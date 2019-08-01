Parnassus Investments Has Increased Its Hologic (HOLX) Position; As Cornerstone Ondemand (CSOD) Stock Rose, Praesidium Investment Management Company Lowered Its Position

Parnassus Investments increased its stake in Hologic Inc. (HOLX) by 0.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parnassus Investments bought 100,833 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.39% . The institutional investor held 15.64M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $757.00 million, up from 15.54M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parnassus Investments who had been investing in Hologic Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.74 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $51.25. About 3.33 million shares traded or 102.22% up from the average. Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) has risen 19.41% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.41% the S&P500. Some Historical HOLX News: 14/03/2018 – CAFC: HOLOGIC, INC. v. SMITH & NEPHEW, INC. [OPINION] – Appeal #17-1389 – 2018-03-14; 19/04/2018 – HOLX CITES HIGHER AMENORRHEA RATES VS THOSE TREATED W/ MINERVA; 09/05/2018 – Minerva Surgical, Inc. vs Hologic, Inc. | FWD Entered | 05/08/2018; 02/05/2018 – Hologic 2Q Adj EPS 53c; 24/04/2018 – Women’s Health Company Hologic and Actor, Director Aisha Tyler Partner to Help the One in Five Women Suffering in Silence with Heavy Periods; 19/04/2018 – DJ Hologic Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HOLX); 19/04/2018 – /C O R R E C T l O N — Hologic, Inc./; 09/05/2018 – Hologic at Goldman Sachs Leveraged Finance Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – HOLOGIC 2Q REV. $789.3M, EST. $781.2M; 02/05/2018 – Hologic 2Q Loss $681.4M

Praesidium Investment Management Company Llc decreased its stake in Cornerstone Ondemand Inc (CSOD) by 4.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Praesidium Investment Management Company Llc analyzed 168,685 shares as the company's stock rose 9.79% . The institutional investor held 3.27 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $179.32 million, down from 3.44M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company Llc who had been investing in Cornerstone Ondemand Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $3.53 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.82% or $1.72 during the last trading session, reaching $59.2. About 502,386 shares traded or 1.45% up from the average. Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) has risen 20.28% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.28% the S&P500.

Parnassus Investments, which manages about $10.39 billion and $25.36B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mdu Resources Group Inc. (NYSE:MDU) by 391,304 shares to 8.84 million shares, valued at $228.27 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Starbucks Corp. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 6.21M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6.26M shares, and cut its stake in Allergan Plc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 36 investors sold HOLX shares while 141 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 101 raised stakes. 253.74 million shares or 1.48% less from 257.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wells Fargo & Company Mn accumulated 0.01% or 930,180 shares. Horan Cap Advsr Limited Co invested in 680 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Century Inc accumulated 0.09% or 1.86M shares. Mesirow Financial Management has 0.29% invested in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) for 38,330 shares. 1832 Asset Mgmt Lp owns 3,924 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. American Natl Registered Invest Advisor reported 7,850 shares. Assetmark Inc holds 76 shares. Susquehanna Interest Gru Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 0% of its portfolio in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX). Conning Inc invested in 0.01% or 4,461 shares. Osterweis Cap Inc reported 1.27% stake. Parkside Fin Commercial Bank Trust reported 0% of its portfolio in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX). Ameritas Invest Ptnrs Inc owns 4,799 shares. Moreover, Washington Trust Co has 0.04% invested in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX). Toronto Dominion Bancorp holds 192,929 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Advisory Alpha Lc has 7 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.69 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.04, from 1.73 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 13 investors sold CSOD shares while 54 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 49.87 million shares or 2.64% more from 48.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hillsdale Inv Mngmt has 10,800 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. D E Shaw And Co invested in 526,014 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Parametric Port Associates Limited holds 125,402 shares. Aqr Capital Llc owns 66,014 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Citigroup invested 0% in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD). Barclays Public Lc reported 39,511 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Credit Suisse Ag stated it has 46,865 shares. Voloridge Investment Mngmt Ltd Company holds 0.02% or 13,470 shares in its portfolio. 142,830 are owned by Waddell Reed Fin Inc. Balyasny Asset Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.01% or 27,755 shares. New York-based National Asset has invested 0.04% in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD). The Ontario – Canada-based Sun Life has invested 0.11% in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD). Ameriprise Inc invested in 1.06M shares. First Advsrs LP invested in 0.2% or 1.87M shares. G2 Inv Prns Limited Liability Com reported 59,449 shares.

Praesidium Investment Management Company Llc, which manages about $1.38 billion and $1.51B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tyler Technologies Inc (NYSE:TYL) by 12,672 shares to 603,931 shares, valued at $123.44M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Masonite Intl Corp New (NYSE:DOOR) by 191,150 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.92M shares, and has risen its stake in Talend S A.

Analysts await Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) to report earnings on August, 5 after the close. They expect $-0.07 earnings per share, up 46.15% or $0.06 from last year’s $-0.13 per share. After $-0.04 actual earnings per share reported by Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 75.00% negative EPS growth.