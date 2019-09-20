Parkwood Trimmed Position in Visa (V) as Market Value Rose; Atlanta Capital Management Co Trimmed Its Holding in Inter Parfums (IPAR) by $2.07 Million

Parkwood Llc decreased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 43.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parkwood Llc sold 61,218 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 79,822 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.85 million, down from 141,040 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parkwood Llc who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $395.26 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $175.75. About 4.43M shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 30/03/2018 – Russia Lashes Back | John Bolton’s Politics | Trump’s Visa Dilemma; 24/05/2018 – Visa Invests in Latin American Mobile-Payments Firm YellowPepper; 25/04/2018 – VISA INC – INCREASED FISCAL FULL-YEAR 2018 OUTLOOK BASED ON STRONG PERFORMANCE IN THE FIRST HALF; 19/03/2018 – PRESS RELEASE VFS GLOBAL AWARDED CONTRACTS TO PROVIDE CANADIAN VISA APPLICATION CENTRE SERVICES IN 78 COUNTRIES; 18/03/2018 – MEDIA-India’s VISA Steel gets interim stay on insolvency proceedings – Economic Times; 06/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Visa waivers rarely granted under Trump’s latest U.S. travel ban -letter; 09/05/2018 – Visa CEO Alfred Kelly to Meet With Female Executives Thursday to Discuss Concerns; 10/05/2018 – Full Alliance Group (OTCPK:FAGI) Announces Participation in Visa’s Everywhere Initiative Program; 26/03/2018 – TURKEY’S ERDOGAN SAYS EXPECTS VISA LIBERALISATION FROM EU; 23/03/2018 – Two more top Visa executives have exited the company – under very different circumstances

Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc decreased its stake in Inter Parfums Inc (IPAR) by 4.82% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc sold 31,433 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.67% . The institutional investor held 620,278 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $41.24 million, down from 651,711 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc who had been investing in Inter Parfums Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.15B market cap company. The stock increased 1.25% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $68.26. About 39,275 shares traded. Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) has risen 17.42% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.42% the S&P500. Some Historical IPAR News: 25/04/2018 – Inter Parfums, Inc. Reports 20.1% Increase in 2018 First Quarter Sales; 04/04/2018 – INTER PARFUMS INC – EIGHT-YEAR AGREEMENT HAS THREE 3-YEAR AUTOMATIC RENEWAL OPTIONS, POTENTIALLY EXTENDING LICENSE UNTIL DECEMBER 31, 2035; 08/05/2018 – INTER PARFUMS INC – EXPECT 2018 NET INCOME PER DILUTED SHARE ATTRIBUTABLE TO INTER PARFUMS TO COME IN AT $1.59; 04/04/2018 – INTER PARFUMS IN 8YR LICENSE PACT W/ GRAFF DIAMONDS; 25/04/2018 – INTER PARFUMS INC – RAISES 2018 GUIDANCE; 25/04/2018 – Inter Parfums Raises 2018 View To Sales $665M; 03/04/2018 – Gilbert Harrison Appointed to Inter Parfums Board; 22/04/2018 – DJ Inter Parfums Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IPAR); 04/04/2018 – Inter Parfums, Inc. and Graff Diamonds Sign an Exclusive Fragrance License Agreement; 13/03/2018 – INTER PARFUMS SEES FY NET SALES ABOUT $620M, EST. $625.8M

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.05 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 43 investors sold V shares while 678 reduced holdings. 144 funds opened positions while 531 raised stakes. 1.53 billion shares or 0.66% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 51,259 are owned by Salem Investment Counselors. Moody Bancorporation Tru Division has 0.43% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 86,599 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers holds 405,877 shares. Tarbox Family Office Inc holds 2,025 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust Corp reported 2.08M shares stake. Rocky Mountain Advisers Ltd Liability invested 0.02% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Edgewood Mngmt Ltd Company holds 7.64% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 13.40M shares. Alta Capital Limited Com, a Utah-based fund reported 264,817 shares. The Ontario – Canada-based Td Asset Mngmt has invested 1.1% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Mutual Ins Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 38,301 shares. Huntington Bank holds 1.24% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 445,181 shares. Origin Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Partnership owns 93,297 shares for 1.8% of their portfolio. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands reported 41,400 shares. Suntrust Banks has invested 0.73% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Veritable LP holds 0.26% or 76,519 shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.43 earnings per share, up 18.18% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.21 per share. V’s profit will be $3.22 billion for 30.73 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Visa Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.38% EPS growth.

Parkwood Llc, which manages about $468.49 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Primerica Inc (NYSE:PRI) by 2,875 shares to 35,453 shares, valued at $4.25 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Raymond James Financial Inc (NYSE:RJF) by 6,716 shares in the quarter, for a total of 66,136 shares, and has risen its stake in General Electric Co (NYSE:GE).

Analysts await Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.67 earnings per share, up 11.67% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.6 per share. IPAR’s profit will be $21.07 million for 25.47 P/E if the $0.67 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.39 actual earnings per share reported by Inter Parfums, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 71.79% EPS growth.

Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc, which manages about $16.77B and $22.28 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 3,697 shares to 605,188 shares, valued at $50.73M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 6,874 shares in the quarter, for a total of 320,397 shares, and has risen its stake in Henry Jack & Assoc Inc (NASDAQ:JKHY).