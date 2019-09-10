Parnassus Investments Decreased Its Stake in 3M Company (MMM) as Stock Value Declined; As Goldman Sachs Group (GS) Valuation Rose, Okumus Fund Management LTD Lowered by $17.19 Million Its Stake

Okumus Fund Management Ltd decreased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) by 11.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Okumus Fund Management Ltd sold 90,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% . The hedge fund held 678,207 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $130.21 million, down from 768,207 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Okumus Fund Management Ltd who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $75.97B market cap company. The stock increased 1.28% or $2.72 during the last trading session, reaching $214.7. About 1.88 million shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 7.88% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 09/04/2018 – SoFi Names Longtime Goldman Sachs Exec Michelle Gill as Next CFO; 08/03/2018 – ASSOCIATED BRITISH FOODS PLC ABF.L : GOLDMAN SACHS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 3100P FROM 3000P; 19/03/2018 – ANALYSIS-Germany’s Goldman hire prompts fear of banks’ renewed influence; 02/05/2018 – Goldman CEO pledges caution in consumer lending; 23/05/2018 – Goldman Sachs made a staggering $200 million in one day as markets plunged; 09/04/2018 – HUYA INC SAYS CREDIT SUISSE, GOLDMAN SACHS (ASIA) L.L.C, UBS INVESTMENT BANK ARE AMONG UNDERWRITERS TO IPO; 29/05/2018 – Techmeme: Source: French mobile freemium game maker Voodoo raises $200M from Goldman Sachs and plans to more than double staff; 27/04/2018 – Goldman Sachs is battling to contain an outbreak of mumps on the trading floor; 22/03/2018 – MORPHOSYS AG SAYS GOLDMAN SACHS & CO. LLC, J.P. MORGAN, LEERINK PARTNERS ARE AMONG UNDERWRITERS TO IPO; 26/03/2018 – HOLOGIC INC HOLX.O : GOLDMAN SACHS REMOVES FROM AMERICAS CONVICTION LIST

Parnassus Investments decreased its stake in 3M Company (MMM) by 0.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parnassus Investments sold 1,999 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 3.52 million shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $731.75M, down from 3.52M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parnassus Investments who had been investing in 3M Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $95.67B market cap company. The stock increased 1.60% or $2.65 during the last trading session, reaching $168.59. About 2.30 million shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 09/05/2018 – 3M: EVP, SAFETY-GRAPHICS GROUP FRANK LITTLE TO RETIRE JULY 1; 04/04/2018 – 3M: Marlene McGrath to Retire July 1; 24/04/2018 – 3M heads for worst day in 9 years after cutting its earnings forecast; 24/04/2018 – 3M CO 1Q EPS 98C; 30/05/2018 – 3M Co at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference Tomorrow; 13/04/2018 – Canada 3M Bill Yield at 1.55% by End-3Q vs 1.58% Prior (Survey); 09/03/2018 – UK JAN GOODS EXPORT VOLUMES -2.5 PCT 3M/3M, IMPORT VOLUMES +0.5 PCT 3M/3M; 05/03/2018 – 3M Appoints Michael Roman CEO, Inge Thulin to Become Executive Chairman; 05/03/2018 – 3M Names New CEO, Thulin To Become Executive Chair — MarketWatch; 24/04/2018 – 3M Had Seen 2018 Adjusted EPS $10.20-$10.70

Analysts await 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.56 earnings per share, down 0.78% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.58 per share. MMM’s profit will be $1.45 billion for 16.46 P/E if the $2.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual earnings per share reported by 3M Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.36% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 55 investors sold MMM shares while 546 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 452 raised stakes. 375.82 million shares or 5.73% less from 398.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Planning Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 1,025 shares. Sarasin And Prns Limited Liability Partnership accumulated 571,515 shares. Bailard stated it has 23,064 shares or 0.3% of all its holdings. Checchi Advisers Ltd holds 5,242 shares. Glenview Bancshares Tru Dept has 0.55% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Cypress Cap Group Incorporated has invested 0.59% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Neville Rodie & Shaw holds 0.52% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 23,562 shares. Spinnaker Trust invested 12.28% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Arvest Natl Bank Trust Division holds 1,421 shares. 546,159 were accumulated by State Of Wisconsin Investment Board. 10,532 were reported by Thomasville Bancorp. State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 165,976 shares or 0.28% of its portfolio. Natixis Advisors Limited Partnership reported 0.15% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Carroll Fincl Incorporated holds 0.19% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 9,721 shares. Penobscot Investment Mngmt invested 1.43% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM).

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $176,260 activity.

More notable recent 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “CLASS ACTION UPDATE for MMM, LB, CAH and PS: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders – GlobeNewswire” on September 03, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “U.S. Dividend Stocks On Discount – September 2019 – Seeking Alpha” published on September 09, 2019, Digitaljournal.com published: “NYSE:MMM Shareholder Notice: Lawsuit Alleges Misleading Statements by 3M Company – Press Release – Digital Journal” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “3 Dow Jones Stocks to Sell Right Now – Investorplace.com” published on September 10, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is 3M Company (MMM) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 11, 2019.

Parnassus Investments, which manages about $10.39B and $25.36B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 280,000 shares to 630,000 shares, valued at $148.92 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nvidia Corp. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 124,922 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.08 million shares, and has risen its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD).

Analysts await The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $5.53 earnings per share, down 11.94% or $0.75 from last year’s $6.28 per share. GS’s profit will be $1.96B for 9.71 P/E if the $5.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.81 actual earnings per share reported by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.82% negative EPS growth.

Okumus Fund Management Ltd, which manages about $447.95 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Realogy Hldgs Corp (NYSE:RLGY) by 569,728 shares to 8.19M shares, valued at $93.39 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.