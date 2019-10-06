Parnassus Investments Has Boosted By $450,000 Its Capital One Financial Corp. (COF) Holding; Alkeon Capital Management Cut Cadence Design System (CDNS) Position By $35.00 Million

Parnassus Investments increased Capital One Financial Corp. (COF) stake by 0.61% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Parnassus Investments acquired 5,000 shares as Capital One Financial Corp. (COF)’s stock declined 0.17%. The Parnassus Investments holds 825,000 shares with $74.86 million value, up from 820,000 last quarter. Capital One Financial Corp. now has $41.27B valuation. The stock increased 1.74% or $1.49 during the last trading session, reaching $87.32. About 1.95 million shares traded. Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) has declined 1.44% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.44% the S&P500. Some Historical COF News: 15/03/2018 – CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL – 30+ DAY PERFORMING DELINQUENCIES RATE FOR AUTO 5.59 PCT AT FEB END VS 6.50 PCT AT JAN END; 08/05/2018 – Capital One Already Ceased New Originations of Residential Mortgages, Home-Equity Loan Products; 11/05/2018 – Officer Wassmer Gifts 722 Of Capital One Financial Corp; 09/03/2018 – IN JUNE, FED TOLD CAPITAL ONE TO RESUBMIT ITS PLAN; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON – AFFORDABILITY IN HOUSING IS JUST GOING TO BECOME MORE AND MORE DIFFICULT TO MAINTAIN – CEO ON COF CALL; 24/04/2018 – Capital One 1q Net Interest Margin 6.93%; 15/03/2018 – Capital One February U.S. Net Charge-Off Rate 5.16%; 24/04/2018 – CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORP QTRLY NET INTEREST MARGIN OF 6.93 PCT VS 6.88 PCT; 24/04/2018 – Capital One 1Q-End Credit Card Loans Decreased 6% to $107.6B; 13/03/2018 – Capital One Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Alkeon Capital Management Llc decreased Cadence Design System Inc (CDNS) stake by 8.79% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Alkeon Capital Management Llc sold 500,000 shares as Cadence Design System Inc (CDNS)’s stock rose 7.83%. The Alkeon Capital Management Llc holds 5.19 million shares with $367.42 million value, down from 5.69M last quarter. Cadence Design System Inc now has $18.16 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.24% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $65.91. About 2.99 million shares traded or 57.38% up from the average. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) has risen 68.32% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 68.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CDNS News: 23/04/2018 – Cadence Design Systems Sees 2018 EPS 86c-EPS 94c; 22/03/2018 – CADENCE MINERALS PLC KDNC.L – EXPLORATION PROGRAMME ON LITHIUM ASSETS IN ARGENTINA COMMENCES; 22/05/2018 – CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS INC – CADENCE INTERFACE HAS BEEN EXTENDED TO INCLUDE AN INTEGRATION WITH AXIEM 3D PLANAR EM SIMULATOR; 14/03/2018 – Oski User Formal Verification Case Studies Showcased at Upcoming Oski Decoding Formal Club, Synopsys SNUG, Cadence CDNLive; 30/04/2018 – Frontier Capital Adds Nektar, Exits Cadence Design: 13F; 11/05/2018 – Cooper Tire: Accelerating Cadence of New Product Introductions; 08/03/2018 – Cadence Minerals: Macarthur Minerals Identifies Several Lithium Brine Aquifer Zones; 23/04/2018 – Cadence Design Systems Sees 2018 Rev $2.055B-$2.085B; 16/03/2018 – S&P REVISES CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS INC. TO RATING ‘BBB’ FROM ‘BBB-‘; OUTLOOK ‘STABLE’; 08/05/2018 – Cadence Debuts Industry’s First Analog IC Design-for-Reliability Solution

Parnassus Investments decreased Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. stake by 673,680 shares to 3.06M valued at $91.09 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Vf Corp. (NYSE:VFC) stake by 94,511 shares and now owns 7.13M shares. Iron Mountain Inc. (NYSE:IRM) was reduced too.

Among 3 analysts covering Capital One Financial Corporation Common Stock (NYSE:COF), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Capital One Financial Corporation Common Stock has $11500 highest and $9800 lowest target. $106.67’s average target is 22.16% above currents $87.32 stock price. Capital One Financial Corporation Common Stock had 4 analyst reports since May 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Deutsche Bank maintained Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) on Monday, July 8 with “Hold” rating. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Piper Jaffray on Wednesday, September 11. Jefferies upgraded the shares of COF in report on Tuesday, May 14 to “Buy” rating.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.22, from 0.89 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 34 investors sold COF shares while 251 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 231 raised stakes. 405.78 million shares or 0.77% more from 402.66 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Adage Prns Group Ltd Liability Com has 0.15% invested in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). Moreover, Associated Banc has 0.07% invested in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) for 14,590 shares. 21,406 are owned by Legacy Private Tru Com. Adirondack Trust has invested 0.01% in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). 5,742 are owned by Parsons Mngmt Ri. 460,000 are held by State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D. Gateway Invest Advisers Lc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) for 22,284 shares. Trexquant Inv Lp reported 44,630 shares stake. Daiwa Grp Inc holds 18,587 shares. Pillar Pacific Management Lc accumulated 82,653 shares. 4,613 are held by Alps. Massachusetts-based Geode Capital Ltd Com has invested 0.15% in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). Arrowstreet Partnership reported 1.69 million shares. Lombard Odier Asset (Europe) Ltd invested in 0.04% or 5,069 shares. New Jersey-based Hallmark Mgmt Inc has invested 0.05% in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF).

Among 2 analysts covering Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Cadence Design Systems has $7500 highest and $6200 lowest target. $70’s average target is 6.21% above currents $65.91 stock price. Cadence Design Systems had 7 analyst reports since April 10, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. JP Morgan reinitiated it with “Neutral” rating and $7500 target in Wednesday, September 11 report.

Analysts await Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $0.33 EPS, down 5.71% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.35 per share. CDNS’s profit will be $90.92M for 49.93 P/E if the $0.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.38 actual EPS reported by Cadence Design Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.16% negative EPS growth.

