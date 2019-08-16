Parnassus Investments Decreased Its Holding in Cadence Design Systems (CDNS) as Valuation Rose; As Pico Hldgs (PICO) Shares Declined, Shareholder Ancora Advisors Lowered Its Position by $423,873

Parnassus Investments decreased its stake in Cadence Design Systems Inc. (CDNS) by 0.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parnassus Investments sold 6,746 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.83% . The institutional investor held 14.39 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $913.62 million, down from 14.39M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parnassus Investments who had been investing in Cadence Design Systems Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.37 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.45% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $69.13. About 448,455 shares traded. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) has risen 68.32% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 68.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CDNS News: 10/05/2018 – Cadence Design at AllianceBernstein Conference May 30; 30/04/2018 – Frontier Capital Adds Nektar, Exits Cadence Design: 13F; 23/04/2018 – Cadence Design Systems Sees 2Q EPS 20c-EPS 22c; 15/05/2018 – Arrowmark Adds J2 Global, Exits Cadence Design: 13F; 23/04/2018 – Cadence Design Systems 1Q EPS 26c; 23/04/2018 – Cadence Design Systems Sees 2Q Rev $510M-$520M; 30/04/2018 – Cadence Design Presenting at Morgan Stanley Conference Tomorrow; 22/03/2018 – Global Semiconductor IP Market 2018-2022: Key Vendors are ARM, Synopsys, lmagination Technologies & Cadence Design Systems – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 16/03/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Cadence Design Systems To ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable; 29/03/2018 – Tinker Federal Credit Union Selects Mortgage Cadence as Best-In-Class Technology Partner

Ancora Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Pico Hldgs Inc (PICO) by 26.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ancora Advisors Llc sold 47,097 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.99% . The hedge fund held 130,984 shares of the real estate company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.30M, down from 178,081 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ancora Advisors Llc who had been investing in Pico Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $206.04M market cap company. The stock increased 4.90% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $10.18. About 29,204 shares traded. PICO Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PICO) has declined 16.61% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.61% the S&P500. Some Historical PICO News: 12/03/2018 – PICO Holdings Board Appoints Nicole Weymouth, Dorothy Timian-Palmer; 19/04/2018 – DJ PICO Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PICO); 12/03/2018 – PICO HOLDINGS INC – COMPANY WILL ALSO CONTINUE TO EXPLORE ADDITIONAL INITIATIVES DESIGNED TO INCREASE CURRENT CASH FLOWS; 15/05/2018 – Van Den Berg Management Inc. Exits Position in Pico Holdings; 19/03/2018 – Global Pico Projector Market Expected to Reach $5,002 Million, Globally, by 2023 – Allied Market Research; 12/03/2018 – PICO: NO EXPRESSIONS OF INTEREST PROVIDED ADEQUATE VALUE; 16/05/2018 – Van Den Berg Exits Position in Pico Holdings (Correct); 12/03/2018 – PICO Holdings, Inc. Announces Update on the Strategic Review and Bd Changes; 21/03/2018 – Pico Selects Zayo for Global Network Backbone; 03/05/2018 – PICO Holdings 1Q Loss/Shr 12c

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.64 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.07, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 6 investors sold PICO shares while 30 reduced holdings. 10 funds opened positions while 13 raised stakes. 13.62 million shares or 3.95% less from 14.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Legal General Gp Public Ltd reported 0% stake. Tiaa Cref Mngmt Ltd invested 0% in PICO Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PICO). Mraz Amerine And Associates Inc owns 140,186 shares. Lee Danner Bass Inc owns 33,500 shares. Susquehanna Interest Group Incorporated Llp accumulated 48,736 shares or 0% of the stock. Bard Associates holds 121,529 shares. Moors Cabot reported 49,500 shares stake. Wells Fargo & Communication Mn owns 229,902 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Ancora Advsr Ltd Liability has invested 0.05% in PICO Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PICO). D E Shaw And Inc reported 0% in PICO Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PICO). State Street Corp holds 0% of its portfolio in PICO Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PICO) for 418,798 shares. Charles Schwab Investment Mgmt holds 122,579 shares. State Bank Of Ny Mellon stated it has 97,426 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Raymond James & accumulated 0% or 124,038 shares. The Minnesota-based Us Bank & Trust De has invested 0% in PICO Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PICO).

Since August 12, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $61,291 activity. SPERON ERIC H. bought $9,760 worth of stock or 1,000 shares.

Ancora Advisors Llc, which manages about $3.12 billion and $2.40B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Raytheon Co (NYSE:RTN) by 1,792 shares to 56,765 shares, valued at $10.34 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 55,993 shares in the quarter, for a total of 347,037 shares, and has risen its stake in Lyondellbasell Industr Shs (NYSE:LYB).

Parnassus Investments, which manages about $10.39 billion and $25.36 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sysco Corp. (NYSE:SYY) by 393,096 shares to 8.75M shares, valued at $584.32 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. by 148,835 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.73M shares, and has risen its stake in Perrigo Co. Plc (NYSE:PRGO).

Analysts await Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $0.33 earnings per share, down 5.71% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.35 per share. CDNS’s profit will be $92.45 million for 52.37 P/E if the $0.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.38 actual earnings per share reported by Cadence Design Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.16% negative EPS growth.