Parnassus Investments Has Cut By $5.02 Million Its Public Storage (PSA) Position; Harbert Fund Advisors Has Decreased Rubicon Proj (RUBI) Stake

Harbert Fund Advisors Inc decreased Rubicon Proj Inc (RUBI) stake by 52.26% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc sold 847,100 shares as Rubicon Proj Inc (RUBI)’s stock rose 21.96%. The Harbert Fund Advisors Inc holds 773,900 shares with $4.71 million value, down from 1.62M last quarter. Rubicon Proj Inc now has $504.74M valuation. The stock decreased 1.19% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $9.52. About 200,008 shares traded. the Rubicon Project, Inc. (NYSE:RUBI) has risen 160.62% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 160.62% the S&P500. Some Historical RUBI News: 03/05/2018 – Rubicon Project 1Q Rev $24.9M; 14/03/2018 – Rubicon Project 4Q Rev $31.4M; 29/05/2018 – Rubicon Says It Has Recovered From Sales `Disruption’ of GDPR; 07/05/2018 – Prescott Group Capital Mgmt Exits Position in Rubicon Project; 14/05/2018 – S & T Bank Exits Position in Rubicon Project; 03/05/2018 – Rubicon Project 1Q Loss/Shr 56c; 13/03/2018 – Newman Ferrara LLP Announces Corporate Governance Investigation of the Rubicon Project, Inc. – RUBI; 14/03/2018 – RUBICON PROJECT 4Q ADJ REV $31.4M, EST. $29.7M; 14/03/2018 – RUBICON PROJECT INC – $20 MLN REDUCTION TO CAPITAL EXPENDITURES IN 2018; 29/05/2018 – Rubicon Says It Has Recovered From Initial GDPR Sales Disruption

Parnassus Investments decreased Public Storage (PSA) stake by 2.01% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Parnassus Investments sold 23,147 shares as Public Storage (PSA)’s stock rose 9.35%. The Parnassus Investments holds 1.13M shares with $246.38 million value, down from 1.15 million last quarter. Public Storage now has $46.15B valuation. The stock increased 0.45% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $258.21. About 180,409 shares traded. Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) has risen 13.17% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.17% the S&P500. Some Historical PSA News: 25/04/2018 – PUBLIC STORAGE 1Q SAME-STORE RENTAL INCOME $525.2M; 27/04/2018 – Public Storage Opens New Frisco, Texas, Storage Facility; 04/04/2018 Public Storage Opens New Huntersville Storage Facility; 21/04/2018 – DJ Public Storage, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PSA); 11/04/2018 – Self-Storage: Self-Storage REIT Public Storage Rebuilds in Spring Lake Park, MN; 30/05/2018 – Public Storage’s Affiliate, Shurgard Self Storage Europe S.a.r.l., is Considering an Initial Public Offering; 25/04/2018 – Public Storage 1Q EPS $1.65; 30/05/2018 – PSA AFFILIATE, SHURGARD SELF STORAGE EUROPE, CONSIDERING AN IPO; 25/04/2018 – PUBLIC STORAGE 1Q CORE FFO/SHR $2.48, EST. $2.46; 12/04/2018 – LGT Capital Adds Intuit, Exits Public Storage, Cuts Akamai: 13F

More notable recent the Rubicon Project, Inc. (NYSE:RUBI) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “14 Top Small-Cap Stocks to Buy Now – Motley Fool” on August 09, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Rubicon Project +10.6% after Q2 beat – Seeking Alpha” published on July 31, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why Shares of The Rubicon Project Rocketed Higher Today – Yahoo Finance” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about the Rubicon Project, Inc. (NYSE:RUBI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “The Rubicon Project – Buckle Up For This Growth Wave – Seeking Alpha” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “The Rubicon Project (RUBI) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

More notable recent Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “7 S&P 500 Dividend Stocks to Buy With Yields of at Least 3% – Investorplace.com” on August 12, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “5 Stocks Hitting New Highs Amid Trade War Turbulence – Investorplace.com” published on August 09, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “If the Trade War Explodes, These 5 Stocks May Be the Safest Play Now – 24/7 Wall St.” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Public Storage (NYSE:PSA): The Best Of Both Worlds – Yahoo Finance” published on May 16, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Global Self Storage: A Nanocap REIT That’s Poised To Profit – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 16, 2019.

Among 3 analysts covering Public Storage (NYSE:PSA), 0 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Public Storage had 14 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) earned “Hold” rating by Jefferies on Tuesday, April 9. The stock has “Hold” rating by Bank of America on Friday, March 1. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets on Tuesday, February 26 with “Sell”. Barclays Capital maintained Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) on Wednesday, March 6 with “Hold” rating. As per Tuesday, March 26, the company rating was downgraded by Barclays Capital.

Parnassus Investments increased Digital Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:DLR) stake by 28,360 shares to 3.10 million valued at $369.03M in 2019Q1. It also upped Gilead Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) stake by 2.29M shares and now owns 13.07 million shares. Sysco Corp. (NYSE:SYY) was raised too.