Parnassus Investments Decreased Waste Management (WM) Holding; Blackrock Muniholdings California Quality Fund Has 0.83 Sentiment

Parnassus Investments decreased Waste Management Inc. (WM) stake by 0.06% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Parnassus Investments sold 3,236 shares as Waste Management Inc. (WM)’s stock rose 10.33%. The Parnassus Investments holds 5.88M shares with $610.65 million value, down from 5.88 million last quarter. Waste Management Inc. now has $48.30B valuation. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $114.32. About 461,334 shares traded. Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) has risen 31.65% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.65% the S&P500. Some Historical WM News: 27/04/2018 – China ‘Tired’ of Importing U.S. Trash: Waste Management CEO (Video); 06/04/2018 – Global Automotive Waste Management Market 2018-2022 – Growing Automotive Fleets is Driving the Market – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 14/05/2018 – Waste Management Announces Cash Dividend; 20/04/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT ON TRACK TO ACHIEVE 2018 GUIDANCE; 11/03/2018 – City of Houston: Solid Waste Management Department; 21/03/2018 – Drilling Waste Management Market 2018 – Global Forecasts up to 2024 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 09/05/2018 – CORRECTED-TOX FREE SOLUTIONS- UNDER SCHEME OF ARRANGEMENTS CLEANAWAY WASTE MANAGEMENT TO ACQUIRE 100 PCT OF ORDINARY SHARES IN TOXFREE (CORRECTS; 07/05/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Waste Management’s Senior Unsecured Rating To Baa1; Outlook To Stable; 22/05/2018 – Waste Management Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 07/05/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES WASTE MANAGEMENT’S SR UNSECURED RATING TO

Blackrock Muniholdings California Quality Fund Inc (MUC) investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.70, from 1.53 in 2018Q4. The ratio dived, as 19 funds increased and opened new positions, while 23 trimmed and sold stock positions in Blackrock Muniholdings California Quality Fund Inc. The funds in our database now possess: 6.11 million shares, down from 6.23 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Blackrock Muniholdings California Quality Fund Inc in top ten positions increased from 0 to 1 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 8 Reduced: 15 Increased: 16 New Position: 3.

More notable recent BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund declares $0.0435 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on August 02, 2019, also Stockhouse.com with their article: “Distribution Dates and Amounts Announced for Certain BlackRock Closed-End Funds – Stockhouse” published on August 01, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “PDS Biotechnology Corporation S-1 Aug. 2, 2019 4:37 PM – Seeking Alpha” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC) were released by: Techcrunch.com and their article: “M17 delays IPO debut after pricing this morning on NYSE – TechCrunch” published on June 07, 2018 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Why General Electric Company’s Shares Jumped as Much as 13.3% Today – The Motley Fool” with publication date: November 13, 2018.

Mariner Investment Group Llc holds 3.38% of its portfolio in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. for 188,974 shares. Dakota Wealth Management owns 51,007 shares or 0.6% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Jfs Wealth Advisors Llc has 0.52% invested in the company for 150,000 shares. The New York-based Karpus Management Inc. has invested 0.45% in the stock. Rivernorth Capital Management Llc, a Illinois-based fund reported 420,866 shares.

The stock increased 0.21% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $14.18. About 30,503 shares traded. BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (MUC) has 0.00% since August 6, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc. The company has market cap of $581.42 million. It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It has a 77.49 P/E ratio. The fund invests in fixed income markets.

Analysts await Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.14 earnings per share, down 0.87% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.15 per share. WM’s profit will be $481.66 million for 25.07 P/E if the $1.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.11 actual earnings per share reported by Waste Management, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.70% EPS growth.

More notable recent Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “These 4 Measures Indicate That Waste Management (NYSE:WM) Is Using Debt Reasonably Well – Yahoo Finance” on July 28, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Did You Miss Waste Management’s (NYSE:WM) Impressive 163% Share Price Gain? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 08, 2019, Fool.com published: “Is Waste Management a Buy? – The Motley Fool” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Waste Management: Trading At A 20%+ Premium – Seeking Alpha” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Waste Management Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold WM shares while 314 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 267 raised stakes. 299.79 million shares or 2.52% less from 307.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lombard Odier Asset Management (Europe) Ltd stated it has 4,758 shares. First Hawaiian Natl Bank holds 24,276 shares. Confluence Wealth Limited Liability accumulated 3,686 shares. Pillar Pacific Capital Limited Liability Co owns 2,448 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Brinker has invested 0.24% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Meyer Handelman Company holds 0.02% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) or 3,000 shares. Moreover, State Street has 0.16% invested in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) for 20.19M shares. Welch Forbes Lc reported 5,485 shares. Agf Invs America Inc accumulated 57,998 shares. Neuberger Berman Grp Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) for 52,508 shares. Bancorporation Of Montreal Can holds 0.08% or 932,717 shares in its portfolio. Mutual Of America Capital Management Ltd Liability owns 0.08% invested in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) for 52,333 shares. The Connecticut-based Hartford Inv Mngmt has invested 0.4% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). South State Corporation stated it has 2,748 shares. Birch Hill Inv Limited Company stated it has 0.05% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM).