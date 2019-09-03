Parnassus Investments Has Boosted Position in International Business Machine (IBM) as Share Price Rose; As Activision Blizzard (ATVI) Shares Rose, Shareholder Anderson Hoagland & Co Increased Position

Anderson Hoagland & Co increased its stake in Activision Blizzard Inc (ATVI) by 53.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Anderson Hoagland & Co bought 12,617 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 36,085 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.60 million, up from 23,468 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co who had been investing in Activision Blizzard Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.60B market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $50.72. About 3.33M shares traded. Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) has declined 33.00% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ATVI News: 14/05/2018 – Team from Laval University Wins Heroes of the Dorm® National Championship; 29/03/2018 – Global Digital Games Market 2014-2017 & 2017-2022: Market is Expected to Reach $272 Billion – Major Companies are Activision Blizzard, EA, Take-Two Interactive and Ubisoft – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 10/04/2018 – Call of Duty: WWII ‘The War Machine’ DLC Pack Rolls out Today; 12/03/2018 – Hearthstone® Players Can Unleash Their Inner Beast in Upcoming Expansion The Witchwood™; 03/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard releases early earnings after results leak; 16/04/2018 – ACTIVISION BLIZZARD SAYS IS PARTNERING WITH NIELSEN TO MEASURE AND VALUE ESPORTS BRAND INVESTMENTS ACROSS THE CO’S MULTIPLE LEAGUES & TITLES; 03/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard 1Q Rev $1.7B; 03/05/2018 – ACTIVISION BLIZZARD INC – BOARD AUTHORIZED DEBT PAYDOWN OF AS MUCH AS $1.8 BLN DURING 2018; 16/04/2018 – Activision Blizzard Partners with Nielsen on Esports Brand Valuation; 09/05/2018 – Overwatch League™ Grand Finals to Be Held at Barclays Center in Brooklyn

Parnassus Investments increased its stake in International Business Machine (IBM) by 5.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parnassus Investments bought 50,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 1.00M shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $141.10M, up from 950,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parnassus Investments who had been investing in International Business Machine for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $116.56 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.89% or $1.21 during the last trading session, reaching $134.32. About 984,134 shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 11/04/2018 – Crossmatch Joins IBM Security App Exchange Community; 29/03/2018 – IBM TO HIRE 400 ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE EXPERTS IN FRANCE: AFP; 06/03/2018 – BayCare Hospitals Named Among Nation’s 100 Top Hospitals by IBM Watson Health; 17/04/2018 – IBM 1Q Net $1.68B; 31/05/2018 – IBM Bluemix Services Market to Touch US$ 38,847 Million by 2026; Increasing Adoption of IBM Bluemix Services Across a Wide Rang; 13/04/2018 – MICROSOFT, IBM, DELL, HPE ARE SAID TO BE INVOLVED IN INITIATIVE; 18/04/2018 – IBM pushed the Dow lower, however, as investors were left disappointed with the company’s forward-looking guidance; 17/04/2018 – IBM Had Cloud Revenue of $17.7 Billion Over Last 12 Mos; 03/05/2018 – IBM ACQUIRES ARMANTA TO HELP FINL SERVICES FIRMS MEET DEMANDS; 17/04/2018 – U.S. Supreme Court rules that Microsoft email privacy dispute is moot

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 89 investors sold ATVI shares while 195 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 220 raised stakes. 644.31 million shares or 2.16% less from 658.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nbw Limited Company invested in 21,589 shares. Mirae Asset Global Limited has 94,772 shares. Tarbox Family Office Incorporated has 0.01% invested in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reported 0.12% in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). Jnba Financial has 0% invested in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). Moreover, Alexandria Capital Limited Liability Com has 0.06% invested in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). Norinchukin Bancorporation The has invested 0.09% in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). Botty Invsts Limited Liability invested in 1.23% or 89,396 shares. Gotham Asset Limited Liability Co, a New York-based fund reported 500,700 shares. Synovus holds 723 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Axa reported 0.19% stake. Public Sector Pension Invest Board invested in 0.03% or 63,790 shares. Fifth Third Savings Bank holds 0.01% or 34,988 shares in its portfolio. Mufg Americas Holdings stated it has 287 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Smithfield Trust Communications stated it has 160 shares.

Since March 12, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $4.30 million activity.

Parnassus Investments, which manages about $10.39B and $25.36 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Belmond Ltd. (NYSE:BEL) by 216,665 shares to 765,147 shares, valued at $19.08M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Danaher Corp. (NYSE:DHR) by 40,318 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4.80M shares, and cut its stake in Lam Research Corp. (NASDAQ:LRCX).