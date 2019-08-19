Parkwood Upped Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Stake by $3.25 Million as Valuation Declined; Hollow Brook Wealth Management Stake in Cedar Fair LP (FUN) Cut as Stock Declined

Hollow Brook Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Cedar Fair LP (FUN) by 57.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hollow Brook Wealth Management Llc sold 59,307 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.81% . The institutional investor held 44,108 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.32M, down from 103,415 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hollow Brook Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Cedar Fair LP for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.96B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.89% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $52.29. About 184,883 shares traded. Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) has declined 12.44% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.44% the S&P500. Some Historical FUN News: 02/05/2018 – Cedar Fair Declares Cash Distribution of $0.89/LP Unit; 20/03/2018 – Carowinds Introduces Camp Snoopy and Non-Stop Family Fun; 22/05/2018 – Classic Roller Coaster at Worlds of Fun Gets New Twist

Parkwood Llc increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 64.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parkwood Llc bought 23,348 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 59,591 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.33M, up from 36,243 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parkwood Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $349.03B market cap company. The stock increased 0.68% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $132.25. About 4.18 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 20/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Chief Financial Officer Dominic Caruso to Retire; 22/03/2018 – EpigenCare Named as Johnson & Johnson Innovation Finalist in Skincare Challenge; 07/03/2018 – IFM Therapeutics and Bristol-Myers Squibb Awarded 2017 Deal of the Year by Clarivate Analytics; 17/04/2018 – J&J SEES FY ADJ EPS $8.00 TO $8.20, EST. $8.10; 14/03/2018 – J&J Investor Wants Legal Expenses to Weigh on Executive Bonuses; 17/04/2018 – JNJ RESTRUCTURING DRIVEN BY NEW TECHNOLOGY FOR NEWER PRODUCTS; 07/05/2018 – Genmab Announces U.S. FDA Approval of DARZALEX® (daratumumab) in Newly Diagnosed Multiple Myeloma; 29/05/2018 – Genmab takes a hit after J&J sounds retreat on cancer combos, as patient deaths force researches to scrap trials $JNJ

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 19 investors sold FUN shares while 44 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 27.14 million shares or 0.18% more from 27.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Interocean Cap Ltd Liability holds 0.02% or 4,200 shares in its portfolio. Rech Invsts accumulated 0.03% or 1.85 million shares. Cannell Peter B Co invested 0.01% in Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN). Cetera Advsr Limited Liability Corp owns 39,227 shares. Everett Harris And Ca holds 6,000 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Deutsche Bankshares Ag stated it has 0.01% in Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN). Hanson Mcclain invested 0% in Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN). Credit Suisse Ag owns 109,935 shares. Synovus holds 0% of its portfolio in Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) for 600 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 819 shares. Hall Laurie J Trustee accumulated 1,400 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Hl Financial Svcs holds 10,159 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Live Your Vision Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 175 shares or 0% of its portfolio. The Missouri-based Counselors Inc has invested 0.01% in Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN). Edge Wealth Management Limited holds 0.01% in Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) or 475 shares.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $419,040 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. North Star Asset Management Incorporated accumulated 39,483 shares. Greenwich Inv Inc holds 2,191 shares or 0.33% of its portfolio. Hikari Limited holds 290,960 shares. Geller Limited Liability Co accumulated 24,774 shares. Mountain Pacific Advisers Id invested 0.4% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). 10,333 are held by Bingham Osborn And Scarborough Ltd Liability Company. 13.06M are owned by Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas. Baxter Bros Incorporated holds 1.51% or 46,243 shares in its portfolio. Deprince Race Zollo invested in 0.54% or 141,536 shares. Chicago Equity Prns Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0.95% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Lucas Cap accumulated 38,995 shares. Lord Abbett & Ltd Liability has 2.17M shares for 1.01% of their portfolio. Bradley Foster And Sargent Ct accumulated 400,696 shares. Partnervest Advisory Ltd Liability Corporation reported 6,505 shares stake. Amarillo Bancorporation invested in 0.29% or 5,255 shares.

Parkwood Llc, which manages about $510.88M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Total Sa (NYSE:TOT) by 14,973 shares to 90,694 shares, valued at $5.05M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 32,048 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 51,404 shares, and cut its stake in Primerica Inc (NYSE:PRI).