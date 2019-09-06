Parnassus Investments Cut Lam Research Corp. (LRCX) Position; OZ MINERALS LTD ORDINARY SHARES AUS (OZMLF) Shorts Lowered By 11.76%

OZ MINERALS LTD ORDINARY SHARES AUS (OTCMKTS:OZMLF) had a decrease of 11.76% in short interest. OZMLF’s SI was 3,000 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 11.76% from 3,400 shares previously. With 100 avg volume, 30 days are for OZ MINERALS LTD ORDINARY SHARES AUS (OTCMKTS:OZMLF)’s short sellers to cover OZMLF’s short positions. It closed at $6.12 lastly. It is up 0.00% since September 6, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Parnassus Investments decreased Lam Research Corp. (LRCX) stake by 26.67% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Parnassus Investments sold 400,000 shares as Lam Research Corp. (LRCX)’s stock rose 2.28%. The Parnassus Investments holds 1.10M shares with $196.91 million value, down from 1.50M last quarter. Lam Research Corp. now has $32.77 billion valuation. The stock increased 2.32% or $5.14 during the last trading session, reaching $226.74. About 2.84M shares traded or 59.68% up from the average. Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) has risen 11.06% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.06% the S&P500. Some Historical LRCX News: 17/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH CORP LRCX.O QUARTERLY NON-GAAP SHR $4.79; 17/04/2018 – Lam Research Sees 4Q Rev $3.1B; 17/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH – DECEMBER 2017 RESULTS WERE NEGATIVELY IMPACTED BY A ONE-TIME PROVISIONAL CHARGE OF $757 MLN ASSOCIATED WITH RECENTLY ENACTED U.S. TAX REFORM; 06/03/2018 – LAM RESEARCH SAYS CY2021 TARGET MODEL FOR ADJ. EPS $23-$25; 06/03/2018 – LAM RESEARCH SAYS CY2021 TARGET MODEL REV. $14.5B-$15.5B; 17/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH 3Q REV. $2.89B, EST. $2.86B; 17/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH CORP SEES NET INCOME PER DILUTED SHARE (NON-GAAP) $5.00, +/- $0.20 FOR JUNE 2018 QTR; 15/05/2018 – Appaloosa Adds Lam Research, Exits Apple, Buys More Micron: 13F; 17/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH CORP SEES FOR JUNE 2018 QTR, U.S. GAAP SHIPMENTS $3.000 BLN +/- $150 MLN; 06/03/2018 – LAM RESEARCH CORP – INCREASE QUARTERLY DIVIDEND 120% TO $1.10/SHARE, WITH A BIAS TO GROW OVER TIME

More recent OZ Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:OZMLF) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Trevali Remains Unappealing – Seeking Alpha” on December 31, 2018. Also Seekingalpha.com published the news titled: “G-Resources: One Sixth Of Liquidation Value And Prior Management Gone – Seeking Alpha” on October 08, 2018. Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Panoramic Resources Is A Good Acquisition Candidate – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 08, 2018 was also an interesting one.

OZ Minerals Limited, through its subsidiaries, explores and develops mining projects in Australia. The company has market cap of $2.07 billion. The firm primarily explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It has a 8.89 P/E ratio. It owns and operates the Prominent Hill mine located in northern South Australia; and the Carrapateena project located in South Australia.

Analysts await Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $3.01 earnings per share, down 10.42% or $0.35 from last year’s $3.36 per share. LRCX’s profit will be $435.04M for 18.83 P/E if the $3.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.62 actual earnings per share reported by Lam Research Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.85% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Was Lam Research Corporation’s (NASDAQ:LRCX) Earnings Decline Part Of A Broader Industry Downturn? – Yahoo Finance” on September 03, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Notable Tuesday Option Activity: HD, WYNN, LRCX – Nasdaq” published on September 03, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Nasdaq 100 Movers: WYNN, LRCX – Nasdaq” on September 03, 2019. More interesting news about Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Lam Research (LRCX) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on August 27, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “These Factors Make Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) An Interesting Investment – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 20, 2019.

Among 8 analysts covering Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Lam Research has $25200 highest and $19500 lowest target. $217.25’s average target is -4.19% below currents $226.74 stock price. Lam Research had 13 analyst reports since March 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo on Thursday, August 1 with “Market Perform”. The rating was upgraded by FBR Capital on Monday, April 22 to “Buy”. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Thursday, August 1 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The rating was maintained by FBR Capital on Thursday, April 25 with “Buy”. As per Friday, March 15, the company rating was maintained by Citigroup. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the shares of LRCX in report on Thursday, April 25 with “Overweight” rating. The stock of Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, April 25 by UBS. Deutsche Bank maintained Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) rating on Thursday, April 25. Deutsche Bank has “Hold” rating and $19500 target. The firm has “Neutral” rating by DA Davidson given on Monday, July 8. Goldman Sachs upgraded Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) rating on Monday, July 22. Goldman Sachs has “Buy” rating and $23100 target.