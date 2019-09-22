Parnassus Investments Has Lowered Signature Bank (SBNY) Position by $10.03 Million; Cisco Systems (CSCO) Valuation Declined While Lathrop Investment Management Lowered Holding by $607,230

Lathrop Investment Management Corp decreased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) by 3.85% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lathrop Investment Management Corp sold 11,245 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 280,756 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.37 million, down from 292,001 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Cisco Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $210.57 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $49.6. About 22.21M shares traded or 8.79% up from the average. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 16/03/2018 – Verizon Completes Successful Test of Cisco’s Hybrid Information-Centric Networking in its Network; 08/03/2018 – Light Reading: Cisco on the Packet-Optical Prowl – Rumor; 23/05/2018 – Cisco Executive: Companies, Regulators Not Ready for EU Data Rules — Barron’s Blog; 26/04/2018 – Learn to Secure Network Equipment against Attacks and Malware at May 16 TCG Webcast with Cisco Systems, Inc., Huawei and; 08/03/2018 – Cisco’s local business in each Southeast Asian market was growing at double the rate of GDP, Naveen Menon, president of Southeast Asia at Cisco said; 16/05/2018 – Cisco quarterly revenue rises 4.4 pct; 04/04/2018 – FACTBOX-U.S. winners and losers from trade tit-for-tat; 26/04/2018 – Learn to Secure Network Equipment against Attacks and Malware at May 16 TCG Webcast with Cisco Systems, Inc., Huawei and Infineon; 02/05/2018 – AppDynamics Customer Carhartt Honored by CIO as a 2018 CIO 100 Award Winner; 20/03/2018 – Checkmarx Names Bernd Leger Chief Marketing Officer

Parnassus Investments decreased its stake in Signature Bank (SBNY) by 27.01% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parnassus Investments sold 83,610 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.74% . The institutional investor held 225,975 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $27.31 million, down from 309,585 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parnassus Investments who had been investing in Signature Bank for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.55B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.38% or $1.67 during the last trading session, reaching $119.65. About 342,578 shares traded. Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) has risen 14.32% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.32% the S&P500. Some Historical SBNY News: 16/03/2018 Signature Bank Announces Availability of Materials for 2018 Annual Shareholders’ Meeting; 19/04/2018 – Signature Bank 1Q EPS 63c; 22/03/2018 – Signature Bank Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – Signature Bank 1Q Net $34.58M; 19/04/2018 – Signature Bank 1Q Adj EPS $2.69; 24/04/2018 – Signature Bank Expands Network with Appointment of Two Private Client Banking Teams; 22/03/2018 – SIGNATURE BANK SBNY.O : UBS STARTS WITH NEUTRAL RATING: TARGET PRICE $163; 21/04/2018 – DJ Signature Bank, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SBNY); 23/04/2018 – Research Report Identifies Signature Bank, Concert Pharmaceuticals, Easterly Government Properties, Hilltop, Columbia Banking S; 17/04/2018 – SIGNATURE BANK APPOINTS VETERAN BANKERS TO HEAD WEST COAST OPERATIONS; FLAGSHIP OFFICE TO OPEN IN SAN FRANCISCO

Parnassus Investments, which manages about $10.39 billion and $26.42B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 133,286 shares to 6.41 million shares, valued at $535.92 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Perrigo Co. Plc (NYSE:PRGO) by 1.75 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.70M shares, and has risen its stake in Shaw Communications Inc. Class B (NYSE:SJR).

Analysts await Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.71 earnings per share, down 4.58% or $0.13 from last year’s $2.84 per share. SBNY’s profit will be $148.33M for 11.04 P/E if the $2.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.72 actual earnings per share reported by Signature Bank for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.37% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $0.74 EPS, up 8.82% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.68 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.14 billion for 16.76 P/E if the $0.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual EPS reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.63% negative EPS growth.

Lathrop Investment Management Corp, which manages about $440.08M and $352.46 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in International Business Machines Corp (NYSE:IBM) by 5,557 shares to 71,317 shares, valued at $9.84M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

