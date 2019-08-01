Parnassus Investments Has Decreased Hanesbrands (HBI) Stake as Valuation Declined; Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Has Upped Position in Acco Brands (ACCO) by $5.46 Million as Share Value Rose

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Llc increased its stake in Acco Brands Corp (ACCO) by 587.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Llc bought 682,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.63% . The institutional investor held 797,999 shares of the publishing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.83 million, up from 115,999 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Llc who had been investing in Acco Brands Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.01B market cap company. The stock increased 0.87% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $9.86. About 757,239 shares traded or 24.34% up from the average. ACCO Brands Corporation (NYSE:ACCO) has declined 28.09% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.09% the S&P500. Some Historical ACCO News: 01/05/2018 – ACCO BRANDS REAFFIRMS FORECAST FOR YR; 16/05/2018 – Acco Brands Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – Foap Expands Service Offering: Adds Video Creation to its Popular Missions Technology Platform; 01/05/2018 – ACCO Brands 1Q Adj EPS 8c; 14/05/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within Crown, American Equity Investment Life Holding, Acco Brands, Synthetic Biologics, Unive; 22/04/2018 – DJ ACCO Brands Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ACCO); 22/03/2018 S&P REVISES ACCO BRANDS CORP. TO RATING ‘BB’ FROM ‘BB-‘; 21/05/2018 – Acco Brands Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – ACCO BRANDS SEES FY ADJ EPS $1.33 TO $1.37, EST. $1.35; 01/05/2018 – ACCO Brands Backs FY18 Adj EPS $1.33-Adj EPS $1.37

Parnassus Investments decreased its stake in Hanesbrands Inc. (HBI) by 7.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parnassus Investments sold 1.30M shares as the company’s stock declined 11.30% . The institutional investor held 15.84M shares of the clothing and shoe and accessory stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $283.15M, down from 17.14M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parnassus Investments who had been investing in Hanesbrands Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.42 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 6.77% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $15. About 9.56M shares traded or 103.46% up from the average. Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) has declined 26.70% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.70% the S&P500. Some Historical HBI News: 01/05/2018 – Hanesbrands Sees 2Q EPS 38c-EPS 40c; 01/05/2018 – Hanesbrands Backs 2018 EPS $1.54-EPS $1.62; 01/05/2018 – Hanesbrands Sees 2Q Adj EPS 44c-Adj EPS 46c; 12/04/2018 – Hanes Invites Men Everywhere to #VouchForThePouch with New Comfort Flex Fit Men’s Boxer Briefs

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 48 investors sold HBI shares while 165 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 136 raised stakes. 315.84 million shares or 5.07% less from 332.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cibc has 47,860 shares. Pathstone Family Office Lc owns 1,644 shares. Mutual Of America Capital Mgmt Lc reported 48,172 shares. Dnb Asset Mngmt As reported 40,118 shares. Callahan Llc has 86,350 shares for 0.29% of their portfolio. Ameriprise holds 894,036 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. The New York-based Salzhauer Michael has invested 0.09% in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI). Parametric Assocs Limited has invested 0.01% in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI). Tdam Usa Incorporated reported 63,833 shares. Amica Mutual Ins Communication invested in 0.12% or 51,854 shares. Livingston Grp Asset Management Co (Operating As Southport Capital Management) accumulated 83,511 shares. Lapides Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company reported 182,900 shares. Nebraska-based Ameritas Invest Prns has invested 0.01% in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI). Neuberger Berman Gru Ltd Liability reported 21,049 shares. Rhumbline Advisers, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 596,059 shares.

Parnassus Investments, which manages about $10.39B and $25.36B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 122,126 shares to 2.42 million shares, valued at $459.16M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dentsply Sirona Inc. by 635,052 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.55M shares, and has risen its stake in Nielsen Holdings Plc.

Since May 8, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $175,600 activity.

More notable recent Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Hanesbrands +3% after strong quarter – Seeking Alpha” on February 07, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “4 Reasons Why Hanesbrands’ Stock May Have Bottomed – Seeking Alpha” published on July 18, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Hanesbrands +3% after earnings beat, in-line guidance – Seeking Alpha” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI): Poised For Long Term Success? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Cleveland-Cliffs’ Q2 Gives Reasons For Further Optimism – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

More notable recent ACCO Brands Corporation (NYSE:ACCO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Should Investors React To The Howard Hughes Corporation’s (NYSE:HHC) CEO Pay? – Yahoo Finance” on July 22, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Acco Brands (ACCO) Stock Undervalued Right Now? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 26, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “ACCO Brands Corporation Announces Initiation Of Quarterly Dividend – PR Newswire” on February 14, 2018. More interesting news about ACCO Brands Corporation (NYSE:ACCO) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “ACCO Brands’ (ACCO) CEO Boris Elisman on Q2 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on July 31, 2018 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “ACCO Brands Corporation Reports First Quarter 2019 Results – PRNewswire” with publication date: May 02, 2019.