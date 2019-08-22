Parnassus Investments Has Increased Its Qualcomm (QCOM) Holding by $11.40 Million as Shares Declined; Korea Investment Increased Merck & Co (MRK) Position by $6.14 Million

Korea Investment Corp increased its stake in Merck & Co Inc (MRK) by 3.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Korea Investment Corp bought 73,942 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.42% . The institutional investor held 2.18 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $181.08 million, up from 2.10 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Korea Investment Corp who had been investing in Merck & Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $222.10B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $86.75. About 2.97 million shares traded. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 28.05% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 08/05/2018 – NEON THERAPEUTICS ANNOUNCES FIRST PATIENT TREATED IN CLINICAL TRIAL EVALUATING PERSONAL CANCER VACCINE NEO-PV-01 IN COMBINATION WITH KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) AND CHEMOTHERAPY; 08/05/2018 – ONCOSEC EXPANDS RELATIONSHIP WITH MERCK, ANNOUNCES CLINICAL COLLABORATION TO EVALUATE COMBINATION OF IMMUNOPULSE® IL-12 AND KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) FOR TRIPLE NEGATIVE BREAST CANCER; 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Monotherapy Met Primary Endpoint in Phase 3 KEYNOTE-042 Study, Significantly Improving OS as First-Line Therapy in Locally Advanced or Metastatic NSCLC Patients Expressing PD-L1 in at Least 1 Percent of Tumor; 17/04/2018 – LABCYTE INC – AS PART OF AGREEMENT, PROTOTYPE ACOUSTIC-MS SYSTEMS WILL BE INSTALLED AT SELECT MERCK SITES; 03/05/2018 – BMY: EMA VALIDATED TYPE II VARIATION APPLICATION FOR OPDIVO; 15/05/2018 – Merck KGaA 1Q Ebitda Pre-Exceptionals at EUR1.01B; 25/04/2018 – GILEAD HAD BEEN SUED BY MERCK OVER ITS HEPATITIS DRUGS; 22/05/2018 – Two more die of Ebola in Congo, seven new cases confirmed; 30/04/2018 – MRK: FDA HAS SET A PDUFA DATE OF SEPT. 23; 16/04/2018 – Easton Pharmaceuticals Announces BAYER Agreement Update

Parnassus Investments increased its stake in Qualcomm Inc. (QCOM) by 9.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parnassus Investments bought 200,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The institutional investor held 2.30 million shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $131.17 million, up from 2.10M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parnassus Investments who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $94.12 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.94% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $77.42. About 4.41M shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 15/03/2018 – RECENTLY DEMOTED CHAIRMAN OF QUALCOMM PAUL JACOBS APPROACHED SEVERAL GLOBAL INVESTORS IN EFFORT TO ACQUIRE QUALCOMM – FT, CITING; 16/03/2018 – Qualcomm Shuts Jacobs Out Of Board Election On Takeover Plans — MarketWatch; 21/05/2018 – QUALCOMM REPORTS PRIVATE EXCHANGE OFFERS FOR FOUR SERIES OF NOT; 13/03/2018 – Qualcomm: Instinet Sees Xilinx, ADI, Microchip Similarities to NXP as Targets — Barron’s Blog; 14/05/2018 – Trump asked Commerce chief to look into limits on China’s ZTE -White House; 23/03/2018 – Qualcomm narrowly re-elects 10 directors to board; 13/03/2018 – Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer said the Trump administration made the right call blocking Broadcom’s bid to buy Qualcomm; 25/04/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – “WELL POSITIONED TO DRIVE THE GLOBAL COMMERCIALIZATION OF 5G”; 13/03/2018 – The Edge Markets: Broadcom to end bid for Qualcomm, keeps plan to move to U.S.: sources – The Edge Markets; 16/03/2018 – Jennifer Ablan: Former Qualcomm chairman explores long-shot bid for U.S. chip maker

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.11, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 50 investors sold MRK shares while 702 reduced holdings. 141 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 1.86 billion shares or 4.24% less from 1.94 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Farm Mutual Automobile invested in 1.61% or 15.15 million shares. Birinyi Assoc Inc holds 3,350 shares. Continental Ltd Liability Corp reported 29,866 shares. Moreover, Weiss Multi has 0.06% invested in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Calamos Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation reported 57,574 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Bv holds 3.83M shares. Endurance Wealth Management Incorporated stated it has 8,534 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Westfield Mgmt LP holds 0.06% or 100,634 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Badgley Phelps & Bell Inc has 0.04% invested in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) for 8,351 shares. Brave Asset Mngmt reported 1.23% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Norinchukin Financial Bank The accumulated 669,457 shares or 0.71% of the stock. Fayerweather Charles invested in 0.33% or 2,541 shares. Stillwater Inv Management Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.16% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Pinnacle Advisory invested in 4,379 shares or 0.03% of the stock. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board has 0.76% invested in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) for 3.21 million shares.

Korea Investment Corp, which manages about $22.22 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 243,568 shares to 102,594 shares, valued at $12.58M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Williams Cos Inc Del (NYSE:WMB) by 15,856 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 692,649 shares, and cut its stake in Huazhu Group Ltd.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.77 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 102 investors sold QCOM shares while 442 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 324 raised stakes. 901.11 million shares or 10.19% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Boston Family Office Limited Co has invested 0.14% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Westwood Holdg Group Incorporated has invested 0.02% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Loudon Inv Mngmt Limited Liability Corp reported 2.34% stake. Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio stated it has 0.23% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Vident Inv Advisory Lc invested in 0.77% or 251,689 shares. 93,604 were accumulated by Daiwa. Brown Advisory invested 0.02% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Scotia Capital holds 0.06% or 78,718 shares in its portfolio. Sg Americas Secs Limited Co invested 0.06% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Signaturefd Ltd Liability stated it has 0.04% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Delta Asset Management Limited Liability Tn invested 0.02% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Orrstown Fin Incorporated holds 0.04% or 502 shares in its portfolio. Gsa Cap Llp holds 18,900 shares. Manchester Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.19% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). South Dakota Council has invested 0.04% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Parnassus Investments, which manages about $10.39 billion and $25.36B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sempra Energy Pfd 6.00 Percent Due 01/15/2021 by 15,000 shares to 35,000 shares, valued at $3.70M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 91,675 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5.51M shares, and cut its stake in Zayo Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO).