Parnassus Investments Has Decreased Position in Public Storage (PSA) by $5.02 Million; As General Electric Co (GE) Market Valuation Rose, Holder Alpine Partners Vi Trimmed by $11.40 Million Its Holding

Parnassus Investments decreased its stake in Public Storage (PSA) by 2.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parnassus Investments sold 23,147 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.35% . The institutional investor held 1.13M shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $246.38M, down from 1.15 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parnassus Investments who had been investing in Public Storage for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.31B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.91% or $2.39 during the last trading session, reaching $259.5. About 768,619 shares traded. Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) has risen 13.17% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.17% the S&P500.

Alpine Partners Vi Llc decreased its stake in General Electric Co (GE) by 54.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpine Partners Vi Llc sold 1.27 million shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The institutional investor held 1.08 million shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.75 million, down from 2.34 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpine Partners Vi Llc who had been investing in General Electric Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $69.56 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.69% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $7.97. About 128.64 million shares traded or 99.06% up from the average. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 17.39% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.39% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 22/05/2018 – Many providers of long-term care (LTC) insurance policies, including GE, underestimated the cost of servicing policies; 20/04/2018 – General Electric 1Q Adjusted Industrial Segment Organic Revenue $23.82B, Down 4%; 23/05/2018 – as first reported by me $GE; 02/04/2018 – Veritas Capital plans to acquire a health-care technology unit from General Electric; 16/04/2018 – General Electric Company: Doc re: GE files Form 8-K; 07/05/2018 – GE and Altair Sign Agreement for Exclusive Distribution of GE’s Flow Simulator Software; 09/05/2018 – GE RENEWABLE ENERGY GETS FIRST CHILE WIND DEAL FOR 6 TURBINES; 17/04/2018 – NTSB CHAIRMAN SAYS “VERY CONCERNED” ABOUT METAL FATIGUE IN ENGINES; 20/04/2018 – Baker Hughes GE 1Q Net $70M; 22/05/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – GE seeking to shed troubled insurance business

Investors sentiment increased to 0.71 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 0.5 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 98 investors sold GE shares while 588 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 369 raised stakes. 4.87 billion shares or 1.47% more from 4.80 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Leisure Capital Mngmt stated it has 19,471 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. 3,000 were reported by Contravisory Investment. Hudock Cap Grp Incorporated Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.12% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Leavell Invest Mngmt stated it has 0.02% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Thomasville National Bank & Trust holds 0.1% or 55,000 shares. Hollencrest Capital Mngmt invested in 0.11% or 86,249 shares. Jd Management Lc stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Horizon Invs Ltd Liability Co reported 0.01% stake. Nomura Asset Mngmt holds 0.18% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 1.88 million shares. Horan Capital accumulated 0.87% or 472,546 shares. Sol Capital Mngmt Communications holds 0.84% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 303,251 shares. Huntington Fincl Bank has invested 0.07% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Riggs Asset Managment Communication reported 5,313 shares stake. Security Natl Trust, a West Virginia-based fund reported 39,728 shares. 67,100 were reported by Holt Capital Advisors Ltd Dba Holt Capital Prtnrs L P.

Alpine Partners Vi Llc, which manages about $345.80 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Altaba Inc by 102,841 shares to 1.60M shares, valued at $118.59 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 6 buys, and 0 sales for $4.96 million activity. 10,000 shares were bought by LAVIZZO-MOUREY RISA J, worth $97,500 on Thursday, May 23. Another trade for 34,836 shares valued at $279,036 was bought by Strazik Scott. Another trade for 331,684 shares valued at $3.00M was bought by CULP H LAWRENCE JR. Another trade for 55,248 shares valued at $498,337 was made by HORTON THOMAS W on Monday, August 12. Cox L Kevin bought 105,600 shares worth $994,752.

Parnassus Investments, which manages about $10.39B and $25.36B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alliance Data Systems Corp. (NYSE:ADS) by 8,193 shares to 1.26M shares, valued at $220.50M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nielsen Holdings Plc by 182,035 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.94M shares, and has risen its stake in Teleflex Inc. (NYSE:TFX).