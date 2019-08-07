Parnassus Investments Boosted Its National Oilwell Varco (NOV) Position; Lpl Finl Hldgs (LPLA) Holder Origin Asset Management Llp Has Boosted Its Position

Origin Asset Management Llp increased its stake in Lpl Finl Hldgs Inc (LPLA) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Origin Asset Management Llp bought 68,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.05% . The institutional investor held 205,500 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.31 million, up from 137,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Origin Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Lpl Finl Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.19 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.83% or $1.4 during the last trading session, reaching $75.2. About 959,439 shares traded or 45.13% up from the average. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) has risen 25.35% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.35% the S&P500. Some Historical LPLA News: 03/05/2018 – LPL FINANCIAL 1Q NET REV. $1.24B, EST. $1.17B; 01/05/2018 – LPL Financial Field Trip Scheduled By SunTrust for May. 8; 06/03/2018 – LPL Flubs its Platform Conversion — Barrons.com; 22/03/2018 – LPL Financial Reports Monthly Activity for February 2018; 30/05/2018 – LPL Financial at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – LPL FINANCIAL 1Q EPS $1.01, EST. 78C; 18/04/2018 – LPL Financial Chief Acknowledges Problems — Barrons.com; 09/04/2018 – LPL Financial to Lose Large Hybrid RIA — Barrons.com; 22/05/2018 – LPL FINANCIAL – TOTAL CLIENT CASH SWEEP BALANCES AT END OF APRIL WERE $28.9 BLN, A 2.4 PERCENT DECREASE COMPARED TO MARCH 2018; 22/03/2018 – LPL FINANCIAL HOLDINGS INC – BROKERAGE & ADVISORY ASSETS SERVED AT FEB END WERE ABOUT $651 BLN, A 2.3 PERCENT INCREASE COMPARED TO END OF JANUARY 2018

Parnassus Investments increased its stake in National Oilwell Varco Inc. (NOV) by 0.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parnassus Investments bought 73,441 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.41% . The institutional investor held 11.11M shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $295.91M, up from 11.03M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parnassus Investments who had been investing in National Oilwell Varco Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.07B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.38% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $20.59. About 4.88M shares traded or 4.10% up from the average. National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) has declined 50.48% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 50.48% the S&P500. Some Historical NOV News: 16/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco Also Cites Customer-Delayed Deliveries of Equipment; 27/04/2018 – NATIONAL OILWELL SEES CLOSING SEVERAL M&A DEALS IN 2Q; 16/04/2018 – NATIONAL OILWELL VARCO PRELIM 1Q ADJ. EBITDA ABOUT $160M; 16/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco Expects Quarterly Revenue Below Expectations; 26/04/2018 – NATIONAL OILWELL VARCO INC NOV.N – COMPLETION & PRODUCTION NEW ORDERS IN QUARTER WERE $324 MLN; 06/03/2018 Report: Developing Opportunities within Carrizo Oil & Gas, Stryker, National Oilwell Varco, CommScope Holding, Park Hotels & Re; 11/05/2018 – National Oilwell Varco Declares Dividend of 5c; 27/04/2018 – NATIONAL OILWELL: NOT PREPARED TO BOOST RETURNS TO SHAREHOLDERS; 26/04/2018 – NATIONAL OILWELL 1Q ADJ EBITDA $160M; 27/04/2018 – NATIONAL OILWELL VARCO EARNIGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.86, from 0.68 in 2018Q4.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $3.08 million activity.

Origin Asset Management Llp, which manages about $2.70 billion and $1.19 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Transdigm Group Inc (NYSE:TDG) by 2,100 shares to 40,600 shares, valued at $18.43M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Parnassus Investments, which manages about $10.39B and $25.36B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 91,675 shares to 5.51 million shares, valued at $553.56M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.