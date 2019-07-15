Parnassus Investments Has Lifted Cerner Corp. (CERN) Position by $87.30 Million; Southeast Asset Advisors Upped Its Fedex (FDX) Stake by $331,049

Parnassus Investments increased its stake in Cerner Corp. (CERN) by 15.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parnassus Investments bought 1.53M shares as the company’s stock rose 20.55% with the market. The institutional investor held 11.36 million shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $649.98 million, up from 9.83M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parnassus Investments who had been investing in Cerner Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $24.74B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $76.03. About 213,120 shares traded. Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) has risen 16.22% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.79% the S&P500. Some Historical CERN News: 02/05/2018 – Cerner Sees 2Q Rev $1.31-$1.36B; 09/04/2018 – Rankin County Hospital District Launches Cerner Electronic Health Record; 21/05/2018 – Columbus Regional Healthcare System Selects Cerner Integrated EHR to Support Improved Patient Care; 16/05/2018 – Crisp Regional Health, Inc. Selects Cerner Integrated EHR to Support Improved Patient Care; 17/05/2018 – Lindsay Wise: BREAKING Cerner finally has Uncle Sam’s signature on its multibillion-dollar no-bid contract to update the; 21/05/2018 – CERNER REPORTS AMENDMENT TO SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM; 02/04/2018 – Illinois Rural Community Care Organization Selects Cerner HealtheIntent to Help Manage Medicare Claims for ACO; 09/05/2018 – Indiana Family and Social Services Administration Selects Cerner to Implement Electronic Health Record; 30/03/2018 – More Than 20 Cerner Executives Earn Board Certification in Health Care Management; 13/04/2018 – Cerner, AANAC Award Nursing Assistant of the Year Scholarship

Southeast Asset Advisors Inc increased its stake in Fedex Corp (FDX) by 32.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc bought 1,829 shares as the company's stock declined 7.05% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 7,447 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.35 million, up from 5,618 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc who had been investing in Fedex Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.42B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $166.64. About 656,287 shares traded. FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has declined 31.35% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.78% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 88 investors sold FDX shares while 329 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 372 raised stakes. 175.06 million shares or 9.39% less from 193.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. High Pointe Cap Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 1.77% of its portfolio in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Carret Asset Management Ltd reported 25,980 shares. Wesbanco Retail Bank invested in 0.96% or 105,807 shares. 14 are owned by West Oak Capital. Palladium Partners Ltd Liability Com has 38,063 shares for 0.5% of their portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Can invested in 163,503 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Vanguard Grp Inc Incorporated has invested 0.14% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). 369 were accumulated by Allsquare Wealth Ltd Llc. Nuveen Asset Management Lc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) for 9,312 shares. First Personal Fincl holds 0.06% or 1,138 shares. Founders Cap Ltd Liability invested in 3.97% or 59,617 shares. Profund Limited Liability Corp, a Maryland-based fund reported 4,498 shares. Plante Moran Advsrs owns 279 shares. Ibm Retirement Fund invested 0.15% of its portfolio in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Ashfield Prtnrs Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 21,491 shares.

More notable recent FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Better Buy: Brookfield Renewable Partners vs. FedEx – Yahoo Finance” on July 07, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation on Behalf of FedEx Corporation Investors (FDX) – Yahoo Finance” published on July 10, 2019, Fool.com published: “FedEx Missed This Dividend Expectation. Should You Worry? – The Motley Fool” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Attention Long-Term Investors: So Bad They’re Good – 3M, FedEx, Johnson & Johnson, Boeing – Seeking Alpha” published on July 14, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of TUSK, CLDR, PYX and FDX – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 09, 2019.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $419,160 activity.

Since May 2, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $608,130 activity.

Since May 2, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $608,130 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.42, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold CERN shares while 176 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 183 raised stakes. 256.27 million shares or 0.86% more from 254.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Starboard Value Ltd Partnership owns 3.10 million shares for 4.33% of their portfolio. Glenmede Tru Na accumulated 11,413 shares or 0% of the stock. British Columbia Mngmt has 501,092 shares for 0.23% of their portfolio. Wells Fargo & Mn holds 0.02% in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) or 1.02M shares. Bluecrest Management accumulated 0.02% or 7,251 shares. Gotham Asset Management Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.13% stake. Raymond James & Associates invested in 334,576 shares. Mirae Asset Global Investments accumulated 114,650 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Smith Moore, Missouri-based fund reported 8,256 shares. 23,658 were accumulated by Bnp Paribas Asset Management Holdg. Advsr Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 0.18% or 50,790 shares in its portfolio. Cleararc Cap Inc has 7,849 shares. Norinchukin Savings Bank The reported 62,488 shares. Advent Ma reported 1.41% of its portfolio in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN). Willis Investment Counsel reported 106,285 shares.