Parnassus Investments Has Lowered Mdu Resources Group (MDU) Position; Imperial Metals (TSE:III) Had 1 Bulls

Among 2 analysts covering Imperial Metals (TSE:III), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Imperial Metals had 2 analyst reports since March 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was upgraded on Monday, March 11 by Canaccord Genuity. IBC maintained the shares of III in report on Tuesday, March 12 with “Hold” rating. See Imperial Metals Corporation (TSE:III) latest ratings:

12/03/2019 Broker: IBC Rating: Hold New Target: $3.5 Maintain

11/03/2019 Broker: Canaccord Genuity Rating: Buy New Target: $4 Upgrade

Parnassus Investments decreased Mdu Resources Group Inc. (MDU) stake by 4.24% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Parnassus Investments sold 391,304 shares as Mdu Resources Group Inc. (MDU)’s stock rose 5.07%. The Parnassus Investments holds 8.84 million shares with $228.27M value, down from 9.23 million last quarter. Mdu Resources Group Inc. now has $5.28 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.97% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $26.67. About 515,765 shares traded. MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) has declined 5.94% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.94% the S&P500. Some Historical MDU News: 30/05/2018 – MDU Resources Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – MDU RESOURCES GROUP BUYS OPS OF TEEVIN & FISCHER QUARRY,; 02/05/2018 – MDU RESOURCES SEES FY ADJ EPS $1.25 TO $1.45; 23/04/2018 – MDU RESOURCES GROUP BUYS OPS OF TEEVIN & FISCHER QUARRY, LLC; 03/04/2018 – MDU Resources Announces Webcast of Analyst Conference Call; 20/04/2018 – DJ MDU Resources Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MDU); 08/05/2018 – MDU Resources Announces Director Holaday’s Retirement; 23/04/2018 – MDU RESOURCES GROUP INC – ANTICIPATES ACQUISITION WILL BE ACCRETIVE TO 2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE; 02/05/2018 – MDU Resources Group 1Q EPS 22c; 02/05/2018 – MDU RESOURCES 1Q OPER REV. $976.3M

Imperial Metals Corporation acquires, explores for, develops, and produces base and precious metals in Canada. The company has market cap of $325.40 million. The firm explores for gold, copper, zinc, and lead. It currently has negative earnings. It operates through Red Chris, Mount Polley, Sterling, Huckleberry, and Corporate divisions.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.31 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 8 investors sold Imperial Metals Corporation shares while 18 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 21 raised stakes. 21.08 million shares or 0.46% less from 21.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1.05 million are held by Weber Alan W. International Group has 21,775 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Spark Inv Ltd stated it has 0% in Imperial Metals Corporation (TSE:III). State Common Retirement Fund invested in 0% or 31,700 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Systems holds 0% of its portfolio in Imperial Metals Corporation (TSE:III) for 53,484 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Limited Partnership holds 0% or 595,104 shares. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo And owns 143,700 shares. Rhumbline Advisers owns 45,594 shares. Ameritas Prtn, Nebraska-based fund reported 2,421 shares. Northern Trust invested in 0% or 387,093 shares. Wedge Capital Mngmt L L P Nc stated it has 208,958 shares. Perritt Cap Management Inc reported 497,541 shares. Axa invested in 154,800 shares. Charles Schwab Investment Mgmt stated it has 88,088 shares. Manufacturers Life Insur The has 28,048 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

More notable recent Imperial Metals Corporation (TSE:III) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Health Check: How Prudently Does Imperial Metals (TSE:III) Use Debt? – Yahoo Finance” on August 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “How Much Of Imperial Metals Corporation (TSE:III) Do Insiders Own? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 04, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Some Moneta Porcupine Mines (TSE:ME) Shareholders Are Down 49% – Yahoo Finance” on June 21, 2019. More interesting news about Imperial Metals Corporation (TSE:III) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Investors Who Bought Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) Shares Three Years Ago Are Now Down 12% – Yahoo Finance” published on June 21, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “The cars that contribute the most to the US economy – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 25, 2019.

The stock increased 3.64% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $2.56. About 15,300 shares traded or 2.01% up from the average. Imperial Metals Corporation (TSE:III) has 0.00% since August 10, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical III News: 30/05/2018 – John Hancock, ISG to Discuss Insurer’s RPA Success at Automation Anywhere Conference; 19/04/2018 – ISG Recognizes Digital Transformation Leaders in New Book; 29/03/2018 – Demands of Digital Business Driving Growth in Data Center Services, Says ISG Research Report; 14/03/2018 – INFORMATION SERVICES GROUP INC lll.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $285 MLN TO $292 MLN; 09/05/2018 – Info Services Group 1Q Rev $68.9M; 14/03/2018 – Info Services Group 4Q Adj EPS 0c; 07/03/2018 ISG Smartalks™ Webinar to Reveal Best Practices for Doing Business with Microsoft; 02/05/2018 – Automation’s Impact on Life Sciences the Subject of ISG Webinar on May 3; 09/05/2018 – INFORMATION SERVICES GROUP INC – REAFFIRMS FULL-YEAR GUIDANCE FOR REVENUES AND ADJUSTED EBITDA; 11/04/2018 – ISG lndex™: Digital Drives Global Sourcing Market to New Heights in First Quarter

Since March 20, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 insider sales for $206,902 activity. Lavieri Todd D. also bought $50,490 worth of Imperial Metals Corporation (TSE:III) on Wednesday, March 20. The insider CONNORS MICHAEL P bought 40,000 shares worth $148,800. 2,050 Imperial Metals Corporation (TSE:III) shares with value of $7,612 were bought by Berger David E..

More notable recent MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “MDU Resources Group Inc (MDU) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 01, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Form 8-K MDU RESOURCES GROUP INC For: Jul 30 – StreetInsider.com” published on July 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is MDU Resources Group Inc (MDU) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 19, 2019. More interesting news about MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “MDU Resources declares $0.2025 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on May 08, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “MDU Resources Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Since March 14, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $140,250 activity. SPARBY DAVID M also bought $63,000 worth of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) shares.