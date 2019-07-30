Parnassus Investments Has Lowered Its Position in Zayo Group Holdings (ZAYO) by $4.00 Million as Market Value Rose; Pershing Square Capital Management LP Lifted Its United Technologies (UTX) Position by $30.85 Million

Parnassus Investments decreased its stake in Zayo Group Holdings Inc. (ZAYO) by 3.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parnassus Investments sold 142,977 shares as the company’s stock rose 28.26% with the market. The institutional investor held 3.93M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $111.59 million, down from 4.07M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parnassus Investments who had been investing in Zayo Group Holdings Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.95 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $33.74. About 571,461 shares traded. Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) has declined 2.46% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.89% the S&P500. Some Historical ZAYO News: 17/05/2018 – Global Business Process Outsourcing Company Selects Zayo; 03/05/2018 – Zayo Group Holdings: Operating Chief Andrew Crouch Resigns; 03/05/2018 – ZAYO COO ANDREW CROUCH HAS RESIGNED; 07/05/2018 – Zayo Announces $500 Million Share Repurchase Program; 15/05/2018 – BLUE HARBOUR EXITED ZAYO, MIC, THS, LOGM, CLNS IN 1Q: 13F; 30/04/2018 – Alger Spectra Adds Zayo Group, Exits Newell Brands; 03/05/2018 – ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS INC – PRESIDENT AND COO ANDREW CROUCH HAS RESIGNED FROM COMPANY, EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY; 18/04/2018 – ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS INC ZAYO.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $42 FROM $37; 07/05/2018 – TIERPOINT – ANNOUNCED AGREEMENT WITH ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS TO OFFER ZAYO’S CLOUDLINK SOLUTIONS; 18/04/2018 – ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS INC ZAYO.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD

Pershing Square Capital Management Lp increased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 4.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pershing Square Capital Management Lp bought 241,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.68% with the market. The hedge fund held 5.82M shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $750.04 million, up from 5.58 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pershing Square Capital Management Lp who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $116.59 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $135.12. About 1.64M shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 7.20% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.77% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES 1Q ADJ EPS $1.77, EST. $1.52; 02/05/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – UTC set to win EU approval for $23 bln Rockwell Collins deal; 12/03/2018 – Avista/Hydro One in Settlement Talks With Washington UTC Staff; 17/04/2018 – Expanded Service For Qantas B717 Nacelles: UTC Aerospace Systems Signs 8-Year Nacelle MRO Contract Extension; 04/05/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES SAYS DISAGREES WITH SEVERAL OF ASSERTIONS CONTAINED IN THIRD POINT LETTER; 30/05/2018 – Otis Signs Historic Escalator Contract with SNCF French Rail; 04/05/2018 – UTC gets European go-ahead for $23 billion purchase of Rockwell Collins; 08/03/2018 – BOEING CEO SEES DECISION ON POSSIBLE NEW MID-MARKET AIRCRAFT ‘OVER NEXT YEAR OR SO’; 24/04/2018 – United Tech’s sales rise 10.3 percent; 21/03/2018 – United Tech’s Kidde Recall Due to Risk of Failure to Alert to Fire

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.38, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 41 investors sold ZAYO shares while 81 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 202.49 million shares or 2.91% less from 208.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blackrock Incorporated invested in 0.02% or 12.52M shares. Parkside Bancorporation & invested in 29 shares. Elk Creek Ptnrs owns 105,777 shares for 0.22% of their portfolio. Advisory Ser Limited Co has 992 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman holds 0% in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) or 1,067 shares. Massmutual Tru Fsb Adv holds 0% in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) or 17,678 shares. Waddell & Reed Fincl reported 0.33% stake. Gulf National Bank (Uk) reported 0.02% stake. Wolverine Asset Management Ltd Liability invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Ameriprise holds 0% in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) or 33,497 shares. 96,399 are owned by Tobam. Benjamin F Edwards holds 200 shares. Ww Asset Inc owns 7,208 shares. Shellback Cap Limited Partnership holds 430,690 shares. Alaska-based State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has invested 0.01% in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO).

Parnassus Investments, which manages about $10.39 billion and $25.36 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Expeditors International Of Washington Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 38,770 shares to 430,188 shares, valued at $32.65M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fortive Corp. by 21,463 shares in the quarter, for a total of 973,731 shares, and has risen its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

More notable recent Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “LAWSUIT ALERT – Andrews & Springer LLC Announces That A Class Action Has Been Filed Against Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. – ZAYO – GlobeNewswire” on July 16, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Healthcare Provider Selects Zayo for Connectivity – Business Wire” published on July 12, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Zayo Shareholders Approve Merger – Business Wire” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Stocks To Watch: Tech Earnings Seize Spotlight Amid Rate Debate – Seeking Alpha” published on July 20, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Zayo Group Holdings Inc (ZAYO) CEO Daniel Caruso Sold $14.1 million of Shares – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 17, 2019.

Analysts await Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) to report earnings on August, 28. They expect $0.15 earnings per share, down 16.67% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.18 per share. ZAYO’s profit will be $35.34M for 56.23 P/E if the $0.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.15 actual earnings per share reported by Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

More notable recent United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “United Technologies Showcases the Many Technologies it has Contributed to Manned Space Programs during Capitol Hill Event; Previews Collins Aerospace’s Next Generation Space Suit System – PRNewswire” on July 25, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “United Technologies Trades Higher On Q2 Earnings Beat – Benzinga” published on July 23, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “UTC sees extra boost from Collins deal – Seeking Alpha” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “United Technologies: Q2 Earnings, Spins, Merger, And More – Bringing Investors Up To Speed – Seeking Alpha” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Raytheon reaffirms confidence in United Technologies tie-up – Boston Business Journal” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Pershing Square Capital Management Lp, which manages about $15.21B and $6.72B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Automatic Data Processing In (NASDAQ:ADP) by 40,600 shares to 4.03 million shares, valued at $643.68M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lowes Cos Inc (NYSE:LOW) by 221,558 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9.32M shares, and cut its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (NYSE:CMG).