Parnassus Investments Has Boosted By $11.40 Million Its Qualcomm (QCOM) Position; Celgene (CELG) Had 3 Bullish Analysts

Among 4 analysts covering Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Celgene has $103 highest and $95 lowest target. $99.75’s average target is 6.13% above currents $93.99 stock price. Celgene had 15 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Cantor Fitzgerald on Thursday, February 28 with “Buy”. The stock of Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has “Hold” rating given on Monday, June 24 by Cantor Fitzgerald. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, February 28 by Robert W. Baird. The rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird on Tuesday, March 12 with “Buy”. Mizuho maintained Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) on Monday, June 24 with “Buy” rating. Jefferies maintained Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) on Thursday, February 28 with “Buy” rating. See Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) latest ratings:

Parnassus Investments increased Qualcomm Inc. (QCOM) stake by 9.52% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Parnassus Investments acquired 200,000 shares as Qualcomm Inc. (QCOM)’s stock declined 15.29%. The Parnassus Investments holds 2.30M shares with $131.17M value, up from 2.10 million last quarter. Qualcomm Inc. now has $89.38 billion valuation. The stock decreased 4.71% or $3.63 during the last trading session, reaching $73.52. About 16.48M shares traded or 37.72% up from the average. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 16/03/2018 – Former Qualcomm Chairman Jacobs Seeks Funding For Buyout: FT — MarketWatch; 09/03/2018 – Qualcomm reshuffles leadership in takeover battle; 12/03/2018 – Broadcom: Acquisition of Qualcomm Remains Conditioned on Redomiciliation; 25/04/2018 – QUALCOMM: SHARE BUY IS BACK UP PLAN IF NXP ACQUISITION FAILS; 15/03/2018 – Former Qualcomm chairman reportedly seeking funding to buy the chipmaker; 13/03/2018 – Bloomberg Asia: Broadcom will formally abandon its bid to acquire Qualcomm; 19/04/2018 – Qualcomm, NXP Withdraw, Refile China Notice of Acquisition; 09/05/2018 – U.S. sends rules on drone regulation to White House for review; 09/04/2018 – China’s SenseTime valued at $4.5 bln after $600 mln funding led by Alibaba; 16/03/2018 – The Globe and Mail: Former Qualcomm chairman explores long-shot bid for U.S. chip maker

Investors sentiment increased to 0.77 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.73 in 2018Q4.

Parnassus Investments decreased Linde Plc stake by 33,460 shares to 5.00M valued at $878.92 million in 2019Q1.

Among 10 analysts covering QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. QUALCOMM has $11500 highest and $6500 lowest target. $85.70's average target is 16.57% above currents $73.52 stock price. QUALCOMM had 29 analyst reports since March 2, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.64 in 2018Q4.

