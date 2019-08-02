Parnassus Investments Decreased Its Pentair Plc (PNR) Position; Hopfed Bancorp Has 1.21 Sentiment

Hopfed Bancorp Inc (HFBC) investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.21, from 1 in 2018Q4. The ratio has increased, as 17 active investment managers started new and increased holdings, while 14 reduced and sold their stock positions in Hopfed Bancorp Inc. The active investment managers in our database now possess: 1.96 million shares, down from 2.52 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Hopfed Bancorp Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 10 Reduced: 4 Increased: 7 New Position: 10.

Parnassus Investments decreased Pentair Plc (PNR) stake by 2.62% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Parnassus Investments sold 206,489 shares as Pentair Plc (PNR)’s stock declined 0.08%. The Parnassus Investments holds 7.68M shares with $341.82 million value, down from 7.89 million last quarter. Pentair Plc now has $6.50 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $38.67. About 2.40 million shares traded or 55.86% up from the average. Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) has declined 10.51% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.51% the S&P500. Some Historical PNR News: 15/05/2018 – PENTAIR PLC PNR.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM UNDERPERFORM; 19/04/2018 – Pentair 1Q EPS 57c; 03/04/2018 – PENTAIR SAYS BOARD APPOINTED MARK BORIN TO SERVE AS CFO, CONDITIONED UPON AND EFFECTIVE AS OF COMPLETION OF SEPARATION – SEC FILING; 19/04/2018 – PENTAIR PLC PNR.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP 3 TO 4 PCT; 19/04/2018 – Pentair Sees FY Sales $2.96B; 19/03/2018 – A. O. Smith names Karge president-North America water treatment; 08/05/2018 – REG-Pentair Announces Long-Term Goals, Share Repurchase Program, and Reaffirms Guidance; 19/04/2018 – Pentair Sees nVent 2018 EPS of $1.38-$1.48; 03/04/2018 – REG-Pentair Board of Directors Approves Separation of nVent; 14/03/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS PENTAIR’S SR UNSECURED RATING AT Baa3, SHORT-TE

Parnassus Investments increased Cerner Corp. (NASDAQ:CERN) stake by 1.53 million shares to 11.36M valued at $649.98M in 2019Q1. It also upped Nielsen Holdings Plc stake by 182,035 shares and now owns 1.94 million shares. Shaw Communications Inc. Class B (NYSE:SJR) was raised too.

Among 3 analysts covering Pentair (NYSE:PNR), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Pentair had 6 analyst reports since March 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) on Wednesday, July 10 with “Equal-Weight” rating. The rating was maintained by J.P. Morgan on Tuesday, March 26 with “Buy”. The stock of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) has “Market Perform” rating given on Wednesday, April 10 by BMO Capital Markets.

Analysts await Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.55 earnings per share, up 1.85% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.54 per share. PNR’s profit will be $92.42 million for 17.58 P/E if the $0.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.69 actual earnings per share reported by Pentair plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.29% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.24, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 24 investors sold PNR shares while 133 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 115 raised stakes. 135.99 million shares or 1.52% less from 138.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nomura Asset Mgmt reported 82,078 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. M&T Natl Bank holds 26,068 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Barclays Public Limited Company accumulated 191,034 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Sg Americas Securities Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.27% or 661,794 shares in its portfolio. 605,818 are owned by Prudential Incorporated. California State Teachers Retirement System holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) for 257,006 shares. First Manhattan has invested 0.02% in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR). First Hawaiian Bank has 1,464 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Moreover, Jupiter Asset Management Limited has 0.25% invested in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR). Dorsey Whitney Trust Communications owns 85,593 shares or 0.6% of their US portfolio. Robeco Institutional Asset Bv has invested 0.12% in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR). Reilly Finance Advisors Limited Liability Co stated it has 1,968 shares. 458 are owned by Guardian Life Insur Of America. Moreover, Meyer Handelman has 0.11% invested in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) for 48,711 shares. Ellington Mngmt Ltd Co holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) for 4,900 shares.

Fj Capital Management Llc holds 1.14% of its portfolio in HopFed Bancorp, Inc. for 561,664 shares. Yakira Capital Management Inc. owns 76,341 shares or 0.43% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Gabelli & Co Investment Advisers Inc. has 0.41% invested in the company for 161,796 shares. The New York-based Boothbay Fund Management Llc has invested 0.19% in the stock. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc., a Ohio-based fund reported 19,799 shares.