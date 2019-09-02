Parnassus Investments Has Lowered Its Stake in Wd (WDFC) as Market Value Rose; Shareholder Eagle Asset Management Lifted Glaxosmithkline Plc (GSK) Stake

Parnassus Investments decreased its stake in Wd (WDFC) by 42.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parnassus Investments sold 560,588 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.39% . The institutional investor held 770,761 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $130.60 million, down from 1.33M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parnassus Investments who had been investing in Wd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.50B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.06% or $1.95 during the last trading session, reaching $182.3. About 74,809 shares traded. WD-40 Company (NASDAQ:WDFC) has risen 13.16% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.16% the S&P500. Some Historical WDFC News: 05/04/2018 – WD-40 CO SAYS FY 18 NET INCOME IS PROJECTED TO BE BETWEEN $56.6 MLN AND $57.5 MLN; 05/04/2018 – WD 40 Sees FY18 Sales $407M-$415M; 05/04/2018 – WD-40 SEES FY EPS $4.07 TO $4.14, EST. $3.94 (2 EST.)

Eagle Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Glaxosmithkline Plc (GSK) by 30.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagle Asset Management Inc bought 13,570 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.15% . The institutional investor held 58,613 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.45 million, up from 45,043 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Glaxosmithkline Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $103.34 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $41.58. About 2.09 million shares traded. GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) has risen 0.49% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.49% the S&P500. Some Historical GSK News: 27/03/2018 – Market Talk Roundup: GSK Buys Novartis’s Stake in Joint Venture; 12/04/2018 – GSK divests rare disease gene therapy drugs to Orchard Therapeutics; 18/04/2018 – GSK: SEES REGULATORY SUBMISSIONS IN OTHER COUNTRIES IN ’18; 11/04/2018 – GSK’S OUTLOOK TO NEGATIVE FROM STABLE BY FITCH; 24/05/2018 – Animal Health: Danone, Nestle, KKR and more suit up for GSK consumer bidding war: report; 23/03/2018 – GSK pulls out of $20 bln race for Pfizer consumer assets; 25/04/2018 – GLAXOSMITHKLINE PLC GSK.L – GUIDANCE FOR CER GROWTH IN ADJUSTED EPS FOR 2018 MAINTAINED; 27/03/2018 – GLAXOSMITHKLINE – CONSUMER HEALTHCARE BUSINESS TO CONTINUE TO INVEST IN GROWTH OPPORTUNITIES FOR OTC, ORAL HEALTH BRANDS, SUCH AS SENSODYNE AND ENO; 24/04/2018 – GlaxoSmithKline and Innoviva: Trelegy Ellipta Can Now Be Used by U.S. Physicians to Treat Broader Population of COPD Patients With Airflow Limitation; 23/03/2018 – ADRs End Lower; GlaxoSmithKline, BBVA and Credit Suisse Trade Actively

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.39 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.32, from 1.71 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 25 investors sold WDFC shares while 59 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 11.86 million shares or 8.82% less from 13.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Inv Management has invested 0.01% in WD-40 Company (NASDAQ:WDFC). Optimum Inv Advsrs holds 0% or 42 shares. 1.47 million were reported by Vanguard Inc. Aperio Group Ltd Llc holds 0.01% or 12,891 shares in its portfolio. Sei Investments reported 4,717 shares. Tocqueville Asset LP reported 5,970 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Northern Trust has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in WD-40 Company (NASDAQ:WDFC). Stonebridge Mgmt Inc has 1,500 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Schroder Mgmt Grp owns 23,887 shares. Natixis Advsr Limited Partnership owns 0.1% invested in WD-40 Company (NASDAQ:WDFC) for 64,581 shares. Proshare Advisors Ltd holds 0% or 1,882 shares in its portfolio. Capital Fund Mgmt stated it has 0% in WD-40 Company (NASDAQ:WDFC). Bessemer owns 23,700 shares. Savings Bank Of America De holds 0% in WD-40 Company (NASDAQ:WDFC) or 53,693 shares. Amalgamated Natl Bank reported 2,256 shares.

Analysts await WD-40 Company (NASDAQ:WDFC) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.26 earnings per share, up 22.33% or $0.23 from last year’s $1.03 per share. WDFC’s profit will be $17.30M for 36.17 P/E if the $1.26 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.30 actual earnings per share reported by WD-40 Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.08% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent WD-40 Company (NASDAQ:WDFC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “The WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) Share Price Has Gained 165%, So Why Not Pay It Some Attention? – Yahoo Finance” on August 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should We Worry About WD-40 Company’s (NASDAQ:WDFC) P/E Ratio? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “WD-40 Company (NASDAQ:WDFC) Earns Among The Best Returns In Its Industry – Yahoo Finance” on August 27, 2019. More interesting news about WD-40 Company (NASDAQ:WDFC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “WD-40 Company Earnings: WDFC Stock Surge on Q3 Earnings, Revenue Beat – Yahoo Finance” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why WD-40 Stock Soared in July – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 03, 2019.

Parnassus Investments, which manages about $10.39B and $25.36B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 26,743 shares to 6.27M shares, valued at $495.91M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 280,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 630,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Qualcomm Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM).