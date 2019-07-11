Parnassus Investments Has Boosted By $1.91 Million Its National Oilwell Varco (NOV) Stake; Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (PEB) Covered By 2 Bullish Analysts Last Week

Parnassus Investments increased National Oilwell Varco Inc. (NOV) stake by 0.67% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Parnassus Investments acquired 73,441 shares as National Oilwell Varco Inc. (NOV)’s stock declined 16.27%. The Parnassus Investments holds 11.11M shares with $295.91M value, up from 11.03 million last quarter. National Oilwell Varco Inc. now has $8.75 billion valuation. The stock increased 2.65% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $22.09. About 2.84 million shares traded. National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) has declined 39.82% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.25% the S&P500. Some Historical NOV News: 11/05/2018 – National Oilwell Varco Declares Dividend of 5c; 16/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco: All Three Segments Will Report Sequentially Lower 1Q Revenue; 27/04/2018 – NATIONAL OILWELL: NOT PREPARED TO BOOST RETURNS TO SHAREHOLDERS; 26/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco: Protracted Budgeting Cycle Early in Year Led to Slower-Than-Expected Start in Capital Equipment Busines; 27/04/2018 – NOV SEES LAND RIGS OUTSIDE NORTH AMERICA A GENERATION BEHIND; 27/04/2018 – NOV: SAW EXPLORERS DEPLOY DRILL PIPE FROM STACKED RIGS IN 1Q; 27/04/2018 – NATIONAL OILWELL CFO JOSE BAYARDO COMMENTS ON EARNINGS CALL; 26/04/2018 – NATIONAL OILWELL VARCO- NEW ORDERS FOR RIG TECHNOLOGIES BOOKED DURING QUARTER $201 MLN COMPARED TO $153 MLN SHIPPED FROM BACKLOG; 16/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco: Expect Demand for Products, Services to Resume Growth as Year Progresses; 26/04/2018 – NATIONAL OILWELL VARCO INC NOV.N – BACKLOG FOR CAPITAL EQUIPMENT ORDERS FOR RIG TECHNOLOGIES AT MARCH 31, 2018 WAS $2.05 BLN

Among 4 analysts covering Pebblebrook Hotel (NYSE:PEB), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Pebblebrook Hotel had 6 analyst reports since February 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Wells Fargo maintained Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) rating on Monday, February 25. Wells Fargo has “Hold” rating and $32 target. The firm has “Buy” rating by Barclays Capital given on Friday, February 15. See Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) latest ratings:

25/06/2019 Broker: Capital One Rating: Overweight New Target: $35.0000 Initiates Coverage On

14/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

06/05/2019 Broker: SunTrust Rating: Hold Initiates Coverage On

28/03/2019 Broker: Citigroup Rating: Neutral New Target: $32 Initiates Coverage On

25/02/2019 Broker: Wells Fargo Rating: Hold New Target: $32 Maintain

15/02/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Buy New Target: $38 Maintain

Parnassus Investments decreased Motorola Solutions Inc. (NYSE:MSI) stake by 145,380 shares to 4.12 million valued at $578.50M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Allergan Plc stake by 497,182 shares and now owns 200,000 shares. Ppg Industries Inc. (NYSE:PPG) was reduced too.

Among 3 analysts covering National Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. National Oilwell Varco had 6 analyst reports since February 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of NOV in report on Monday, April 15 with “Equal-Weight” rating. The stock of National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) has “Outperform” rating given on Monday, April 15 by Raymond James.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.59, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 31 investors sold NOV shares while 138 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 149 raised stakes. 352.95 million shares or 1.32% more from 348.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has 146,804 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Btim owns 112,717 shares. Northern Tru Corp reported 0.03% of its portfolio in National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV). Gemmer Asset Mngmt Lc invested in 0% or 170 shares. 2.51 million were accumulated by Great West Life Assurance Can. Da Davidson accumulated 47,691 shares. Amalgamated State Bank owns 0.03% invested in National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) for 48,359 shares. Synovus Fincl Corporation holds 0% or 5,862 shares. Conning Inc accumulated 7,548 shares. Jefferies Ltd owns 132,351 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Management accumulated 499,430 shares. Fulton State Bank Na holds 17,095 shares. Ally Fincl accumulated 25,000 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Wetherby Asset Mngmt Inc holds 12,905 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Moreover, First Manhattan has 0% invested in National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) for 25,593 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 2.10, from 2.93 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 26 investors sold Pebblebrook Hotel Trust shares while 94 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 145.65 million shares or 5.87% more from 137.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Clearbridge Invests Limited Liability Company has invested 0.04% in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB). Asset Mgmt Inc reported 6,958 shares stake. Lpl Fin holds 0% or 10,962 shares in its portfolio. Us Comml Bank De stated it has 0% in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB). Citadel Advisors Ltd Llc holds 0% in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) or 8,504 shares. Vident Invest Advisory Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) for 8,703 shares. Bard Associate accumulated 0.12% or 7,508 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System has invested 0.01% in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB). Texas Permanent School Fund reported 88,620 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Teachers Insur & Annuity Association Of America stated it has 120,096 shares. Ubs Asset Management Americas has invested 0% of its portfolio in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB). Aperio Ltd Com invested in 0.01% or 39,637 shares. Fifth Third Bancorporation accumulated 0% or 4,105 shares. D E Shaw And Commerce Inc accumulated 27,170 shares. Manufacturers Life Ins The reported 0.01% in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB).

The stock increased 0.25% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $28.22. About 977,009 shares traded. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) has declined 17.53% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.96% the S&P500. Some Historical PEB News: 24/04/2018 – Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Releases Letter to Board of LaSalle Hotel Properties, Offers Final Merger Proposal; 30/03/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Mast Therapeutics, Pebblebrook Hotel Trust, Smart, Waddell & Reed Financial, Quali; 21/05/2018 – PEBBLEBROOK: OFFER SUPERIOR TO MERGER PACT LASALLE HAS REACHED; 12/04/2018 – Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Announces Inadvertent Disclosure of Draft Document; 12/04/2018 – Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Announces lnadvertent Disclosure of Draft Document; 24/04/2018 – LASALLE HOTEL PROPERTIES – CONFIRMED THAT ON APRIL 20 RECEIVED FROM PEBBLEBROOK HOTEL TRUST FURTHER REVISED UNSOLICITED PROPOSAL TO ACQUIRE CO; 24/04/2018 – Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Revised Proposal Provides LaSalle’s Common Hldrs With the Option to Elect to Receive Cash Up to a Maximum of 20%; 12/04/2018 – Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Sees 1Q Same-Property EBITDA of $53.3M-$54.8M; 28/03/2018 – LaSalle Hotel Properties Bd of Trustees Confirms Unanimous Rejection of Unsolicited Proposal From Pebblebrook Hotel Trust; 24/04/2018 – PEBBLEBROOK HOTEL TRUST OFFERS FINAL MERGER PROPOSAL

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust, through Pebblebrook Hotel, L.P., operates as a real estate investment trust. The company has market cap of $3.69 billion. The firm acquires and invests primarily in hotel properties located in the United States. It currently has negative earnings. It holds interests in the Doubletree Bethesda Hotel and Executive Meeting Center located in Bethesda, Maryland; Sir Francis Drake Hotel located in San Francisco, California; and InterContinental Buckhead Hotel located in Atlanta, Georgia.