Parnassus Investments Has Trimmed By $166.85 Million Its United Parcel Service Class B (UPS) Position; Bank Of South Carolina (BKSC) Has 1 Sentiment

Bank Of South Carolina Corp (BKSC) investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.37, from 0.63 in 2018Q4. The ratio improved, as 5 funds increased and opened new equity positions, while 5 sold and decreased positions in Bank Of South Carolina Corp. The funds in our database reported: 278,875 shares, down from 477,029 shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Bank Of South Carolina Corp in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 1 Reduced: 4 Increased: 4 New Position: 1.

Parnassus Investments decreased United Parcel Service Inc. Class B (UPS) stake by 24.16% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Parnassus Investments sold 1.50 million shares as United Parcel Service Inc. Class B (UPS)’s stock declined 9.35%. The Parnassus Investments holds 4.72M shares with $527.24 million value, down from 6.22 million last quarter. United Parcel Service Inc. Class B now has $88.00 billion valuation. The stock decreased 3.20% or $3.38 during the last trading session, reaching $102.23. About 3.60 million shares traded or 13.82% up from the average. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has declined 12.72% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.15% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 14/03/2018 – UPS CHATBOT VIA GOOGLE ASSISTANT, GOOGLE HOME NOW AVAILABLE; 26/04/2018 – United Parcel Service Sees 2018 Capex $6.5 Billion-$7 Billion; 30/05/2018 – WISH-TV: #BREAKING: About a dozen people received medical attention after an explosion damaged a UPS freight hub in Lexingto…; 31/05/2018 – WORKHORSE GROUP INC – MAY 2018 UPS AGREEMENT REPLACED ORIGINAL EXHIBIT A TO VPA ENTERED IN DECEMBER 2017; 23/04/2018 – ChicagoBreaking: Change-of-address scam moved UPS corporate headquarters to tiny Rogers Park apartment, feds say…; 27/03/2018 – Sen. Baldwin: U.S. Senator Tammy Baldwin Highlights Efforts to Boost Wisconsin Start-Ups in Altoona; 19/03/2018 – AMAZON, UPS SAID TO PUSH FOR STRETCHED A330-900NEO FOR CARGO; 05/04/2018 – NOTICE TO UPS EMPLOYEES WITH ACCOUNTS AT THE MERRILL LYNCH TAMPA, FLORIDA BRANCH OFFICE: Klayman & Toskes, P.A. Continues to; 26/04/2018 – UPS Executives Look to Accelerate ‘Transformation’; 26/04/2018 – United Parcel Service 1Q U.S. Domestic Rev Rises 7.2% on 4.6% Volume Growth

Valley National Advisers Inc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Bank of South Carolina Corporation for 1,210 shares. Acadian Asset Management Llc owns 877 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Advisory Services Network Llc has 0% invested in the company for 399 shares. The North Carolina-based Bank Of America Corp De has invested 0% in the stock. Blackrock Inc., a New York-based fund reported 7,766 shares.

The stock decreased 1.15% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $18.91. About 689 shares traded. Bank of South Carolina Corporation (BKSC) has declined 3.28% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.71% the S&P500.

Bank of South Carolina Corporation operates as the holding firm for The Bank of South Carolina that provides commercial banking services to individuals, professionals, and small and middle market businesses in South Carolina. The company has market cap of $104.32 million. The firm offers a range of deposit products, including non-interest bearing accounts, NOW accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It has a 15.13 P/E ratio. It also provides commercial real estate loans, one-to-four-family residential mortgage loans, commercial business loans, construction loans, consumer loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 1 sale for $996,353 activity. Shares for $16,731 were bought by Cesarone Nando. $1.01M worth of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) was sold by Peretz Richard N..

Analysts await United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.93 EPS, down 0.52% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.94 per share. UPS’s profit will be $1.66 billion for 13.24 P/E if the $1.93 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.39 actual EPS reported by United Parcel Service, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 38.85% EPS growth.

Parnassus Investments increased Sysco Corp. (NYSE:SYY) stake by 393,096 shares to 8.75M valued at $584.32M in 2019Q1. It also upped Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) stake by 280,000 shares and now owns 630,000 shares. Fortive Corp. was raised too.

Among 2 analysts covering United Parcel (NYSE:UPS), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. United Parcel had 9 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Hold” rating by Credit Suisse given on Wednesday, March 6. The stock of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has “Hold” rating given on Friday, March 22 by Berenberg. As per Thursday, March 14, the company rating was maintained by Berenberg. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, March 13 by Oppenheimer.