Parkwood Raised United Technologies (UTX) Stake By $583,180; Constellium SE Ordinary Shares (CSTM) Shorts Lowered By 13.37%

Parkwood Llc increased United Technologies Corp (UTX) stake by 11.22% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Parkwood Llc acquired 4,486 shares as United Technologies Corp (UTX)’s stock declined 5.64%. The Parkwood Llc holds 44,470 shares with $5.79 million value, up from 39,984 last quarter. United Technologies Corp now has $117.68 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.83% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $136.39. About 1.91M shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 10/04/2018 – Intelligence From Every Angle: UTC Aerospace Systems Launches Intelligent Service, Prognostics And Health Management Solution To Improve Dispatch Reliability; 24/04/2018 – UTX CFO: 1Q GTF DELIVERIES LOWER THAN EXPECTED, ON TRACK FOR YR; 19/03/2018 – BOEING – FOLLOWING PRODUCTIVE DISCUSSIONS, REACHED “WIN-WIN AGREEMENTS” WITH UNITED TECHNOLOGIES & ROCKWELL COLLINS; 07/03/2018 – GRAPHIC-GE value could slip to lowest among large U.S. industrials; 12/04/2018 – Pratt & Whitney Columbus Facility Named Large Manufacturer of the Year by Georgia Department of Economic Development; 04/05/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORP SAYS IS IN RECEIPT OF A CORRESPONDENCE FROM THIRD POINT IN WHICH IT EXPRESSES ITS VIEWS ON THE COMPANY’S PORTFOLIO STRUCTURE; 08/03/2018 – United Technologies Doesn’t Need to Lose Weight — Heard on the Street; 27/04/2018 – Investors demand more changes at Thyssenkrupp ahead of review; 10/04/2018 – Triumph Product Support Announces LTA Extension with Pratt & Whitney; 12/03/2018 – WASHINGTON UTC STAFF AKS FOR COMMISSION TO EXTEND DEADLINES

Constellium SE Ordinary Shares (NYSE:CSTM) had a decrease of 13.37% in short interest. CSTM’s SI was 1.77 million shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 13.37% from 2.04 million shares previously. With 957,900 avg volume, 2 days are for Constellium SE Ordinary Shares (NYSE:CSTM)’s short sellers to cover CSTM’s short positions. The stock decreased 2.48% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $12.97. About 638,535 shares traded. Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) has declined 6.90% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.90% the S&P500. Some Historical CSTM News: 27/04/2018 – Constellium posts Annual General Meeting Materials; 14/05/2018 – Primecap Adds Moody’s, Exits Constellium, Cuts Biogen: 13F; 25/05/2018 – Voting Results from Constellium’s 2018 Annual General Meeting; 26/04/2018 – CONSTELLIUM 1Q ADJ EBITDA EU117M, EST. EU106.8M; 26/04/2018 – CONSTELLIUM NV – CONTINUE TO EXPECT ADJ EBITDA GROWTH IN HIGH SINGLE DIGITS ANNUALLY THROUGH 2020, LEADING TO OVER EUR 500 MLN OF ADJ EBITDA IN 2020; 26/04/2018 – CONSTELLIUM NV CSTM.N SAYS RUSAL IS NOT BIG SUPPLIER, ACCOUNTS FOR ABOUT 2-3 PERCENT OF THEIR METAL IMPUTS; 17/05/2018 – Constellium Favored by 5 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 26/04/2018 – Constellium says extension of Rusal deadline good for aluminium sector; 26/04/2018 – CONSTELLIUM – CONTINUES TO EVALUATE RISK OF TEMPORARY SUPPLY DISRUPTIONS AS A RESULT OF U.S. SANCTIONS ON VARIOUS RUSSIAN INDIVIDUALS AND COMPANIES; 17/05/2018 – CONSTELLIUM EXPANDING OPS IN DECIN, CZECH REPUBLIC

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 45 investors sold UTX shares while 537 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 463 raised stakes. 667.41 million shares or 0.19% less from 668.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Allsquare Wealth Ltd Liability Co holds 0.24% or 2,451 shares in its portfolio. 8,697 are held by Df Dent &. Kanawha Cap Mngmt Limited Liability holds 2.21% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 123,721 shares. Ameriprise Financial Inc holds 0.13% or 2.18 million shares. Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insur holds 26,000 shares. Jennison Assocs Limited Company has 955,577 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Fort LP reported 20,333 shares stake. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans holds 1.27M shares. San Francisco Sentry Gp (Ca) stated it has 5,652 shares or 0.34% of all its holdings. Hayek Kallen Investment holds 1.87% or 22,662 shares. The Switzerland-based Pictet North America Sa has invested 0.03% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Mitchell Mcleod Pugh And Williams Inc reported 5,544 shares stake. Boston Prns reported 7.00M shares stake. Palisade Asset Ltd Liability holds 1.47% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 72,860 shares. Cornerstone Advsrs has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX).

Among 4 analysts covering United Technologies (NYSE:UTX), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. United Technologies has $16400 highest and $14900 lowest target. $155.25’s average target is 13.83% above currents $136.39 stock price. United Technologies had 8 analyst reports since April 24, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Wednesday, July 24 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Overweight”. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Monday, May 20 by Morgan Stanley. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Cowen & Co on Monday, June 24. Barclays Capital maintained United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) on Wednesday, April 24 with “Overweight” rating. Bernstein maintained United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) rating on Tuesday, September 17. Bernstein has “Market Perform” rating and $15400 target.

