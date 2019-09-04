Parnassus Investments Has Decreased Its Cadence Design Systems (CDNS) Position by $424,998; Stock Value Rose; Wealth Architects Upped Its Holding in Apple (AAPL) by $355,320 as Share Value Rose

Parnassus Investments decreased its stake in Cadence Design Systems Inc. (CDNS) by 0.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parnassus Investments sold 6,746 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.83% . The institutional investor held 14.39 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $913.62 million, down from 14.39M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parnassus Investments who had been investing in Cadence Design Systems Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.44B market cap company. The stock increased 1.83% or $1.25 during the last trading session, reaching $69.39. About 96,531 shares traded. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) has risen 68.32% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 68.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CDNS News: 23/04/2018 – Cadence Design Systems 1Q EPS 26c; 22/05/2018 – Cadence Design Systems and NI Announce Collaboration to Simplify Next-Generation Semiconductor and RF Development; 05/04/2018 – Cadence Aerospace Appoints Robert J. Saia as Senior Vice President, Business Development; 10/04/2018 – Cadence Expands Virtuoso Platform with Enhanced System Design, Advanced Node Support Down to 5nm, and Simulation-Driven Layout; 01/05/2018 – Cadence Collaborates With TSMC to Advance 5nm and 7nm+ Mobile and HPC Design Innovation; 22/05/2018 – Cadence Full-Flow Digital and Signoff Tools Certified on Samsung’s 8LPP Process Technology; 23/04/2018 – Cadence Design Systems Sees 2018 EPS 86c-EPS 94c; 23/04/2018 – Cadence Design Systems 1Q Net $72.9M; 23/04/2018 – CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS INC – QTRLY NON-GAAP SHR $0.40; 16/03/2018 – S&P REVISES CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS INC. TO RATING ‘BBB’ FROM ‘BBB-‘; OUTLOOK ‘STABLE’

Wealth Architects Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 4.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wealth Architects Llc bought 1,880 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 41,432 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.87M, up from 39,552 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wealth Architects Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $924.33B market cap company. The stock increased 0.99% or $2.03 during the last trading session, reaching $207.73. About 3.14 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 26/04/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook was in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday; 11/03/2018 – The Chinese yuan is growing in purchasing power, making Apple, Boeing and Delta more enticing to Chinese buyers. But if U.S. regulators raise more red flags about such transactions, it could start to stir some serious threats to capitalism; 06/04/2018 – This is the advice Apple CEO Tim Cook would give his younger self – and it came from Steve Jobs; 18/05/2018 – WAYFAIR INC – JUNG CURRENTLY SERVES ON BOARDS OF APPLE INC AND UNILEVER NV; 17/04/2018 – National Post: Apple planning a news subscription service similar to Apple Music; 28/03/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook’s comments come a day after the company revealed a new affordable iPad model that supports Apple Pencil and revamped education software; 17/05/2018 – WRAL: With Apple on the hook, legislative leaders roll out incentive reforms; 05/03/2018 – Apple could increase MacBook sales volume with a lower-priced MacBook Air; 17/04/2018 – RUSSIAN COMMUNICATIONS WATCHDOG SAYS HAS SENT REQUESTS TO GOOGLE AND APPLE TO REMOVE TELEGRAM FROM THEIR APP STORES – INTERFAX; 07/03/2018 – Digi Music News: After Acquiring Beats for $3 Billion, Apple Decides to Develop Its Own Pair of Headphones

Wealth Architects Llc, which manages about $529.39M and $320.76M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2,642 shares to 13,408 shares, valued at $1.58 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Penobscot Investment Mgmt Co holds 56,465 shares. Hallmark Cap invested in 136,363 shares or 2.82% of the stock. Pictet Cie (Europe) reported 1.99% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Harvey Partners Limited Co has 21,000 shares for 6.6% of their portfolio. Mengis Management reported 4.37% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Earnest Prtn Lc reported 0% stake. Sns Gp Ltd Liability Com reported 68,305 shares. Grandfield And Dodd Ltd has invested 0.55% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Beese Fulmer Investment Inc holds 2.65% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 70,814 shares. Campbell Newman Asset Mgmt owns 105,433 shares or 3.09% of their US portfolio. Tower Bridge Advsr, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 134,910 shares. Baystate Wealth Mgmt Ltd invested in 0.55% or 20,232 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 3.07% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) or 375,966 shares. Shell Asset Management invested in 530,766 shares. Tiemann Advsrs Ltd Liability Com, a California-based fund reported 28,249 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.34 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 25 investors sold CDNS shares while 129 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 133 raised stakes. 235.75 million shares or 0.80% less from 237.65 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Ltd reported 0.02% stake. Nomura Asset Mgmt reported 50,227 shares. Natixis accumulated 8,419 shares. Dodge And Cox owns 435,294 shares. 8,688 were accumulated by Landscape Capital Mngmt. Hartford Inv has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS). Parametric Port Associates Ltd Llc holds 769,367 shares. Spark Inv Mngmt Ltd accumulated 166,400 shares. Accredited Invsts Inc holds 0.13% or 9,942 shares. Daiwa Grp Incorporated owns 0.01% invested in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) for 12,458 shares. Arrowstreet Cap Partnership owns 0.49% invested in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) for 3.29M shares. Stephens Inc Ar accumulated 11,972 shares. Axa accumulated 2.18M shares. 92 were reported by Regions Corporation. 2,105 were reported by North Star Investment Management Corporation.

Parnassus Investments, which manages about $10.39B and $25.36B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Northwest Natural Holding Co. by 153,608 shares to 616,581 shares, valued at $40.47M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Gilead Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 2.29M shares in the quarter, for a total of 13.07 million shares, and has risen its stake in Nvidia Corp. (NASDAQ:NVDA).

