Parnassus Investments Cut Its Position in Danaher Corp. (DHR) by $5.32 Million as Stock Value Rose; As Chevron (CVX) Market Valuation Rose, Cadinha & Co Has Increased Its Position

Cadinha & Co Llc increased its stake in Chevron Corp (CVX) by 249.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cadinha & Co Llc bought 52,788 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.15% with the market. The institutional investor held 73,940 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.11M, up from 21,152 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cadinha & Co Llc who had been investing in Chevron Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $236.05B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.36% or $1.71 during the last trading session, reaching $123.92. About 4.41 million shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 6.33% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.76% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 05/03/2018 – North Sea Crude-Forties weakens, Chevron restarts Alba; 26/03/2018 – CHEVRON CORP CVX.N EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT JAY JOHNSON SAYS NEW U.S. TAX LAW HAS NOT HAD A ‘MAJOR IMPACT ON’ COMPANY; 30/03/2018 – Chevron Group Lunch Scheduled By Capital Alpha for Apr. 5; 04/05/2018 – SA’S COMPETITION TRIBUNAL – CHEVRON SA AND OTHER OIL FIRMS SETTLE INFORMATION SHARING COMPLAINT FOR SUPPLY OF DIESEL; 17/05/2018 – Hot Air: Can’t handle the truth? Actor walks out of “verbatim” play on Chevron shakedown; 10/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 04/10/2018 05:27 PM; 05/03/2018 – Singapore News: [CNA] Exclusive: Chevron in talks to sell stake in Canada LNG project; 16/05/2018 – CHEVRON, PTTEP, MUBADALA, TOTAL, OMV SUBMIT THAI AUCTION DOCS; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON CVX.N – EXPECT BASE PLUS SHALE AND TIGHT PRODUCTION TO INCREASE 2 PCT -3 PCT EACH YEAR THROUGH 2022- PRESENTATION; 27/04/2018 – CHEVRON CORP CVX.N SAYS SEEING SOME OILFIELD SERVICE COST INFLATION IN PERMIAN BASIN AND OTHER U.S. SHALE FIELDS

Parnassus Investments decreased its stake in Danaher Corp. (DHR) by 0.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parnassus Investments sold 40,318 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 4.80 million shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $633.95 million, down from 4.84M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parnassus Investments who had been investing in Danaher Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $102.02B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.70% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $142.21. About 886,336 shares traded. Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) has risen 27.64% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.21% the S&P500. Some Historical DHR News: 22/05/2018 – Fluke RSE300 and RSE600 Fixed-Mount Infrared Cameras easily integrate infrared data, images, and videos to produce more comprehensive research analysis; 19/04/2018 – Danaher Sees 2Q EPS 88c-EPS 91c; 26/04/2018 – eMaint CMMS takes top honors in Plant Engineering and Uptime Magazine awards

More notable recent Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “General Electric Stock Investors Lament The Seemingly Never-Ending Debt – Investorplace.com” on July 03, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) Could Be Worth Watching – Yahoo Finance” published on July 23, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Danaher Reports Q2 Earnings Beat – Benzinga” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Wall Street Breakfast: Hopes Rise For More Fed Easing – Seeking Alpha” published on July 19, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “General Electric: Aircraft Financing Unit Sale Could Be Credit Positive – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Parnassus Investments, which manages about $10.39B and $25.36B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alliance Data Systems Corp. (NYSE:ADS) by 8,193 shares to 1.26 million shares, valued at $220.50M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Qualcomm Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 200,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.30M shares, and has risen its stake in Teleflex Inc. (NYSE:TFX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 34 investors sold DHR shares while 411 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 307 raised stakes. 558.16 million shares or 5.65% more from 528.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dowling Yahnke Llc holds 41,904 shares or 0.53% of its portfolio. Hartford Finance Mgmt Incorporated stated it has 1.42% in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). Utah Retirement owns 118,571 shares. 486,737 are held by Sirios Capital Mgmt L P. Van Den Berg Mngmt I has invested 1.92% in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). Peapack Gladstone holds 0.42% or 71,112 shares in its portfolio. Grandfield Dodd Ltd Llc has 0.22% invested in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) for 16,255 shares. Associated Banc invested 1.75% of its portfolio in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). Beaumont Financial Partners Lc owns 0.77% invested in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) for 54,675 shares. Connable Office holds 0.87% or 33,939 shares in its portfolio. Natl Registered Advisor Inc holds 8,428 shares or 0.62% of its portfolio. Los Angeles Cap Mgmt Equity Rech Inc holds 0.11% in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) or 155,928 shares. Rmb Capital Ltd Liability Com invested in 265,206 shares. 4,681 were accumulated by Reliance Tru Of Delaware. Tekla Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 158,931 shares.

More notable recent Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “ExxonMobil or Chevron? An Easy Buy Decision – Investorplace.com” on July 12, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Tropical Storm Barry Already Impacting Gulf Oil Production – Benzinga” published on July 11, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “Earnings Might Disappoint, but Exxon Stock Still Has Plenty to Like – Investorplace.com” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Chevron, ConocoPhillips better investments than Exxon, Goldman says – Seeking Alpha” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Chevron told to halt oil spill into California canyon – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $838,808 activity.

Cadinha & Co Llc, which manages about $952.64 million and $510.82M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Coca (NYSE:KO) by 11,510 shares to 35,050 shares, valued at $1.64M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 6,256 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17,612 shares, and cut its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC).