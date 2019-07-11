Parnassus Investments Has Cut Synopsys (SNPS) Stake; M B T Financial (MBTF) SI Decreased By 18.65%

M B T Financial Corp (NASDAQ:MBTF) had a decrease of 18.65% in short interest. MBTF’s SI was 63,700 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 18.65% from 78,300 shares previously. With 30,500 avg volume, 2 days are for M B T Financial Corp (NASDAQ:MBTF)’s short sellers to cover MBTF’s short positions. The SI to M B T Financial Corp’s float is 0.36%. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $10.27. About 51,360 shares traded. MBT Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MBTF) has declined 3.56% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.99% the S&P500. Some Historical MBTF News: 26/04/2018 – MBT Financial 1Q EPS 17c; 15/05/2018 – Mobile Barriers MBT-1 Introduces Tapered Wall Sections; 26/04/2018 – MBT Financial Total Assets $1.33 Billion at March 31; 21/04/2018 DJ MBT Financial Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MBTF); 26/04/2018 – MBT FINANCIAL CORP MBTF.O SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.07/SHR

Parnassus Investments decreased Synopsys Inc. (SNPS) stake by 1.05% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Parnassus Investments sold 71,497 shares as Synopsys Inc. (SNPS)’s stock rose 19.44%. The Parnassus Investments holds 6.72 million shares with $774.23M value, down from 6.80 million last quarter. Synopsys Inc. now has $21.13 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.26% or $1.71 during the last trading session, reaching $137.57. About 894,153 shares traded. Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) has risen 33.75% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.32% the S&P500. Some Historical SNPS News: 05/04/2018 – SYNOPSYS REPLENISHES REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION TO $500M; 08/03/2018 – SYNOPSYS – COLLABORATION WITH SAMSUNG FOUNDRY TO DEVELOP DESIGNWARE FOUNDATION IP FOR SAMSUNG’S 8-NANOMETER LOW POWER PLUS FINFET PROCESS TECHNOLOGY; 16/04/2018 – Synopsys and Arm Extend Collaboration to Improve Power, Performance, and Time to Results for Arm’s Latest IP and Synopsys Tools; 23/05/2018 – SYNOPSYS SEES 3Q ADJ EPS 89C TO 93C, EST. 78C; 31/05/2018 – SYNOPSYS BEGINS $165M ACCELERATED SHARE BUYBACK PACT; 20/04/2018 – Synopsys Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/03/2018 – Synopsys Named a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Application Security Testing for Second Consecutive Year; 23/05/2018 – Synopsys 2Q EPS 67c; 20/03/2018 – Synopsys Accelerates Development of Renesas R-Car V3H SoC that Achieves Cutting-edge Computer Vision; 23/05/2018 – Synopsys Posts Financial Results for Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2018

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.64 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.67, from 1.31 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 9 investors sold MBT Financial Corp. shares while 24 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 9 raised stakes. 10.28 million shares or 11.36% less from 11.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wells Fargo And Commerce Mn has invested 0% in MBT Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MBTF). Fj Mngmt Limited Liability Corp owns 0.39% invested in MBT Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MBTF) for 379,871 shares. Vanguard Grp Inc Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in MBT Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MBTF) for 850,514 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage reported 0% in MBT Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MBTF). Lsv Asset Management invested in 309,554 shares. 121,685 were accumulated by Bridgeway. Yakira Capital Mgmt Inc accumulated 49,289 shares. Tudor Inv Et Al owns 475,000 shares. Goldman Sachs Gp holds 0% in MBT Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MBTF) or 134,386 shares. State Street Corp owns 233,706 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Norris Perne & French Ltd Liability Partnership Mi holds 76,291 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. California Pub Employees Retirement Systems invested in 0% or 66,951 shares. Charles Schwab Investment Mngmt accumulated 37,698 shares. Financial Bank Of America De owns 90,195 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Bancorporation Of New York Mellon Corporation has 94,840 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

MBT Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding firm for the Monroe Bank & Trust that provides retail and commercial banking, and trust services to small and middle-market businesses and middle-income individuals. The company has market cap of $236.59 million. It offers checking and savings accounts, time deposits, and IRAs; and commercial loans, personal loans, real estate mortgage loans, and installment loans. It has a 27.31 P/E ratio. The firm also provides safe deposit facilities, ATM and night depository facilities, treasury management services, telephone and Internet banking, personal trust, employee benefit, and investment management services.

Since February 14, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $15,766 activity. 802 shares were bought by DALY JOSEPH S, worth $7,916 on Tuesday, May 21.

Parnassus Investments increased Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) stake by 280,000 shares to 630,000 valued at $148.92M in 2019Q1. It also upped Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. stake by 148,835 shares and now owns 3.73M shares. Mastercard Inc. Class A (NYSE:MA) was raised too.

Analysts await Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) to report earnings on August, 28. They expect $0.62 earnings per share, up 19.23% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.52 per share. SNPS’s profit will be $95.21 million for 55.47 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.77 actual earnings per share reported by Synopsys, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -19.48% negative EPS growth.