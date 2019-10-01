Parnassus Investments Continues to Hold Holding in Expeditors International Of Washington (EXPD); Apple (AAPL) Valuation Rose While Kingfisher Capital Decreased by $304,365 Its Holding

Kingfisher Capital Llc decreased its stake in Apple Inc. (AAPL) by 5.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kingfisher Capital Llc sold 1,545 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 25,147 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.98M, down from 26,692 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kingfisher Capital Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 2.35% or $5.15 during the last trading session, reaching $223.97. About 26.32 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 23/05/2018 – Starbucks’s mobile payments system is so popular in the U.S., it has more users than Apple’s or Google’s. Via @ranimolla:; 17/04/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Apple plans to integrate recently acquired magazine app Texture into Apple News and debut its own premium…; 12/03/2018 – However, Apple is all-in on the media business but it is chasing quality not to Cue; 09/05/2018 – KBC Adds Loxo Oncology, Exits Broadcom Inc., Cuts Apple: 13F; 01/05/2018 – The Daily Digest: Music industry insiders say Google’s big streaming music plans won’t beat Spotify or Apple because of its; 01/05/2018 – Apple Boosts Share Buyback Plan by $100 Billion, Lifts Dividend; 11/04/2018 – Lance Ulanoff: New Apple Music Head Named as Service Surpasses 40 Million Subscribers; 23/05/2018 – Apple Driverless-car Unit Now Focused On VW Shuttle Vans: Report — MarketWatch; 16/04/2018 – Variety: Apple Music’s Hip-Hop Programming Head Carl Chery Exiting for Spotify; 19/03/2018 – Startup Affirm Creates Apple Pay Credit Card Without the Plastic

Parnassus Investments increased its stake in Expeditors International Of Washington Inc. (EXPD) by 103% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parnassus Investments bought 443,097 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.00% . The institutional investor held 873,285 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $66.25 million, up from 430,188 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parnassus Investments who had been investing in Expeditors International Of Washington Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.68 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.36% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $74.29. About 854,161 shares traded. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) has risen 2.20% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.20% the S&P500. Some Historical EXPD News: 22/05/2018 – EXPEDITORS INTERNATIONAL OF WASHINGTON – MOMENTUM OF GLOBAL TRADE GROWTH IN 2017 APPEARS TO BE CONTINUING IN EARLY 2018 IN A SIMILAR MANNER; 08/05/2018 – EXPEDITORS 1Q EPS 76C, EST. 65C; 08/05/2018 – Expeditors International 1Q Effective Tax Rate 31.1%; 08/05/2018 – Expeditors International 1Q Rev $1.85B; 08/05/2018 – Expeditors International 1Q EPS 76c; 22/05/2018 – EXPEDITORS INTERNATIONAL OF WASHINGTON INC – HAVE NOT EXPERIENCED ANY MEANINGFUL LOSS DUE TO THE BAN ON RECYCLED MATERIALS IN CHINA; 09/05/2018 – EXPEDITORS BOOSTS SEMI-ANNUAL DIV/SHR TO 45C FROM 42C, EST. 45C; 08/05/2018 – Expeditors Reports First Quarter 2018 EPS of $0.76; 09/05/2018 – Expeditors Announces Semi-Annual Cash Dividend of $0.45; 22/05/2018 – EXPEDITORS INTERNATIONAL OF WASHINGTON SAYS SHIPPERS WILL NEED TO REFINE THEIR FUTURE ORDER PROJECTIONS TO ALLEVIATE SOME OF CONSTRAINTS – SEC FILING

Parnassus Investments, which manages about $10.39B and $26.42B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 4.13M shares to 8.95M shares, valued at $604.38 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in The Walt Disney Co. (NYSE:DIS) by 175,138 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6.93 million shares, and cut its stake in Mastercard Inc. Class A (NYSE:MA).

