Parnassus Investments Has Decreased Vf Corp. (VFC) Stake as Share Price Rose; Apple Computer (AAPL) Holder Academy Capital Management Has Upped Position

Academy Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Apple Computer Inc (AAPL) by 53.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Academy Capital Management Inc bought 33,641 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 96,456 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.32 million, up from 62,815 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Academy Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Apple Computer Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $937.99B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $203.86. About 7.29 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 27/04/2018 – Watch Steve Jobs passionately defend his commitment to Apple in 1997; 03/05/2018 – The company’s core wearable fitness trackers business has fallen sharply as it faces bigger names with deeper pockets, such as Apple and Samsung; 20/03/2018 – Affirm CEO Explains Apple Pay Credit Card (Video); 01/05/2018 – Further evidence is mounting that Apple could be winding down production of the iPhone X; 25/04/2018 – TRUMP: PLAN TO TALK TRADE IN MEETING WITH APPLE’S COOK; 29/04/2018 – With tech giants like Apple planning their product release, PayPal could be putting its patent to use in payment-enabled glasses sooner rather than later; 28/03/2018 – APPLE INC AAPL.O : GOLDMAN SACHS SAYS REDUCING IPHONE ESTIMATES FURTHER TO REFLECT DEMAND DETERIORATION; 23/03/2018 – APPLE IS SAID TO PLAN NEW LOW-COST IPADS FOR EVENT TUESDAY; 09/05/2018 – Medibio Launches Personal Mental Health Measurement App for Apple Watch; 04/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Anti-platelet Therapy in the Prevention of Cardiovascular Disease in Patients With COPD (APPLE-COPD: ICON 2)

Parnassus Investments decreased its stake in Vf Corp. (VFC) by 0.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parnassus Investments sold 3,682 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.88% with the market. The institutional investor held 7.23 million shares of the apparel company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $628.29 million, down from 7.23M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parnassus Investments who had been investing in Vf Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $34.74B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.55% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $87.46. About 285,298 shares traded. V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) has risen 16.91% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.48% the S&P500. Some Historical VFC News: 04/05/2018 – VF Corp Sees FY19 Rev $13.45B-$13.55B; 19/03/2018 – VF Corporation Enters into Definitive Agreement to Sell the Nautica® Brand Business to Authentic Brands Group, LLC; 19/03/2018 – VF IN PACT TO SELL NAUTICA® BRAND BUSINESS TO AUTHENTIC BRANDS; 04/05/2018 – VF CORP – AT QTR-END, INVENTORIES WERE UP 17 PERCENT COMPARED WITH SAME PERIOD IN 2017; 16/04/2018 – Athletic apparel maker Lululemon names Patrick Guido CFO; 04/05/2018 – VF TRANSITION PERIOD ADJ. EPS CONT OPS 67C WITH 3C DEAL EFFECT; 02/04/2018 – AllianzGI NFJ Dividend Value Adds VF Corp, Exits Aetna; 04/05/2018 – VF CORP – CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS IS EXPECTED TO EXCEED $1.6 BLN FOR 2019; 04/05/2018 – VF CORP QTRLY REVENUE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS INCREASED 22 PERCENT (UP 17 PERCENT CURRENCY NEUTRAL) TO $3.0 BLN; 28/03/2018 – VF Corporation Appoints Steve Murray as Vice President, Strategic Projects

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4.

Academy Capital Management Inc, which manages about $542.59M and $431.49 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nestle Sa Adr (NSRGY) by 4,239 shares to 184,999 shares, valued at $17.63 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in National (NYSE:NOV) by 22,642 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 380,203 shares, and cut its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $255,087 activity.

Since January 28, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 sales for $3.94 million activity. Another trade for 24,926 shares valued at $2.14M was sold by Holtz Curtis A.. MEAGHER LAURA C had sold 8,894 shares worth $759,462.

