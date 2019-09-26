Parnassus Investments Has Raised By $552.83 Million Its Fedex Corp. (FDX) Holding; KINGFISHER PLC ORDINARY SHARES UNITED K (KGFHF) Sellers Decreased By 6.09% Their Shorts

Parnassus Investments increased Fedex Corp. (FDX) stake by 2614.22% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Parnassus Investments acquired 3.37M shares as Fedex Corp. (FDX)’s stock declined 8.13%. The Parnassus Investments holds 3.50M shares with $574.64M value, up from 128,946 last quarter. Fedex Corp. now has $37.83 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.39% or $2.04 during the last trading session, reaching $145. About 1.10 million shares traded. FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has declined 29.08% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.08% the S&P500. Some Historical FDX News: 20/03/2018 – FedEx 3Q EPS $2.07; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX 3Q ADJ EPS $3.72, EST. $3.11, REV. BEATS; 20/03/2018 – Shoppers can use the pint-sized FedEx locations to redirect packages and process retail returns; 20/03/2018 – Nail and shrapnel packed package bound for Austin explodes at FedEx facility; police fear a serial bomber is behind Texas blasts; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX, BOEING AGREE TO SPEED 3 777 FREIGHTERS TO FISCAL 2020; 20/03/2018 – Fifth device explodes in Texas, seen linked to others; 20/03/2018 – KOIN News: BREAKING: Texas attorney general tells a TV station the bomb that blew up at FedEx center was mailed from Austin to; 20/03/2018 – Strong economy, higher rates lift FedEx quarterly profit; 09/05/2018 – FedEx Will Test Using Drones to Deliver Parts at Memphis Airport; 02/04/2018 – FedEx cyberattacks wanted to destroy more than just money, experts say

KINGFISHER PLC ORDINARY SHARES UNITED K (OTCMKTS:KGFHF) had a decrease of 6.09% in short interest. KGFHF’s SI was 4.19 million shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 6.09% from 4.46 million shares previously. With 16,600 avg volume, 252 days are for KINGFISHER PLC ORDINARY SHARES UNITED K (OTCMKTS:KGFHF)’s short sellers to cover KGFHF’s short positions. The stock decreased 2.02% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $2.43. About 6,569 shares traded. Kingfisher plc (OTCMKTS:KGFHF) has 0.00% since September 26, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Kingfisher plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies home improvement services and products through a network of retail stores and other channels located primarily in the United Kingdom and continental Europe. The company has market cap of $5.39 billion. The firm offers garden furnishing, exterior lighting, performance hand and power tools, heating and cooling systems, security and water treatment products, air treatment products, and communication products. It has a 10.04 P/E ratio. It also engages in the property investment, sourcing, finance, and IT services businesses.

Parnassus Investments decreased First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) stake by 2.06M shares to 3.46M valued at $337.39 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Cvs Health Corp. (NYSE:CVS) stake by 4.40 million shares and now owns 7.24M shares. Mastercard Inc. Class A (NYSE:MA) was reduced too.

Since July 12, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $100,614 activity. 600 shares were bought by Inglis John C, worth $100,614.