Parnassus Investments Has Cut Stake in Mattel (MAT) by $7.22 Million; Apollo Global Mgmt Cl A Sh (APO) Shareholder Beck Mack & Oliver Has Decreased Its Position

Parnassus Investments decreased its stake in Mattel Inc. (MAT) by 2.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parnassus Investments sold 555,104 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.26% . The institutional investor held 20.93M shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $272.09M, down from 21.49 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parnassus Investments who had been investing in Mattel Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.70B market cap company. The stock increased 1.47% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $13.08. About 1.04M shares traded. Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) has declined 6.17% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.17% the S&P500. Some Historical MAT News: 26/04/2018 – MATTEL 1Q REV. $708.4M; EST. $689.8M; 03/04/2018 – MATTEL – ON MARCH 28 & MARCH 29, CO ENTERED INTO CERTAIN FOREIGN JOINDER AGREEMENTS TO SYNDICATED FACILITY AGREEMENT DATED AS OF DECEMBER 20, 2017; 20/04/2018 – MATTEL – KREIZ TO GET TARGET ANNUAL CASH INCENTIVE OPPORTUNITY UNDER MATTEL INCENTIVE PLAN OF 150% OF BASE SALARY, UP TO MAXIMUM OF 300% OF BASE SALARY; 19/04/2018 – MATTEL’S INCOMING CHAIRMAN KREIZ SAID TO BE IN LINE FOR CEO JOB; 24/04/2018 – MATTEL – HAS BEEN ADVISED THAT MARGARET GEORGIADIS WILL NOT ATTEND 2018 ANNUAL MEETING, WILL NOT EXERCISE HER AUTHORITY AS PROXY HOLDER AT MEETING; 22/05/2018 – MATTEL SAYS 199.8 MLN VOTES AGAINST PROPOSAL REGARDING INDEPENDENT BOARD CHAIRMAN VS 83.1 MLN “FOR” VOTES AT ANNUAL MEETING – SEC FILING; 04/05/2018 – NetEase Cloud Music and Big Hit Entertainment team up to launch BTS’ song catalog; 26/04/2018 – MATTEL 1Q ADJ. LOSS/SHR 60C; EST. LOSS 40C; 19/04/2018 – Mattel names former Maker Studios executive as CEO after Georgiadis quits; 09/03/2018 – Toy companies such as Hasbro and Mattel have already begun preparing contingency plans in the event that Toys R Us initiated a full liquidation

Beck Mack & Oliver Llc decreased its stake in Apollo Global Mgmt Llc Cl A Sh (APO) by 2.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beck Mack & Oliver Llc sold 94,430 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.67% . The institutional investor held 3.58 million shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $101.10M, down from 3.67 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver Llc who had been investing in Apollo Global Mgmt Llc Cl A Sh for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.46 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $33.31. About 489,885 shares traded. Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO) has declined 5.44% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.44% the S&P500. Some Historical APO News: 13/04/2018 – Sen Gary Peters: Peters, Colleagues Press Citigroup and Apollo on Concerns about Kushner Family Business Loans; 01/05/2018 – APOLLO BUYING COS ECONOMIC AT WELL-LEVEL AT $30-40/BARREL; 17/05/2018 – TPG’S APOLLO TOWERS IS SAID TO SEEK MERGER WITH PAN ASIA; 25/05/2018 – MEDIA-Apollo’s Joe Azelby is leaving one year after joining firm- Bloomberg; 08/04/2018 – MEDIA-India’s HDFC in talks to buy Apollo Munich Health Insurance for about 10 bln rupees – Economic Times; 10/04/2018 – HUNTER GROUP ASA – UPDATE APOLLO’S AGREEMENT WITH THE DWELLOP FOUNDERS; 16/05/2018 – West Corporation Chief Administrative Officer, Nancy Disman, will add Chief Financial Officer Responsibilities; 08/03/2018 – Fitch Expects to Rate Apollo Management Holdings’ Unsecured Debt ‘A-‘; 20/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Apollo, Blackstone are the only remaining bidders for Cirsa; 10/04/2018 – Hunter Group ASA: HUNTER GROUP ASA – NON-BINDING INDICATIVE OFFER FROM APOLLO ASSET LIMITED

Since February 11, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $1.64 million activity. Shares for $418,800 were bought by DOLAN MICHAEL J. On Thursday, February 21 the insider Kreiz Ynon bought $1.00 million. $279,000 worth of stock was bought by EUTENEUER JOSEPH J on Friday, February 22. Eilola Michael J. sold $171,356 worth of stock.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 30 investors sold MAT shares while 105 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 87 raised stakes. 427.58 million shares or 0.15% less from 428.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dodge And Cox accumulated 37.02M shares. 12,000 were reported by Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas. Macquarie Grp has 0% invested in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) for 9,960 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D has 200,000 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Connecticut-based Conning Incorporated has invested 0.01% in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT). Advisory Alpha Ltd invested in 0% or 100 shares. 458,163 are held by Gotham Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company. Parkside Fincl Bank Trust invested 0% of its portfolio in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT). Fjarde Ap has 0.02% invested in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) for 99,174 shares. Pictet Asset Mgmt reported 0% of its portfolio in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT). Johnson Group invested in 0% or 800 shares. National Bank & Trust Of America De owns 0% invested in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) for 1.42M shares. Legal General Grp Pcl reported 1.26 million shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. New York State Teachers Retirement Sys accumulated 529,919 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Stifel holds 0% or 50,419 shares in its portfolio.

More notable recent Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Will Cost Saving Initiatives Drive Mattel (MAT) Q3 Earnings? – Nasdaq” on October 23, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Mattel News: MAT Stock Continues to Soar After Rejected Takeover Offer – Nasdaq” published on June 12, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Analysts Expect SCIU Will Reach $36 – Nasdaq” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Jerome Dodson’s Parnassus Endeavor Fund 2nd-Quarter Commentary – Yahoo Finance” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Earnings Scheduled For July 25, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Parnassus Investments, which manages about $10.39B and $25.36B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Teleflex Inc. (NYSE:TFX) by 11,033 shares to 504,567 shares, valued at $152.46M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Digital Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 28,360 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.10 million shares, and has risen its stake in Mastercard Inc. Class A (NYSE:MA).

Analysts await Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.14 earnings per share, down 22.22% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.18 per share. MAT’s profit will be $50.33M for 23.36 P/E if the $0.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.25 actual earnings per share reported by Mattel, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -156.00% EPS growth.

More notable recent Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Apollo Global Management, LLC PFD SERIES A declares $0.3984 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on May 17, 2019, also Themiddlemarket.com with their article: “M&A wrap: Nike, Celect, Bonaccord, Wafra, AEI, Genstar, Hackman Capital – Mergers & Acquisitions” published on August 07, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Executive turnover, high-interest debt to be part of Gannett-GateHouse merger – Boston Business Journal” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Apollo to Offer Senior Notes NYSE:APO – GlobeNewswire” published on June 06, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Apollo Global Management and Affiliates Continue to Grow Direct Origination Platform – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 18, 2019.