018 – FleetCor Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/03/2018 – The Shuman Law Firm Investigates FleetCor Technologies, Inc; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES INC – TOOK IMMEDIATE ACTION TO LIMIT IMPROPER USE OF ACCESSED PRIVATE LABEL GIFT CARD INFORMATION; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR SEES FY ADJ EPS $10.20 TO $10.50, EST. $10.30; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR and Shell Extend Fuel Card Agreement in Europe

FleetCor Technologies, Inc. provides fuel cards, commercial payment and data solutions, gift card and stored value solutions, and workforce payment services and products primarily in the United States, Brazil, and the United Kingdom. The company has market cap of $26.01 billion. It sells a range of customized fleet and lodging payment programs; and offers card products to purchase fuel, lodging, food, toll, transportation, and related services and products at participating locations. It has a 30.4 P/E ratio. The firm also offers telematics solution that allows fleet operators to monitor the capacity utilization and movement of vehicles and drivers; vehicle maintenance services; prepaid fuel and food vouchers, and cards; and workforce payment products related to public transportation and toll vouchers.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 23 investors sold FleetCor Technologies, Inc. shares while 152 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 78.66 million shares or 2.56% less from 80.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Glenmede Tru Co Na holds 0.03% or 25,046 shares. 87,164 are held by Axa. 247 are held by Guardian Life Insurance Of America. Allstate has 11,786 shares. Citadel Advsr Ltd Liability Company reported 0% stake. 8,050 are owned by Meridian Mngmt Company. Pathstone Family Office Ltd invested in 278 shares. Northern Tru Corp has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT). Fincl Advisers Lc invested in 42,590 shares. The Illinois-based Blair William & Il has invested 0.16% in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT). Steadfast Capital Management L P holds 4.02% or 1.04 million shares in its portfolio. Etrade Management Ltd Liability holds 0.02% or 2,485 shares. Pnc Fincl Services Grp stated it has 0% in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT). Boston Partners reported 10,014 shares. Bankshares Of Montreal Can holds 0.01% of its portfolio in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) for 38,845 shares.

