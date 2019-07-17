Parnassus Investments Has Increased By $3.35 Million Its Digital Realty Trust (DLR) Position; Hhr Asset Management Has Cut By $12.98 Million Its Netflix (NFLX) Stake

Hhr Asset Management Llc decreased Netflix Inc (NFLX) stake by 18.02% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Hhr Asset Management Llc sold 36,454 shares as Netflix Inc (NFLX)’s stock rose 0.92%. The Hhr Asset Management Llc holds 165,828 shares with $59.13M value, down from 202,282 last quarter. Netflix Inc now has $160.02B valuation. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $365.99. About 942,207 shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has risen 8.05% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.62% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 17/05/2018 – Vivendi under pressure to float music ‘jewel’ to offset Italian problems; 30/04/2018 – Facebook, Google and Netflix pay a higher median salary than Exxon, Goldman Sachs or Verizon:; 13/04/2018 – NETFLIX INC NFLX.O : DEUTSCHE BANK SAYS CO HAS CHANGED INDUSTRY IN “PROFOUND WAY” AND IN DOING SO HAS GIVEN ITSELF SIGNIFICANT LEAD; 08/03/2018 – The Obamas may be producing shows for Netflix soon, says report; 16/04/2018 – Netflix Inc expected to post earnings of 64 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 21/05/2018 – Rascoff compares the move to Netflix’s push to original content and Amazon’s build-out of Amazon Web Services; 13/03/2018 – For Disney, the answer appears to be over the top content (OTT), an option it announced as it pulled its movies and shows from Netflix last year; 15/03/2018 – SPOTIFY CFO SAYS MORE THAN 50 PCT OF FREE USERS BECOME PAYING SUBSCRIBERS; SAYS IT TAKES 12 MONTHS TO BREAKEVEN ON NEW SUBS; 15/05/2018 – Tybourne Adds Snap, Cuts Netflix, Buys More Salesforce: 13F; 23/05/2018 – Review: `Fauda’ Returns on Netflix, Guns Blazing

Parnassus Investments increased Digital Realty Trust Inc. (DLR) stake by 0.92% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Parnassus Investments acquired 28,360 shares as Digital Realty Trust Inc. (DLR)’s stock rose 4.86%. The Parnassus Investments holds 3.10M shares with $369.03 million value, up from 3.07M last quarter. Digital Realty Trust Inc. now has $24.91 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $119.6. About 631,043 shares traded. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) has risen 8.69% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.26% the S&P500. Some Historical DLR News: 27/03/2018 Digital Realty Achieves ‘Five Nines’ of Uptime for 11th Consecutive Year; 21/04/2018 – DJ Digital Realty Trust Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DLR); 17/04/2018 – Digital Realty Names Top U.S. Channel Partners for 2017 and Outlines Program Enhancements for 2018; 17/05/2018 – Digital Realty Announces Senior Leadership Transitions; 04/04/2018 – SGIX Local Peering Now Available at Digital Realty Singapore Data Centres Jurong West and Loyang East; 17/05/2018 – DIGITAL REALTY TRUST – ANNOUNCED PENDING DEPARTURES OF CHIEF INVESTMENT OFFICER SCOTT PETERSON AND SENIOR VP OF GLOBAL SALES & MARKETING DAN PAPES; 26/04/2018 – DIGITAL REALTY 1Q OPER REV. $744M, EST. $742.0M; 26/04/2018 – Digital Realty 1Q Rev $744.4M; 26/04/2018 – DIGITAL REALTY TRUST INC – SIGNED TOTAL BOOKINGS DURING 1Q18 EXPECTED TO GENERATE $61 MLN OF ANNUALIZED GAAP RENTAL REVENUE; 26/04/2018 – Digital Realty 1Q Net $106.6M

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 38 investors sold DLR shares while 172 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 186 raised stakes. 208.27 million shares or 0.64% more from 206.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Guardian LP holds 0.33% or 149,198 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Arcadia Inv Management Mi has 0.68% invested in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR). Fca Tx has 0.1% invested in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) for 2,141 shares. Amer National Insur Tx owns 6,000 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Forward Mngmt Lc reported 7,800 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Jnba Advisors holds 70 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Parametric Portfolio Associates Ltd Llc invested in 0.04% or 421,677 shares. Piedmont Advisors stated it has 3,344 shares. Sumitomo Life Ins Communication reported 0.14% in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR). First Hawaiian State Bank owns 0.04% invested in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) for 6,780 shares. Brown Advisory Inc, Maryland-based fund reported 4,076 shares. Rampart Invest Management Llc holds 0.13% or 9,323 shares in its portfolio. Jane Street Group Inc Ltd Llc, New York-based fund reported 21,240 shares. Axa stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR). Tarbox Family Office Incorporated accumulated 198 shares.

Among 2 analysts covering Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Digital Realty Trust had 7 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Raymond James downgraded Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) rating on Monday, March 25. Raymond James has “Market Perform” rating and $120 target. Deutsche Bank initiated Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) rating on Friday, March 8. Deutsche Bank has “Buy” rating and $125 target.

More notable recent Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s How We Evaluate Digital Realty Trust, Inc.’s (NYSE:DLR) Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on June 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (DLR) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 23, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Looking For Value In REITdom – Seeking Alpha” on June 18, 2019. More interesting news about Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Is About to Stomp on the Gas – Motley Fool” published on June 17, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Digital Realty releases first ESG report – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 20, 2019.

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $44,052 activity. KENNEDY KEVIN sold $44,052 worth of stock.

Parnassus Investments decreased Belmond Ltd. (NYSE:BEL) stake by 216,665 shares to 765,147 valued at $19.08 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Celgene Corp. (NASDAQ:CELG) stake by 1.90M shares and now owns 900,000 shares. Linde Plc was reduced too.

More notable recent Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Losing “Friends” and “The Office” Won’t Hurt Netflix – Nasdaq” on July 17, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Why the Math Favors the Premium on Netflix Stock – Nasdaq” published on July 16, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “There’s a Big Difference Between Favorite Shows and Popular Shows on Netflix – Nasdaq” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Better Buy: Sirius XM Radio vs. Netflix – Nasdaq” published on July 16, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Netflix (NFLX) 2nd Quarter Earnings: What to Expect – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 17, 2019.

Among 18 analysts covering Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX), 14 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 78% are positive. Netflix had 32 analyst reports since January 18, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. RBC Capital Markets maintained Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) rating on Friday, January 18. RBC Capital Markets has “Outperform” rating and $480 target. As per Tuesday, March 19, the company rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets. BMO Capital Markets maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $470 target in Tuesday, April 16 report. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, January 18 by Stifel Nicolaus. The stock has “Underperform” rating by Wedbush on Wednesday, April 17. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, June 19 by Credit Suisse. Bank of America maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, March 26 report. The rating was maintained by Wedbush on Friday, January 18 with “Underperform”. As per Friday, January 18, the company rating was maintained by Nomura. Pivotal Research maintained the shares of NFLX in report on Friday, January 18 with “Buy” rating.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold NFLX shares while 285 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 325.56 million shares or 4.88% less from 342.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. London Commerce Of Virginia holds 0% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 1,610 shares. United Kingdom-based Marshall Wace Llp has invested 0.02% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Motley Fool Asset Mgmt Limited Co holds 6,403 shares. Moreover, Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mgmt Company Ltd has 0.68% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Kessler Inv Group Inc Limited Liability Corporation has invested 6.04% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). National Bank & Trust Of Nova Scotia holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 86,976 shares. 895 are owned by Advisory. Intrust Comml Bank Na holds 3,129 shares or 0.28% of its portfolio. Logan Cap Mngmt has invested 1.94% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). New Amsterdam Ptnrs Ltd Liability Corp owns 1,036 shares. Sfmg Ltd Com reported 1,943 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt System owns 25,525 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. Bancorp Of Hawaii owns 0.08% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 2,976 shares. Bingham Osborn And Scarborough Limited Liability Corp holds 0.03% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) or 855 shares. Coatue Mgmt Ltd Liability Com has invested 6.67% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Since January 22, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 selling transactions for $25.15 million activity. On Thursday, February 14 the insider Sweeney Anne M sold $123,120. 67,907 Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) shares with value of $22.29 million were sold by HASTINGS REED.