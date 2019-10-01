Parnassus Investments Has Raised Position in Ppg Industries (PPG); Aon Plc (AON) Share Value Rose While First Eagle Investment Management Has Lowered Position

Parnassus Investments increased its stake in Ppg Industries Inc. (PPG) by 1.63% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parnassus Investments bought 67,167 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.66% . The institutional investor held 4.18 million shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $488.38 million, up from 4.12 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parnassus Investments who had been investing in Ppg Industries Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.60B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.43% or $1.69 during the last trading session, reaching $116.82. About 620,203 shares traded. PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) has risen 6.97% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.97% the S&P500. Some Historical PPG News: 07/05/2018 – PPG Announces Leadership Changes in Aerospace Products Business; 17/04/2018 – PPG Industries Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/05/2018 – PPG Receives NYSE Notice Regarding Delayed Form 10-Q Filing; 10/05/2018 – PPG INDUSTRIES INC – APART FROM INVESTIGATION, CO HAS IDENTIFIED CERTAIN INADVERTENT ERRORS WITH RESPECT TO QUARTER ENDED MARCH 31, 2018; 30/04/2018 – PPG Completes COLORFUL COMMUNITIES Project at YMCA in Pittsburgh’s Homewood Area; 21/04/2018 – DJ PPG Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PPG); 19/04/2018 – PPG Industries: Commitment Remains to Deploy at Least $2.4 Billion on Acquisitions and Buybacks in 2018; 14/03/2018 – PPG Announces Price Increase for Automotive OEM Coatings in the Americas; 19/04/2018 – PPG HAS BEGUN AN EXTENSIVE REVIEW OF COST STRUCTURE; 14/03/2018 – PPG Industries: Details of Price Increases Will Be Communicated Directly to Customers

First Eagle Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Aon Plc (AON) by 1.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Eagle Investment Management Llc sold 1,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.70% . The hedge fund held 174,389 shares of the specialty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $33.65 million, down from 176,289 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Eagle Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Aon Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.90 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.65% or $3.19 during the last trading session, reaching $190.38. About 263,915 shares traded. Aon plc (NYSE:AON) has risen 31.98% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.98% the S&P500. Some Historical AON News: 06/03/2018 – MOVES-State Street, Aon, HSBC, Moelis; 10/04/2018 – AON PLC – SOLUTION WILL BE AVAILABLE THROUGH HP DEVICE AS A SERVICE OFFERING; 02/05/2018 – AON NAMES LAMBROS LAMBROU AS CHIEF COMMERCIAL OFFICER; 13/04/2018 – Aon PLC Raises Dividend to 40c; 08/05/2018 – AON PLC AON.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $165 FROM $160; 25/04/2018 – AON AON IBERIA BUYS INSPIRING BENEFITS, A LEADING PROVIDER OF L; 25/04/2018 – PIC- TOTAL LIABILITIES INSURED BY THE SCHEME AMOUNT TO C.£450 MILLION. SCHEME HAS C.£4 BILLION OF LIABILITIES IN TOTAL. AON ADVISED THE TRUSTEES; 12/04/2018 – Secureworks Wins Aon’s Best Employer Award in Romania; 06/03/2018 – MOVES-Aon names Mike Edwards as partner in UK risk settlement team; 23/03/2018 – MOVES-Credit Suisse Founder Securities, Aon, Cerberus Capital

First Eagle Investment Management Llc, which manages about $37.05 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in C H Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 697,381 shares to 6.87M shares, valued at $579.11M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alamos Gold Inc New by 715,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.68 million shares, and has risen its stake in Teradata Corp Del (NYSE:TDC).

More notable recent Aon plc (NYSE:AON) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “GATX Corporation Adds Adam Stanley to Board of Directors – GlobeNewswire” on September 04, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Aon Announces New and Expanded Roles for Investor Relations Team – PRNewswire” published on September 09, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Pension plans’ financial health slightly declines as falling bond yields and weak asset returns pinch median solvency – GlobeNewswire” on September 30, 2019. More interesting news about Aon plc (NYSE:AON) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Aon Q2 EPS in-line, boosts restructuring cost estimate – Seeking Alpha” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Aon: The Peak Has Been Reached – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 17, 2019.

Analysts await Aon plc (NYSE:AON) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $1.43 EPS, up 9.16% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.31 per share. AON’s profit will be $337.26M for 33.28 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.87 actual EPS reported by Aon plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.53% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 37 investors sold PPG shares while 196 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 200 raised stakes. 179.23 million shares or 1.44% less from 181.84 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sumitomo Life Insurance Company stated it has 0.1% in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG). 76,947 are held by Thrivent Financial For Lutherans. Calamos Advsr Limited Liability has invested 0.05% in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG). Verition Fund Management Limited Liability Com holds 0.03% in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) or 7,975 shares. Chicago Equity Prtn Limited Liability invested 0.02% in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG). Tompkins Fincl reported 152 shares. 16,307 are held by Mufg Americas Hldgs Corporation. Counselors owns 1,755 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Connecticut-based Bradley Foster & Sargent Ct has invested 0.02% in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG). Canada Pension Plan Invest Board stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG). British Columbia Invest Mngmt Corporation has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG). Fdx Advsrs reported 0.04% stake. The New Jersey-based Regentatlantic Cap Lc has invested 0.09% in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG). Cambridge Trust Communication, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 12,001 shares. Tower Bridge Advisors owns 17,660 shares or 0% of their US portfolio.

Parnassus Investments, which manages about $10.39 billion and $26.42 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Danaher Corp. (NYSE:DHR) by 83,446 shares to 4.72M shares, valued at $674.36M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Starbucks Corp. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 803,441 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5.45 million shares, and cut its stake in Ipg Photonics Corp. (NASDAQ:IPGP).

More notable recent PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “2 Stocks to Buy Instead of Nokia – Investorplace.com” on September 22, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “PPG Selected for DOE Partnership to Speed Development, Testing of Adhesives for Lightweight Vehicles – Business Wire” published on September 05, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “PPG Industries: Uninspiring – Seeking Alpha” on September 26, 2019. More interesting news about PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “CDR in talks to partner with PPG (PPG) for Axalta (AXTA) bid – Reuters – StreetInsider.com” published on September 17, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “PPG Completes COLORFUL COMMUNITIES Project at Veterans Place of Washington Boulevard in Pittsburgh – Business Wire” with publication date: September 17, 2019.