Parnassus Investments Has Lifted International Business Machine (IBM) Holding By $7.05 Million; Schnitzer Steel Industries (SCHN) Has 1.04 Sentiment

Schnitzer Steel Industries Inc (SCHN) investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.01, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. The ratio is negative, as 75 active investment managers opened new or increased holdings, while 72 sold and decreased their positions in Schnitzer Steel Industries Inc. The active investment managers in our database now have: 21.88 million shares, down from 21.96 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Schnitzer Steel Industries Inc in top ten holdings increased from 0 to 1 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 22 Reduced: 50 Increased: 44 New Position: 31.

Parnassus Investments increased International Business Machine (IBM) stake by 5.26% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Parnassus Investments acquired 50,000 shares as International Business Machine (IBM)’s stock declined 2.27%. The Parnassus Investments holds 1.00M shares with $141.10 million value, up from 950,000 last quarter. International Business Machine now has $125.50B valuation. The stock increased 0.94% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $141.54. About 1.74 million shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has declined 6.86% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.29% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 17/04/2018 – IBM Generated Net Cash From Operating Activities of $4.6 Billion in 1Q; 10/04/2018 – Defense Info: DISA grants provisional authorization at data impact level 5 to IBM; 15/05/2018 – BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY DISSOLVES SHARE STAKE IN GRAHAM HOLDINGS CO -SEC FILING; 16/04/2018 – New Survey Finds Deep Consumer Anxiety over Data Privacy and Security; 18/04/2018 – With Wednesday’s dip, IBM is down 12 percent on the 12-month period; 14/03/2018 – EV Group and IBM Sign License Agreement on Laser Debonding Technology; 08/03/2018 – International Business Machines Corp: Doc re Notification of filing of document; 17/04/2018 – Carbon Black Expands Relationship with IBM Security; Predictive Security Cloud (PSC) Part of Newly Launched IBM X-Force Threat Management Services; 04/04/2018 – How IBM’s game show winning supercomputer is solving problems before they occur; 17/04/2018 – Correction to IBM Earnings Story

Among 4 analysts covering Int`l Business Machines (NYSE:IBM), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Int`l Business Machines had 6 analyst reports since March 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Wednesday, April 17, the company rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Wednesday, April 17 by Citigroup.

Parnassus Investments decreased Motorola Solutions Inc. (NYSE:MSI) stake by 145,380 shares to 4.12M valued at $578.50M in 2019Q1. It also reduced The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) stake by 28,828 shares and now owns 4.51M shares. Celgene Corp. (NASDAQ:CELG) was reduced too.

The stock decreased 8.38% or $2.23 during the last trading session, reaching $24.39. About 419,049 shares traded or 71.81% up from the average. Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (SCHN) has declined 26.23% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.66% the S&P500.