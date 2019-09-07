Parnassus Investments Decreased Its United Parcel Service Class B (UPS) Position by $166.85 Million; Soros Fund Management Has Boosted Its Position in Viper Energy Partners LP (VNOM) by $21.79 Million as Valuation Rose

Parnassus Investments decreased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc. Class B (UPS) by 24.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parnassus Investments sold 1.50 million shares as the company’s stock rose 14.19% . The institutional investor held 4.72 million shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $527.24 million, down from 6.22M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parnassus Investments who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc. Class B for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $100.95B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.92% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $120.08. About 2.06M shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 03/05/2018 – SCA UPS PRICES ON PUBLICATION PAPER; 26/04/2018 – United Parcel Service 1Q Rev $17.11B; 05/04/2018 – Amazon and UPS have been quietly fighting over the post office’s cost structure – long before Trump; 25/04/2018 – UPS – FINANCIAL DETAILS OF VOLUNTARY PROGRAM WILL BE DISCLOSED AT A FUTURE DATE; 25/04/2018 – UPS – UNDER VRP, ELIGIBLE EMPLOYEES WILL BE OFFERED A FINANCIAL BUYOUT TO RETIRE; 07/03/2018 – Coriant Groove™ G30 Sets New Industry Benchmarks – Doubles the Density, Halves the Power, and Ups the Speed by 50%; 20/03/2018 – UPS Expands Marketplace Shipping Platform By Adding Houzz And Pricefalls Marketplace; 13/04/2018 – Goldman Veteran Running London Bourse Opens Door to Mega Tie-Ups; 26/04/2018 – Air Products & Chemicals Ups FY 2018 Guidance After 37% 2Q Profit Rise; 07/05/2018 – CR Magazine Names UPS A “Best Corporate Citizen” Ninth Year In Row

Soros Fund Management Llc increased its stake in Viper Energy Partners Lp (VNOM) by 227.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Soros Fund Management Llc bought 660,356 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.48% . The hedge fund held 950,000 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.50M, up from 289,644 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Soros Fund Management Llc who had been investing in Viper Energy Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.98 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.03% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $29.44. About 105,612 shares traded. Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) has declined 0.43% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.43% the S&P500. Some Historical VNOM News: 03/05/2018 – VIPER ENERGY PARTNERS LP VNOM.O : NORTHLAND CAPITAL RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $38 FROM $29; 22/03/2018 – Viper Energy at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 29/03/2018 – VIPER ENERGY PARTNERS LP – “THERE IS SIGNIFICANT OPPORTUNITY AHEAD FOR VIPER IN HIGHLY FRAGMENTED PRIVATE MINERAL MARKET”; 21/04/2018 – DJ Viper Energy Partners LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VNOM); 29/03/2018 – VIPER ENERGY REPORTS PROPOSED ELECTION TO CHANGE TAX STATUS; 10/04/2018 – Viper Energy Partners Raises Distribution to $0.480 Vs. $0.460; 01/05/2018 – VIPER ENERGY 1Q OPER INCOME $62.4M, EST. $61.2M; 01/05/2018 – VIPER ENERGY SEES FY PRODUCTION 15.5 TO 16.5 MBOE/D; 09/05/2018 – Viper Energy Partners LP, A Subsidiary Of Diamondback Energy, Inc., Announces Effective Date Of Tax Status Change From Pass-Thr; 03/05/2018 – VIPER ENERGY PARTNERS LP VNOM.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $32 FROM $30

Parnassus Investments, which manages about $10.39B and $25.36 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in International Business Machine (NYSE:IBM) by 50,000 shares to 1.00M shares, valued at $141.10 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 26,743 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6.27M shares, and has risen its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

More notable recent United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “UPS gains after Daiwa nod – Seeking Alpha” on August 26, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “UPS Announces CFO Succession Plan NYSE:UPS – GlobeNewswire” published on August 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS): What Are The Future Prospects? – Yahoo Finance” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “UPS hires C-Suite successor to champion sustainability efforts – Atlanta Business Chronicle” published on September 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “FedEx Drops Ground Delivery for Amazon, Can UPS Be Far Behind? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 21, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold UPS shares while 373 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 399 raised stakes. 465.49 million shares or 0.08% less from 465.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Franklin has invested 0.52% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Dimensional Fund Advsrs Ltd Partnership stated it has 2.14 million shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. 69,882 are owned by Beacon Fin Group Inc. Moreover, Us Financial Bank De has 0.13% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Birch Hill Advisors Ltd Co stated it has 1.72% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Carlson Cap LP reported 133,033 shares. Royal Bancorporation Of Canada holds 4.80 million shares or 0.23% of its portfolio. Architects Incorporated invested in 0.03% or 164 shares. Financial Bank Of Nova Scotia Tru owns 33,376 shares for 0.46% of their portfolio. Brown Brothers Harriman And stated it has 494,556 shares or 0.38% of all its holdings. Cooke And Bieler Limited Partnership reported 1.73% stake. Fulton Commercial Bank Na owns 32,568 shares for 0.25% of their portfolio. Wetherby Asset Management holds 14,586 shares. Rothschild Invest Il invested in 74,036 shares or 0.97% of the stock. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt Systems reported 40,689 shares stake.

Analysts await United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.05 EPS, up 12.64% or $0.23 from last year’s $1.82 per share. UPS’s profit will be $1.72B for 14.64 P/E if the $2.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.96 actual EPS reported by United Parcel Service, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.59% EPS growth.

Soros Fund Management Llc, which manages about $4.31 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Series Trust (XOP) by 313,084 shares to 186,916 shares, valued at $5.75 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 50,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 35,000 shares, and cut its stake in Workday Inc (Prn).