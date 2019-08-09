Parnassus Investments Has Cut Its Holding in United Parcel Service Class B (UPS) by $166.85 Million as Valuation Rose; Nuance Investments Has Trimmed Its Universal Hlth Svcs (UHS) Stake as Stock Value Rose

Nuance Investments Llc decreased its stake in Universal Hlth Svcs Inc (UHS) by 45.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nuance Investments Llc sold 88,649 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.93% . The institutional investor held 107,878 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.43M, down from 196,527 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nuance Investments Llc who had been investing in Universal Hlth Svcs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.20 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $146.11. About 134,384 shares traded. Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) has risen 20.73% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.73% the S&P500. Some Historical UHS News: 09/03/2018 – Thai Endoscopy Devices Market 2018-2018: Focus on Access to Care and the Expansion of Universal Health Coverage will Drive Market Growth – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 25/04/2018 – UNIVERSAL HEALTH 1Q NET REV. $2.69B, EST. $2.75B; 05/03/2018 UNIVERSAL HEALTH SERVICES INC UHS.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $140 FROM $135; 16/05/2018 – Universal Health at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 – Universal Health 1Q Rev $2.69B; 20/03/2018 – S&PGR Affrrms UHS ‘B-‘ CCR; Outlook Rvsd To Pos; 14/03/2018 – WV MetroSources: `Definitely historic’ says WAJR Sports Director on looming UHS-MHS tourney game; 29/03/2018 – Universal Health Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/05/2018 – Universal Health Services, Inc. Announces Dividend; 02/05/2018 – Universal Health at Bank of America Conference May 17

Parnassus Investments decreased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc. Class B (UPS) by 24.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parnassus Investments sold 1.50 million shares as the company’s stock rose 14.19% . The institutional investor held 4.72M shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $527.24 million, down from 6.22 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parnassus Investments who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc. Class B for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $100.32B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.10% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $116.26. About 721,068 shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 16/04/2018 – UPS Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – UPS CEO: MOVING INTO NEW PHASE OF COMPANY TRANSFORMATION; 21/03/2018 – GERALD HARVEY UPS VOTING STAKE IN HARVEY NORMAN TO 30.51%; 15/05/2018 – UPS, AMZN: $UPS To Bypass UPS, Amazon $AMZN Mimics Uber Tactics – TheInformation; 26/04/2018 – UPS – REAFFIRMS FULL-YEAR 2018 ADJUSTED EPS GUIDANCE; 03/04/2018 – INDONESIA TO REVISE RULES ON VC FOR START-UPS, TAX FOR SMES; 06/03/2018 – UPS Names Operating Chief in Possible Step Toward CEO Succession; 05/03/2018 – S&PGR Ups Rtg To ‘AA’ Fm ‘A+’ On Liberty Sch Dist, CA GO Bnds; 02/05/2018 – Franklin Templeton – Global Adds UPS, Exits Devon; 30/05/2018 – New Sign From Above As UPS Unveils New Look For 747 Jet Ahead Of Expo 2020 Dubai

More notable recent Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “UHS Q2 top line up 7%; earnings up 5% – Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) – Seeking Alpha” on July 25, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Universal Health Services Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 24, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Stocks – Google, Starbucks and T-Mobile Push S&P, Nasdaq to New Highs – Yahoo Finance” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “UHS reapplies for 100-bed Portland-area psychiatric hospital, 2 years after rejection – Portland Business Journal” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Universal Health Services, Inc. (UHS) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

Analysts await Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.31 EPS, up 3.59% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.23 per share. UHS’s profit will be $208.68M for 15.81 P/E if the $2.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.76 actual EPS reported by Universal Health Services, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.30% negative EPS growth.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 1 insider sale for $996,353 activity. Another trade for 9,112 shares valued at $1.01M was made by Peretz Richard N. on Wednesday, February 13.

More notable recent United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Transparency And Personalization Are The Next Frontiers For Online Retailers, UPS Study Finds – GlobeNewswire” on August 06, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) – Surveys: Consistent Deliveries At Heart Of “Spoil Me!” Online Ordering Culture – Benzinga” published on August 07, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “FedEx ends another Amazon contract, giving UPS new leverage â€” and concerns – Atlanta Business Chronicle” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “U.S. Postal Service Takes Another Billion-Dollar Hit – Benzinga” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) – Survey Finds Asia-Pacific B2B Buyers Prize “Offline” Relationships As Much As E-Commerce – Benzinga” with publication date: July 18, 2019.