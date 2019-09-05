Parkwood Stake in Amazon.Com (AMZN) Cut as Market Valuation Declined; Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management Has Cut Boeing Co Com (BA) Holding by $756,666

Parkwood Llc decreased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 15.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parkwood Llc sold 1,704 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 9,200 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.38M, down from 10,904 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parkwood Llc who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $910.29 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.20% or $39.62 during the last trading session, reaching $1840.24. About 2.63 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 07/03/2018 – AMAZON WORKING TO FIX UNPROMPTED LAUGHTER BY ALEXA: THE VERGE; 07/03/2018 – Blockchain Technology Disrupting a Rapidly Growing Listing of Industries and Human Capital Services; 12/04/2018 – FEATURE-Chocolate forests: Can cocoa help save the Amazon?; 12/04/2018 – Trump orders an evaluation of the Postal Service following his criticism of Amazon; 16/05/2018 – Starting Wednesday, Amazon Prime members in Florida will get an additional 10 percent off sale items; 29/05/2018 – Russia takes on Amazon and Google with its own smart speaker; 04/04/2018 – Zadara Expands Enterprise Storage-as-a-Service Coverage in Paris, Teaming With Amazon Web Services and Equinix; 03/04/2018 – U.S. CHAMBER OF COMMERCE OFFICIAL SAYS “IT’S INAPPROPRIATE FOR GOVERNMENT OFFICIALS TO USE THEIR POSITION TO ATTACK AN AMERICAN COMPANY”; 24/04/2018 – The company is building out its investment in cloud computing, placing it in more direct competition with Amazon and outlining a path forward for the company beyond advertising revenue; 26/04/2018 – Amazon Makes Its Biggest Delivery Yet — Heard on the Street

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Boeing Co Com (BA) by 14.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management Llc sold 1,986 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 12,113 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.62M, down from 14,099 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Boeing Co Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $203.04 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.21% or $4.3 during the last trading session, reaching $360.83. About 2.79 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 17/05/2018 – Air Lease Corporation Announces Delivery of Boeing 737 MAX 8 Aircraft with Travel Service; 10/04/2018 – Boeing, Airbus Boost Jet Backlogs; 25/04/2018 – BOEING SAYS 787 PRODUCTION OF 14 A MONTH IS WELL SUPPORTED BY RECENT ORDERS – CONF CALL; 25/03/2018 – Singapore Airlines Has 68 Additional Boeing Widebody Jets on Order, Including 48 Additional 787-10s and 20 of the New 777-9s; 07/03/2018 – JET AIRWAYS’ 787 ORDER ‘HASN’T GONE ANYWHERE’: BOEING’S KESKAR; 05/04/2018 – Jet Airways orders 75 more Boeing planes as India travel demand surges; 06/04/2018 – BOEING GETS $12.3 BILLION AMERICAN AIR DEAL FOR 47 DREAMLINERS; 04/04/2018 – Boeing: Tariff Plans Could ‘Harm’ Global Aerospace Industry; 05/04/2018 – Revised Boeing Contract Signals Capsule Won’t Fly With Crew Until 2019; 25/04/2018 – Boeing Sees FY Adj EPS $14.30-Adj EPS $14.50

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Manchester Mngmt Limited Liability owns 0.98% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 4,299 shares. Peoples Fincl Corporation holds 1,515 shares or 1.38% of its portfolio. Coastline Tru holds 5,827 shares or 1.55% of its portfolio. Crossvault Ltd Liability Co reported 5.75% stake. Avalon Advisors Lc holds 1.26% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 31,073 shares. First Hawaiian Bankshares holds 0.52% or 5,451 shares in its portfolio. 411 were accumulated by Paloma Ptnrs Mngmt. Oz Management Lp invested in 2.02% or 188,522 shares. Edgestream Ptnrs LP has invested 1.32% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Round Table Ser Ltd Liability Co holds 719 shares. Moreover, Clark Mngmt Group has 0.03% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Virginia Retirement Sys Et Al holds 1.69% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 80,100 shares. 44,756 were reported by Tremblant Group. 470,991 were accumulated by Brown Advisory. Calamos Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability reported 8,317 shares.

Parkwood Llc, which manages about $510.88 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 2,304 shares to 51,477 shares, valued at $14.77M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Ftse Developed Etf (VEA) by 439,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 468,918 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Mkt Etf (VTI).

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $4.60 EPS, down 20.00% or $1.15 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.28B for 100.01 P/E if the $4.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual EPS reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.88% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sensato Investors Ltd Liability Company owns 1,047 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Citadel Advsr Limited Liability Company reported 520,284 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Moreover, Advsr Capital Limited Liability Com has 0.08% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Marco Investment Mngmt Lc stated it has 2,566 shares or 0.18% of all its holdings. Royal Fincl Bank Of Canada stated it has 1.36 million shares. Lmr Prns Ltd Liability Partnership stated it has 788 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. The Ohio-based Victory Capital Management has invested 0.05% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). 14,601 are held by Perella Weinberg Capital Mgmt Lp. Round Table Service invested 0.13% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Caprock Grp Inc has 0.17% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 2,358 shares. Saybrook Cap Nc has invested 0.38% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Financial Counselors stated it has 0.47% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). 1.04 million were reported by California Pub Employees Retirement Systems. Donaldson Cap Mngmt Ltd Company has 111,665 shares. Atlantic Union Commercial Bank Corp reported 1,423 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.33 EPS, down 34.92% or $1.25 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.31 billion for 38.72 P/E if the $2.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual EPS reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.21% negative EPS growth.

