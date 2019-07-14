Parnassus Investments Decreased United Parcel Service Class B (UPS) Holding by $166.85 Million as Share Value Declined; Qts Rlty Tr (QTS) Stock Price Rose While V3 Capital Management LP Boosted Its Stake

Parnassus Investments decreased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc. Class B (UPS) by 24.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parnassus Investments sold 1.50 million shares as the company’s stock declined 9.35% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 4.72 million shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $527.24 million, down from 6.22M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parnassus Investments who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc. Class B for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $91.16 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.50% or $2.58 during the last trading session, reaching $105.91. About 3.45 million shares traded or 10.82% up from the average. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has declined 12.72% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.15% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 21/03/2018 – UPS – ADDING MORE THAN A MLN SQ FT IN FACILITY SPACE ACROSS CANADA; 21/03/2018 – UPS – INVESTMENT IN CANADA IS INCLUDED IN CO’S PREVIOUSLY STATED CAPITAL EXPENDITURES FOR 2018; 26/04/2018 – UPS – QTRLY REVENUE OF $17,113 MLN VS $15,510 MLN; 09/04/2018 – S&PGR Ups Fremont-Rideout Hlth Gp, CA Bnd Rtg To ‘A’ Fm ‘BBB-‘; 06/04/2018 – Trade Row Flare-Ups Keeping Investors Wary of Risk: EM Review; 17/04/2018 – NCC LAUNCHES LOOP INDUSTRIES – A TECH COMPANY FOR DIGITAL START-UPS IN THE CONSTRUCTION INDUSTRY; 02/05/2018 – A source familiar with the matter said UPS is in talks to hire trucking company Werner Enterprises to help it compete in this area; 13/04/2018 – Modular UPS Global Market Report 2018 Forecast to 2023 – High Costs of Modular UPS Will Restrain Market Growth – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 03/05/2018 – Sajid Javid Ups and downs; 13/04/2018 – INDOS SA INS1.WA – IRENEUSZ GLENSCZYK UPS HIS STAKE IN CO TO 48.44 PCT FROM 31.27 PCT IN SHARE ACQUISITION TRANSACTION

V3 Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Qts Rlty Tr Inc (QTS) by 158.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. V3 Capital Management Lp bought 704,110 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.62% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.15 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $51.61 million, up from 442,950 at the end of the previous reported quarter. V3 Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Qts Rlty Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.55B market cap company. The stock increased 2.86% or $1.28 during the last trading session, reaching $46.09. About 523,405 shares traded or 26.21% up from the average. QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) has risen 28.35% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QTS News: 30/04/2018 – LITT URGES QTS HOLDERS TO VOTE WITHHOLD ON CHAIRMAN, CEO; 27/03/2018 – LAND & BUILDINGS INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC SAYS BELIEVES QTS REALTY TRUST SHOULD EVALUATE STRATEGIC ALTERNATIVES; 30/04/2018 – Land & Buildings: QTS Board Should Be Focused on Separate Chmn and CEO Roles; 25/04/2018 – QTS REALTY TRUST INC – COMPANY IS REAFFIRMING ITS 2018 GUIDANCE; 16/04/2018 – Land & Buildings Issues Presentation Responding to QTS’ Highly Concerning Misrepresentations and Distortions of the Facts; 15/03/2018 – QTS Renews Leases Representing 19 Megawatts with Two Hyperscale Anchor Tenants in Atlanta-Metro Data Center; 24/04/2018 – QTS REALTY TRUST INC – BENEFIT TO QTS DURING THE YEAR WILL BE RELATIVELY MODEST AS ACCOUNTS ARE TRANSITIONED; 27/03/2018 – LAND & BUILDINGS ISSUES LETTER TO FELLOW QTS HOLDERS; 27/03/2018 – LAND & BUILDINGS INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC ISSUES LETTER TO SHAREHOLDERS OF QTS REALTY TRUST; 16/04/2018 – Land & Buildings Issues Presentation Responding to QTS’ Highly Concerning Misrepresentations and Distortions of the Facts

Investors sentiment increased to 2.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.90, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 9 investors sold QTS shares while 50 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 58.29 million shares or 16.30% more from 50.12 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Voya Invest Management Limited Liability Corp holds 20,780 shares. Huntington Bank holds 500 shares or 0% of its portfolio. New York-based New York State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0.01% in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS). Sageworth Com stated it has 438 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Raymond James owns 9,938 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Gamco Investors Et Al has 0% invested in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS). Bancorp Of Ny Mellon holds 0.01% in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) or 494,297 shares. Hilton Capital Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS). Jennison Assocs Lc has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS). V3 Capital Mgmt Ltd Partnership has 9.83% invested in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) for 1.15 million shares. Mackenzie Financial Corp reported 143,281 shares. Lpl Fincl Ltd Llc reported 12,912 shares or 0% of all its holdings. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owns 0.02% invested in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) for 98,000 shares. Suntrust Banks Inc stated it has 0% in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS). Sumitomo Mitsui Tru holds 0% or 36,428 shares in its portfolio.

More notable recent QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (QTS) CEO Chad Williams on Q1 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on May 01, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “QTS announces $240M JV for Virginia data center with Q4 results – Seeking Alpha” published on February 25, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Meredith Corporation (MDP) – Yahoo Finance” on June 28, 2019. More interesting news about QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “QTS Realty Trust, Inc. Schedules First Quarter 2019 Earnings Release and Conference Call – PRNewswire” published on April 04, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “QTS Realty Trust: This 7.125% Preferred Stock Started Trading On The NYSE – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: March 17, 2018.

V3 Capital Management Lp, which manages about $365.41M and $524.94 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Liberty Ppty Tr (NYSE:LPT) by 42,000 shares to 2.07M shares, valued at $100.34 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Parnassus Investments, which manages about $10.39 billion and $25.36B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Expeditors International Of Washington Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 38,770 shares to 430,188 shares, valued at $32.65M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sysco Corp. (NYSE:SYY) by 393,096 shares in the quarter, for a total of 8.75 million shares, and has risen its stake in Fortive Corp..

More notable recent United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “United Parcel Service (UPS) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know – Yahoo Finance” on June 21, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Bear manager eyes UPS, Snap-On, Wayfair and Webster Financial – Seeking Alpha” published on June 20, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Deutsche Bank Revises Truckload Estimates Downward But Still Likes Rails – Yahoo Finance” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “8 Large-Cap and Mega-Cap Stocks Scoring Major Analyst Upgrades – 24/7 Wall St.” published on July 10, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why Shares of UPS, FedEx, and Expeditors International Fell Double Digits in May – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold UPS shares while 373 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 399 raised stakes. 465.49 million shares or 0.08% less from 465.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Hawaiian Bank & Trust owns 0.06% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 9,947 shares. Delta Asset Mngmt Llc Tn stated it has 1.81% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Moreover, Macnealy Hoover Investment has 0.93% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 10,817 shares. Sigma Invest Counselors holds 100,332 shares. Moreover, Matrix Asset New York has 1.68% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 87,784 shares. Smithfield Tru has 0.03% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Hudson Bay Mngmt LP invested 0.01% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Hennessy Advsrs Inc has invested 0.36% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Anchor Cap Advisors Limited Company has 16,328 shares. Lee Danner & Bass reported 45,662 shares. Pitcairn Com accumulated 0.04% or 2,968 shares. Ar Asset Mngmt Inc stated it has 5,100 shares or 0.21% of all its holdings. 111,011 were accumulated by Halsey Associates Ct. Loudon Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.64% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Sigma Planning Corporation reported 24,895 shares.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 1 insider sale for $996,353 activity. Cesarone Nando bought $16,731 worth of stock.

Analysts await United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.93 earnings per share, down 0.52% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.94 per share. UPS’s profit will be $1.66 billion for 13.72 P/E if the $1.93 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.39 actual earnings per share reported by United Parcel Service, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 38.85% EPS growth.